Canada Hikes Again - What Does It Mean For The 'CANZ Economies'?

The "CANZ Economies" also share this vulnerability and could be susceptible to contagion risk.

Canada has a bubbly housing market with stretched valuations and high household leverage, so there is a risk to hiking rates too much.

The Bank of Canada hiked interest rates another 25bps to 1.00% today, surprising most. As noted following the July interest rate hike, Canada's housing market is running hot, and has all the hallmarks of a property price bubble.

We've looked at the Canadian property market valuations a number of times and there is a clear case of extreme overvaluation. In addition to high and rapidly rising property prices, household leverage metrics remain at stretched levels. It makes for a fragile backdrop and, if should interest rates rise rapidly and significantly, and today's rate hike is a further step in that direction.

We talked about this problem in the latest edition of the Weekly Macro Themes in regards to the "CANZ Economies," which represent Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. All three economies have significantly overvalued housing markets (see the chart below) and, as discussed in the report, have stretched household leverage. They also share other commonalities such as commodity sensitivity.

I would say that if one of the CANZ economies runs into trouble, there is a reasonable chance of contagion across the 3, although simultaneous problems are probably more likely than contagion as such. Anyway, it is a risk to keep on the radar, and the leading indicators of stress such as interest rates, unemployment, and home prices should be kept front of mind.

The Bank of Canada has recently hiked interest rates twice (25bps in July and September) to 1.00%

As mentioned previously, the CANZ Economies share the common vulnerability of extreme overvaluation in their property markets. They also all have high household leverage ratios.

