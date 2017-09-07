Market Volatility Bulletin: Huge News Flow Sends Tiny Ripples Through Equities

A nod to an exceptional piece of work done by Eric Parnell on considering portfolios, not stocks, for the long haul.

Markets were barraged by headlines yesterday! There's no better way to say it. Paul Ryan is out announcing the Democrats' proposal on the debt-ceiling is "ridiculous and unworkable". In a matter of a couple hours of the statement,

Source: CNBC

This is of course to say nothing of Hurricane Irma, the North Korea imbroglio, the resignation of Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fisher, or the leak that Gary Cohn will not be considered for Fed Chair starting in 2018:

The news flow over the last several days has been "eventful" to say the least.

Market response has been quite muted. Hats off for Silent Vol.

Meanwhile, the USD (UUP) has been feeling the heat again; the Index is essentially at lows last seen in early 2014:

CNBC: 5:21EST

Keep an eye on that Dollar, as we believe it carries potential to add to volatility. We are decidedly ambivalent to offering a direction of US equities (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) based on the dollar, because it can create powerful cross-currents (stronger sales and earnings for multinationals, but also perhaps foreigners yanking "hot money" investments).

Today's US economic calendar features Jobless Claims and Productivity and Costs, Consumer Comfort, EIA Petroleum Status (11AM EST), and some Fed speak throughout the course of the day. With the next Fed meeting occurring next week, the Fed Funds market has essentially a 0% probability of a Fed rate hike.

Shout Out

Eric Parnell, CFA gets today's shout out with last week's stellar contribution Diversification For the Long Run. Our favorite quote comes at the end:

I love stocks. J'adore 'em. Je can't get enough of 'em, which is big part of the reason why I do the work that I do. And I believe in stocks for the long run. But I believe in stocks for the long run as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation that also includes bonds for the long run, precious metals for the long run, and even cash for the long run (gasp, faint) among other asset classes, categories and sub-categories also for the long run.

That's a great quote! What makes it even better is the research that Mr. Parnell does to justify the conclusion. Namely, he takes the entire period of investment returns for stocks, bonds, and gold over 1929-2016 and breaks them into powerful sub segments of time (such as the one below) to demonstrate that just because stocks have outperformed over "the long haul", there have been long periods of time where they have underperformed alternatives.

His conclusion - well you already read it just above. Stocks are an important part of a diversified portfolio, but stocks alone do not get folks to their desired financial destination. Thank you, Eric, for doing the work of allowing for important comparisons.

As a final note, there are some good criticisms, particularly as it relates to standard deviation as a measure of risk, in the comments section of the article. They also are worth a read.

Thoughts on Volatility

Yesterday vol staid surprisingly calm, even by this market's standards:

As mentioned earlier, there was so much news with respects to Mr. Fisher's departure, Gary Cohen not becoming Fed Chair, the back-and-forth on the debt ceiling. Volatility (and equities) were pretty unimpressed.

Quick Aside: I'm in Europe as I write this, and so the time index at the bottom may be a little confusing!

F1 expires on September 19th; over the next week or so its daily behavior should increasingly converge to that of Spot.

Yesterday, we took a look at "the deep end" of VIX futures contango: F4-F7. It appears that, with the exception of a major dip in the middle of 2012, F4-F7 was more or less on the rise - and quite rapidly so.

Since that large peak, the pair gradually turned lower and lower until early 2016. Since then, F4-F7 has once again been on the rise.

During this same time frame, spot VIX has generally fallen; in July 2017 we witnessed the lowest historical readings for the index. What interests us is what are the possible reasons and implications for this bottoming out in F4-F6 back in 2016.

We asked for any reader feedback as to why this might be the case. We got a thoughtful comment from Alan248 that we'd like to share.

Indeed, to Alan's point, we observe that F4-F7 did briefly slip into backwardation in late 2015 and early 2016, the last two very real stress points we witnessed.

We wanted to test out what our astute reader had to say with respect to his 'second element' (read above), so we superimposed the overall level of the F2 contract. Here's what we found:

It is quite noteworthy that there is a relationship. It's not a perfect one on several counts:

The giant spike and then just before the drop in F2 and contango in around September 2012

F4-F7 continued to drop while raw F2 remained more or less flat between late 2012 and August 2015

The two have now "crossed" towards the end; F2 is clearly lower today than in mid 2012, but the pattern looks reasonably different.

Reader Alan248 does not say that absolute levels dominate the F4-F7, and it appears that they do not. That said, it is highly reasonable to look at the patterns above and conclude that there is likely an inverse relationship between absolute levels of instruments such as F2, with the broader levels of "deep end" contango.

Thank you for your comment Alan! We definitely would love to hear more from you, and of course from others, on the topic.

Organic ATM vol on ES options dimmed just a touch since we reported last session. Our take is that the options market has done an admirable job in pricing in the degree to which the S&P seems currently incapable of making a large move. Of course we hold our breath whenever we write something like that because it's just bound to reverse the same day!

But in the grand scheme of things, daily ranges have been fairly soft over the last four months or so. There have unquestionably been exceptions here, most notably in August. Even the "dead" months of June and July saw a fair bit of action: it's just that it was very difficult for any momentum to carry past a couple days.

We hate saying it, but vol still actually looks like a sell here. That's craziness given the news flow and how cheap this stuff is already. But welcome to the world of muted realized volatility. Through that lens, the implied vols are actually pretty rich.

Personally, we wouldn't be straddle sellers at these levels. But if we had to guess where the winning strategy would be, we'd likely tip it to the sellers for a few days anyhow.

Conclusion

Thank you for reading MVB. We hope that you feel welcome (both by ourselves and other readers) to participate by providing insights or putting questions out there. The reality is that there are so many ways to trade volatility or to incorporate it into your investment philosophy. No one person or daily bulletin and hope to encapsulate all the variations. We appreciate reader feedback, whether it be towards us or others in the comment thread.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

