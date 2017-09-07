Is Starbucks A Bargain Around Its 2-Year Lows?

Starbucks (SBUX) has lost 15% in the last 3 months and is now trading near its 2-year low. Throughout the history of the stock, such a correction has always proven a great investing opportunity. Nevertheless, as the company is now facing strong challenges, it is reasonable to wonder whether the stock has become a bargain this time.

First of all, Starbucks recently celebrated its 25th anniversary since its IPO. Throughout this period, the stalwart has rewarded its shareholders with a 200-fold profit (!), excluding its dividends. This is certainly an exceptional performance. Moreover, as the stock has faced challenges in the past and has always recovered, investors should always be ready to utilize any opportunity that the market offers them on this stock. Nevertheless, before they pull the trigger and purchase the stock, they should determine whether the stock is a bargain or there are good reasons that justify its recent correction.

A major reason for the recent correction is the disappointing growth in the comparable sales. More precisely, the company recently lowered its guidance to 3%-4% growth in its comparable sales. While some investors may wonder why such a rare growth rate can be so negative for the stock, they should keep in mind that the stock is extremely sensitive to this growth rate due to its rich valuation. To be sure, the stock plunged 9% when it reduced its guidance about a month ago. A similar pattern was witnessed about four months ago, when the company reported 3% growth in its comparable sales vs. expected 3.6% growth and the stock opened 3% lower. All in all, due to the rich valuation of the stock, its shareholders should always remember that the stock is extremely sensitive to the growth rate of its comparable sales.

On the bright side, Starbucks has exciting growth prospects in China. More specifically, the company is opening a new store in China every 15 hours and expects this pace to continue for decades. As a result, it expects to double its store count in China within the next five years. As most multinational beverage companies, such as Coca-Cola (KO) and Pepsico (PEP), have almost reached their saturation point in China, the growth plan of Starbucks is certainly exciting for its shareholders.

On the other hand, when a company expands in a foreign country with great peculiarities extremely fast, it runs great risks. To be sure, it is only a decade ago since Starbucks attempted to expand enormously fast and failed and was thus forced to close numerous of its new stores. Expansion should always be prudently planned and implemented so that the new stores open in the right areas. The new stores should also have negligible overlap so that they do not cannibalize the sales of each other. Therefore, the success of the expansion in China can only be evaluated after a few years of implementation.

Nevertheless, the extreme pace of new openings should be a concerning factor. As there is no reason for this extreme pace, the new management seems to be opening numerous stores in order to partly offset the challenges it faces in more mature markets. As the company has reached a market cap of $79 B, it is only natural that it will find it increasingly hard to keep growing at historical rates. And whenever a management resorts to extreme measures, either in the form of new stores or in the form of extreme dividend payout ratios or share repurchases, it usually tries to mask the deteriorating prospects of the business.

While the breathless growth pace of new stores should be alarming, the greatest risk is the recent change of the management. More specifically, Kevin Johnson succeeded Howard Schultz as CEO five months ago. The former CEO was exceptionally competent and familiar with the coffee business and led the company to its unparalleled earnings growth. Every long-term shareholder of Starbucks is grateful to this CEO, as he was a unique leader. Unfortunately for the shareholders, the recent change in the CEO position is a major change. While many investors underestimate the importance of a great management, the latter is actually the most critical determinant of the success of a company.

It is not accidental that McDonald’s took a turn for the worse with its previous CEO, with whom it kept disappointing its shareholders quarter after quarter. As soon as that CEO was succeeded by Steve Easterbrook, the company immediately returned to its long-term growth trajectory and has kept finding new ways to remain in growth mode. All in all, the CEO of any company makes a huge difference and hence the prospects of Starbucks are much more uncertain under its new CEO.

Investors should also be aware of the remarkably rich valuation of Starbucks. To be sure, the stock is currently trading at a trailing P/E=26.2 while it is expected to grow its earnings per share by 15% next year. On the one hand, the rich valuation can be justified by the exceptional growth record of the stalwart and its promising growth prospects. However, on the other hand, every time the stock lowers its guidance, the stock is pronouncedly vulnerable to compression of its P/E ratio. That’s why the stock is so volatile even whenever it slightly revises its guidance downwards.

The most positive effect of the recent correction is the fact that the expectations have come down to earth for the company. Therefore, as the bar has been set lower, the company can more readily achieve a positive surprise and thus trigger a rally of the stock. If the company manages to tackle its issues with the long queues in the rush hours via its mobile applications and implement its expansion in China successfully, then it can positively surprise analysts more readily than before. Nevertheless, the change in its CEO position has definitely increased the uncertainty surrounding the stock. As a result, even if the company eventually succeeds in tackling its challenges, the market may decide to offer a lower P/E to the stock due to its higher perceived risk.

Finally, Starbucks has markedly increased its debt load in recent years. More precisely, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) has climbed from $0.5B in 2012 to $5.7 B in the most recent quarter. The debt pile has resulted from the issuance of new debt for the expansion of the company, as the latter distributes all its earnings to its shareholders via dividends and share repurchases. While this amount of debt is certainly manageable, it reveals that the company is under stress to please its shareholders to the extreme amid the strong challenges it faces.

To sum up, the recent correction of Starbucks is certainly interesting. If the company manages to slightly improve its performance and executes its expansion in China properly, it will certainly trigger a rally of the stock towards its recent highs. On the other hand, the change of its unique CEO is a game changer and has thus greatly raised the uncertainty surrounding the stock, particularly given its extremely fast expansion in China. Therefore, while the stock is likely to find strong technical support around its 2-year lows, I do not feel comfortable holding the stock even at its current level.

