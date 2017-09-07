Dynagas' 12% Yield And Its Disappointing Q2 Results

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) has reported second quarter results that have widely missed analyst estimates, and distributable cash flows were significantly lower than the company's shareholder contributions during the most recent quarter. Investors do not have to worry about the safety of the payout, though -- things are poised to improve in the coming quarters, and the company has ample liquidity.

Dynagas' second quarter results did not match up to what analysts had forecasted:

The company's earnings came in at less than half the estimated amount, and revenues missed by almost ten percent, having dropped by a whopping 25% year over year. These metrics are heavily impacted by a couple of one time items though:

Three of Dynagas' six LNG carriers took their five year special survey during the most recent quarter (one of them finished it during the current quarter, the other two in Q2), which means that those three vessels could not produce revenues for the company during parts of the second quarter. That explains why revenues were down, and it also explains why earnings and cash flows were down -- since many of Dynagas' expenses are fixed, a revenue decline almost automatically results in an earnings and cash flow decline as well. Since the surveys have ended for these three ships, revenues are poised to increase substantially starting in the current quarter, as those three vessels are chartered for most of the coming years:

The three ships that took their surveys in Q2 are the top three ones in the above list, all being chartered out through 2026 or longer (with the Clean Energy being available for a short time at the end of the current and the beginning of the next year). During the second half of the year at least five of the company's vessels will produce revenues for the company, which means that the next two quarterly results will very likely look more like what we have seen during the first quarter:

Dynagas had produced $19 million of distributable cash flows during the first quarter, substantially more than the $8.2 million of distributable cash flows the company produced in the most recent quarter. Since the company's total quarterly payout (to common unit and preferred unit owners) total about $15 million each quarter, the payout ratio looks high, but not so high that a payout cut seems likely.

Paying out 81% of distributable cash flows seems manageable, as Dynagas has no big capital expenditures or other cash needs in the immediate future, there are also only very little amounts of debt maturities in 2017 and 2018 (a total of $7 million). The company has $74 million in cash on its balance sheet, which is about ten times as much as the company needs to repay its debt in the next two years, the cash would also be enough to finance Dynagas' dividends for about five quarters even in a scenario where the company's distributable cash flows drop to zero -- which seems really unlikely.

DLNG data by YCharts

Dynagas' share price is close to its 52-week low right now, which means that the company's dividend yield is close to its 52-week high: At 12.4% Dynagas' yield is 25% higher than it was at its 52-week low in this year's spring, and the yield is also about six times as high as what investors get from the broad market.

Dynagas' dividend is not overly secure in the long run (looking at decades, since investors don't know what will happen with charter rates once the current long-term charters expire in the late 2020s and early 2030s, but the payout seems rather safe for the foreseeable future, and due to those dividends being very juicy, Dynagas seems worthy of a closer look by income focused investors.

Shareholders seeking capital appreciation could become happy with Dynagas' shares as well -- when we annualize the Q1 distributable cash flow number we get to $75 million, which means that the company's common shares trade at a DCF multiple of just 5.7. Even a moderate multiple expansion to a DCF multiple of seven could result in a 23% share price gain, topped off by a big dividend payout. Due to the fact that Dynagas' shares have an above average beta, shares would be rather vulnerable in a market downturn though, which means that Dynagas' shares are only viable for those capital appreciation seeking investors that are willing to take on some risk.

Takeaway

Dynagas' results from the most recent quarter did not look good on a year over year comparison, but that was primarily due to three of the company's vessels being surveyed. It is very likely that cash flows and earnings will recover significantly going forward, which means that the company's big dividends will likely be covered by Dynagas' distributable cash flows during the second half of the year.

With a big cash position and no big debt maturities in 2017 and 2018 the company's high payout looks relatively safe for the foreseeable future, thus income focused investors may take a closer look at the company and its shares.

