Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Seeks $100 Million IPO

I'll provide an update when we know final details about specific IPO terms.

There is significant competition from numerous major pharmas and the firm is still in Phase 1 trials for its lead candidates, making it an ultra high-risk investment.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals wants to raise $100 million in an IPO.

Quick Take

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH), an anti-cancer drug company, intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm that focuses on kinase inhibitor treatments for a variety of cancers.

The firm is still in Phase 1 trials for its lead candidates and has significant and varied competition in the kinase inhibitor space, so it represents an extremely high-risk investment for public investors, especially since existing investors are not supporting the IPO with additional investment.

I’ll provide an update when we know final details about IPO terms.

Company and Technology

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2003 to improved kinase inhibitor treatments.

Management is headed by Michael D. Taylor, who was previously President & CEO at Ensemble Therapeutics Corp.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on kinase inhibitor treatments. Its lead kinase inhibitor is designed to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST), a type of cancer that develops from the body’s connective or supportive tissues. Each year, as many as 4,000 adults in the U.S. will be diagnosed with GIST cancer.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ lead candidate is DCC-2618, which inhibits 'the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRα kinases.'

According to the data presented at the 2017 ASCO Meeting, the disease control rate of DCC-2618 appears to be very high. Among GIST patients who had taken 100 mg DCC-2618 daily, the disease control rate is 85% at eight weeks in 27 patients, 78% at 12 weeks in 23 patients and 60% at 24 weeks in 15 patients.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is currently developing two other clinical-stage, small molecule drugs: DCC-3014 and rebastinib, as the pipeline chart shows below,

(Source: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals S-1)

Since 2003, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has attracted $142M in 3 Rounds from 6 Investors, including New Leaf Venture Partners, SV Health Investors and Viking Global Investors.

Market and Competition

According to a research report by Bcc Research, major competitive vendors that treat GIST cancers or are in development include:

Novartis (NVS)

Pfizer (PFE)

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY)

AB Science (OTCPK:ABSCF)

Arog Pharmaceuticals

ARIAD Pharmaceuticals

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)

Plexxikon

There are a number of other major pharmaceutical firms with kinase inhibitors under development that are potentially competitive to Deciphera’s pipeline.

Management says that its candidates have the potential advantages of directly targeting ‘certain secondary resistance mutations in KIT and PDGFRa...or provide coverage of all KIT and PDGFRa mutants.’

Financials and IPO Details

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ recent financial results are typical of a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company in that the firm had no revenues and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its pipeline development programs.

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two and ½ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals S-1)

As of June 30, 2017, the company had $94 million in cash and $8 million in total liabilities.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Deciphera says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund clinical trials for DCC-2618, including the dose escalation and expansion stages of our current Phase 1 clinical trial and additional clinical trials, including a pivotal clinical trial in fourth-line GIST, as well as clinical research outsourcing and manufacturing of clinical trial material;

to fund clinical trials for DCC-3014, including the dose escalation stage of our Phase 1 clinical trial, as well as clinical research outsourcing and manufacturing of clinical trial material;

to fund clinical trials for rebastinib , as well as clinical research outsourcing and manufacturing of clinical trial material;

, as well as clinical research outsourcing and manufacturing of clinical trial material; to fund the new and ongoing research activities for future drug candidates using our proprietary kinase switch control inhibitor platform ; and

; and the remainder for working capital purposes, including general operating expenses.

Listed managers of the IPO include J.P. Morgan, Piper Jaffray & Co., JMP Securities LLC, Nomura Securities International.

Commentary

Deciphera is developing anti-cancer treatments in the highly promising area of kinase inhibition.

Management has successfully shown initial results with a high disease control rate (85% at eight weeks, 60% at 24 weeks) for its lead candidate DCC-2618.

So, it’s safe to say that its approach is ‘promising,' although so many biopharma firms seeking to raise public funding are promising.

Management has yet to start a Phase 2 trial for any of its candidates, so the firm is still very early stage.

Also, existing investors have not expressed an intention to support the IPO with additional share purchases, which is common for very early stage firms seeking to go public.

Deciphera faces significant and wide-ranging competition from major and mid-sized pharmaceuticals in the kinase inhibitor space. While management says that its candidates may have advantages over the competition, competitors don’t stand still.

I don’t have a final opinion on the IPO, as we don’t yet know the expected per share price range or proposed post-IPO market capitalization, but I’m concerned about a recent trend of Phase 1 stage biopharmas wanting to raise financing from the general public, when the risk of failure is still so high.

I’ll provide an update when we know more details about the IPO.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, insider activity, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.