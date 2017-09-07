Keyence Booms With Robotics And Automation

Japanese automation leader Keyence (OTCPK:KYCCF) has been on fire. Sales have been through the roof, profit metrics are high, and the company has almost no liabilities on its balance sheet. Keyence fits hand in glove with robotics and automation.

Keyence has 121.6 million shares, the stock trades for ¥56,310, and the market cap is ¥6.874 trillion ($63.4 billion). It takes 108 yen to buy one dollar. Earnings per share were ¥1,386 and the price to earnings ratio is 40.6. The dividend is ¥100 and the dividend yield is 0.177%.

According to the Financial Times, gross margins are 81.04%, net profit margins 38.57%, and operating margins 53.74%. Return on equity was 14.69% and return on investment 14.62%. I like these profitability numbers.

According to the Annual Report, sales jumped from ¥379.2 billion ($3.5 billion) in FY16 to ¥413 billion ($3.82 billion) FY17. The fiscal year ends in March. That’s quite a jump in sales. Earnings per share increased ¥1131 to ¥1262. Looking at a bar chart of sales, revenues took a big hit in 2009 and 2010 when the economy collapsed. Last year’s free cash flow was ¥138.5 billion ($1.28 billion). So the free cash flow yield is 2%.

The balance sheet is incredible. I use year-end numbers in dollars. The asset side shows $3.3 billion in cash, $392 million in time deposits, $2.3 billion in marketable securities, $1.1 billion in receivables, $128 million in what looks like investments in related companies, and another $3.2 billion in investments. It’s common for Japanese companies to own stock in their banks, suppliers, and sometimes former parent companies. The liability side shows only $584 million total book value in all liabilities, and no debt. Incredible. The book value is $10.5 billion.

Keyence manufactures sensors, controls, bar code readers, industrial ink jet printers, microscopes, and many devices used in manufacturing and automation. As mentioned above, Keyence is an automation story. As factories use robotics which really means automation, Keyence plays a big role. Sensors to monitor manufactured good, check for bacteria or make sure they are clean, monitor the process, and the software to put everything together. You can see how Keyence’s products could be used in manufacturing, food processing, pharmaceuticals, oil drilling, mining, and many other industries. Forbes ranks Keyence as the 49th most innovative company in the world, so they’ve got that going for them.

Like most Japanese annual reports, Keyence’s shows very little information. You have to go digging around elsewhere. One of the founder’s sons owns 17% of shares.

It seems that in automation, people literally think of robotic arms moving around. It’s more than that. Its sensors, software, scanners, and other devices that have nothing to do with robotics. The name of the game is quality control. Keyence’s automation goods make sure that all widgets coming off the factory floor work. Watch this video on Youtube.

I’m going to describe some of the videos on Youtube and give you links if you are inclined to learn more. This link will take you to a video on various Keyence sensors. The author of the video shows how the sensors can detect different color. This link will take you to a booth Keyence had at a medical device conference.

The company receives 50% of sales in Japan, 15% in the U.S., 11% in China, and the rest elsewhere. Keyence has offices in just about every major city in the world. Sales have more than quadrupled since 2003. That’s growth. Net income has grown seven-fold over that time frame. The stock has no mention in Seeking Alpha. It's hard to believe and it has a market cap of $63 billion. If Keyence were American, you hear about it three times a day.

We owned the stock back in 2009 but sold when the markets were plummeting. Had we held onto it, we’d probably be up 700%. Keyence’s stock was dirt cheap back then. With the equity on its balance sheet and the cash flows from the business, value managers like Tweedy Browne and First Eagle were big buyers. Since then, it’s turned into a growth story. The stock isn’t cheap. It’s a little expensive for my taste but having said that, Keyence has earned its high price.

