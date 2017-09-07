3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: September 7, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research!

Novartis shows promising data in pediatric multiple sclerosis

Novartis (NVS) is the owner and developer of fingolimod, a disease-modifying therapy indicated for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis. It has been approved already for 7 years, but the work continues to see how deep the pool of eligible patients for this therapy goes.

One currently unanswered question regards the efficacy of fingolimod in children, as it is not currently approved to treat this population. To this end, NVS has conducted the PARADIGMS study, a phase 3 clinical trial designed to test fingolimod in patients aged 10-17.

Recently, NVS announced top-line data for PARADIGMS, indicating that fingolimod treatment led to a substantial reduction in the annualized relapse rate compared with the interferon control.

A full presentation of the findings will be delivered by the company in October, at the 2017 ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS meeting in Paris.

Looking forward: This is the first randomized clinical trial to show that disease-modifying therapy can be beneficial in children, so it's a pretty important landmark. Considering that around 10% of new onsets of MS occurs in children, it would appear that some form of effective therapy represents a pretty major unmet need, and these findings from NVS prove that they can be helped.

Merck advances bladder cancer platform in Europe

The bladder cancer space in the United States is the only place where all five of the most clinically advanced immune checkpoint inhibitors have been approved, including atezolizumab, nivolumab, durvalumab, avelumab, and pembrolizumab.

Oddly enough, Merck's (MRK) pembrolizumab was the first of these to deliver randomized data clearly demonstrating benefit over control in relapsed disease, but it was the last one to be approved in the US.

But Europe is a bit of a different story, especially with this latest news. The EMA has allowed for supplemental approval of pembrolizumab in patients with previously treated bladder cancer, as well as untreated bladder cancer in patients who are ineligible for cisplatin therapy. This makes it third in line as far as European approvals go.

Looking forward: Though it's been a bit late to the party, I wouldn't discount MRK as a nonfactor in bladder cancer by any stretch. The results of IMvigor 211 showed that accelerated approval of atezolizumab may have been premature, and it's unclear which patients will benefit from this therapy. This throws a shadow on all the immune checkpoint inhibitors without randomized data, making pembrolizumab unique in the space. It's also the only checkpoint inhibitor that is allowed for first-line therapy in certain patients. So clearly the long play, getting the careful randomized data, is paying off handsomely for MRK.

Insmed in with the CONVERT top-line data?

Insmed Inc (INSM) is a developmental-stage biotech specializing in the investigation of liposome-based formulations suitable for inhalation. Their lead drug is Arikayce, an inhalable form of amikacin designed to treat chronic lung infections.

Recently, INSM announced top-line data for the pivotal CONVERT trial, which assessed the addition of Arikayce to guideline-based therapy in patients with refractory lung infections.

And the results were impressive, indeed. Addition of Arikayce tripled the rate of culture clearance in patients at 6 months, going from 9% in the control group to 29% in the treatment group. This level of improvement in the primary endpoint was determined to be statistically significant, and it was also deemed clinically relevant. Furthermore, time to conversion was also significantly reduced through Arikayce.

Looking forward: With findings like these, and no noted major safety concerns, it would be quite surprising if INSM is unable to gain FDA approval pretty quickly for Arikayce. This agent represents one step in addressing a major unmet need with respect to persistent, destructive lung infections. The breakthrough therapy designation previously received by INSM grants the possibility for an accelerated approval from the FDA, which would mark the first marketable product this company has developed.

Author's note: Thank you for tuning in to this digest. If you found it helpful at all, I hope you'll consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha, as this will allow you to receive real-time email updates when new articles of mine go live, including new editions of "3 Things." Regardless, I appreciate the time you've taken to read this particular article. Have a great day.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.