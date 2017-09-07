ConocoPhillips: Long-Term Gains Are Awaiting

The company is focused on shareholder returns instead of absolute production growth, which is the right decision in the current environment.

From a high-cost producer ConocoPhillips (COP) has transformed itself into a low-cost oil producer with strong cash generation and high shareholder returns. The company's shareholder-focused approach is poised to deliver long term gains with oil in the 50s, and especially if oil prices rise from the current level.

ConocoPhillips is heavily leveraged to the moves in the price of oil and gas, as the downstream operations were spun off a couple of years ago. That move has looked quite bad after the oil price dropped into the twenties in early 2016, as ConocoPhillips has produced high net losses and its share price was dropping to multi-year lows. But after the company cut its dividend (which was at an unsustainable level) and has reorganized its operations, as well as cut costs immensely, ConocoPhillips is now one of the oil producers I like the most:

From a breakeven price of more than $75 per barrel ConocoPhillips has lowered its production costs to a breakeven price of less than $50 per barrel, which lies below the current oil price:

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

At the current level ConocoPhillips thus is able to produce solid earnings, and, more importantly, solid cash flows. During the second quarter, when oil prices were mainly substantially lower than they are right now, ConocoPhillips' operating cash flows totaled $1.8 billion, which is more than the company needs to finance its capex and its dividends:

At a $7.2 billion operating cash flow run rate ConocoPhillips has about $2.4 billion in annual free cash flow left over after its forecasted capital expenditures of $4.8 billion in 2017, which is roughly twice as much as the company needs to pay for its dividends (which total $1.3 billion annually at the current level).

In addition to those solid free cash flows (even after the company's dividend payments) ConocoPhillips will generate a lot of cash in the next couple of months via asset sales, which are poised to deliver a total of $16 billion in cash. ConocoPhillips' selling of its non-core (and higher-cost) assets such as its Canadian oil sands business allows for two things that will be beneficial for the company's shareholders in the long run:

COP Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The first item is debt reduction -- during the oil price crash ConocoPhillips took on a significant amount of debt, which has hurt the company's balance sheet and credit worthiness, but management is now making the right moves and bringing the debt levels down to a more reasonable level. $6 billion in debt has already been paid off, and ConocoPhillips states that the company will continue to pay down a lot of debt going forward: At the end of the current year the company's total debt will be below $20 billion again, and in the long run the company targets a $15 billion debt level.

COP Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Another item that ConocoPhillips wants to finance with its asset sales are share repurchases. The company has lowered its share count drastically in the past, but over the last couple of years its share count has been rising again. During the most recent quarter ConocoPhillips has started to reduce its share count once more though, buying back $1 billion worth of stock. The same pace is forecasted for the next two quarters, which will bring this year's total repurchases to $3 billion -- 5.5% of the company's market capitalization. That not only will lead to a six percent earnings per share increase (all else equal), it will also result in ConocoPhillips' total dividend costs being reduced by 5.5% as well, which makes the company's quite safe dividend even safer going forward, and which makes it easier for the company to rise its dividends per share.

If the company wants to keep the total payout at the $1.3 billion level, the dividends per share could rise by six percent after the company has lowered its share count by 5.5% at the end of the year. The current buyback program will allow for another $3 billion in repurchases after 2017 has ended, which means that the total share count will likely have dropped by double digits (roughly eleven percent) once those repurchases are completed.

COP Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

At the current level ConocoPhillips' dividend yield is 2.3%, substantially above the broad market's 1.9% dividend yield, although lower than what investors can get from other oil companies such as Chevron (CVX) and ExxonMobil (XOM) -- those do not offer the same share repurchases as ConocoPhillips though, and their cash dividend payout ratios are significantly higher than that of ConocoPhillips.

If oil prices rise from the current level, ConocoPhillips is poised to benefit substantially, due to its portfolio being oil-heavy and also due to the fact that the company is not hedging its production: For every $1 increase in the price of oil, ConocoPhillips' net earnings and cash flows will rise by roughly $85 million per quarter, or $350 million annually -- if the price of oil rises to $59 ($10 above the Q2 average), ConocoPhillips' annual free cash flows would thus rise from $2.4 billion to $5.9 billion.

This makes ConocoPhillips a strong play for investors that believe that oil prices will rise from the current level, although the high leverage to oil prices also makes the company vulnerable should oil prices decline substantially (which is less likely, though, I believe).

Takeaway

ConocoPhillips' dividend yield is not the highest in the oil sector, but the dividend is still more attractive than what investors can get from the broad market. ConocoPhillips' focus on bringing down debt levels, lowering production costs and repurchasing shares whilst divesting non-core assets such as the oil sands business in Canada should turn out quite beneficial for long term focused investors, and if oil prices rise from the current level ConocoPhillips' high leverage to the price of oil will lead to very strong dividend growth and share price appreciation potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.