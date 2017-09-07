Destination Maternity's (DEST) Management on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

September 07, 2017, 09:00 AM ET

Executives

David Courtwright - SVP & Chief Accounting Officer

Ron Masciantonio - SVP & Chief Administrative Officer

David Stern - EVP & CFO

Analysts

Mike Wasserman - Moors & Cabot

David Courtwright

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone and welcome to Destination Maternity's second quarter fiscal 2017 earnings call. The earnings release that was disseminated this morning is available on the Investors section of our website. Additionally, we will file our 10-Q today with the SEC. The earnings release contains definitions of various financial terms, as well as reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures we will be discussing in today's call. If non-GAAP financial information is provided on this call, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP information to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is available in our press release.

This call will include certain forward-looking statements within the meanings of the federal securities laws. These statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, trends and other matters that are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties that might affect future events or results. Descriptions of these risks are set forth in the Company's SEC filings. Also, I would like to remind you that today's call cannot be reproduced in any form without the expressed written consent of Destination Maternity.

Joining me on the call today is David Stern, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Ronald Masciantonio, our Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer. Dave will open with an overview of the quarter followed by additional commentary on our financial results and some closing remarks. Afterward, both Dave and Ron will be available to take your questions.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Dave.

David Stern

Thank you, Dave and good morning to everyone on the call. First and foremost, I'd like to acknowledge those impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Our thoughts are with everyone in the region, especially our valued team members as they begin their recovery efforts during this disaster.

The most important thing to us is the safety of our team members and customers and we'll continue to monitor the situation. We operate 64 locations in the impacted area, 51 of those were directly impacted and were closed at least temporarily and today we have two locations that are closed.

Before providing an update on our strategic initiatives and second quarter results, I'd like to call your attention to the press release distributed this morning regarding changes in our Executive Management and Board of Directors.

As noted, Allen Weinstein, an independent director of the company has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer and Barry Erdos, also an Independent Director has been elected Board Chair. Regarding the proposed merger, as previously announced on July 27, the merger with Orchestra-Prémaman was terminated.

While we're disappointed that the merger was not completed, we had planned to operate Destination Maternity separately from Orchestra, so not much has change in that regard, I would move forward with our team's 100% focused on our turnaround.

I'll now turn to an update on our strategic initiatives starting with e-commerce. We continue to be pleased with the performance of our new web platform with e-commerce sales rising 30% in the quarter. We saw strong increases at motherhood.com, apeainthepod.com and macys.com.

In addition to improved site navigation, online sales were driven by exclusive web offerings. Looking ahead, we expect to continue to drive strong web performance through the limitation of omnichannel initiatives, including the continued expansion of stores fulfilling e-commerce orders, offering a pickup in-store option and through the implementation of shipping system enhancements, allowing more customer choice and speed of delivery. Additionally, we are offering -- we are launching an enhanced international shipping experience in the third quarter.

As it relates to marketing, in the second quarter we continue to invest in digital marketing to drive awareness and purchases. We're currently redefining our digital strategy to capitalize on our web success to help drive traffic to our stores with improved locator tools and future opportunities such as wardrobe appointments scheduling.

Additionally, we have engaged Berkeley Research Group to work with our leadership team to study your business and understand our strategies, challenges and ideas in order to make recommendations regarding initiatives to accelerate and make suggestions how to be more efficient and profitable.

Finally, we continue our in-depth review of our real estate portfolio. In this environment where customers are increasingly shopping online, it's critical to ensure that we operate the right number of stores and lease departments in the right locations and with the appropriate rent structure.

Moving to the financial results of the quarter, sales for the second quarter were $98.3 million, a decline of $8.2 million or 7.7% from the comparable quarter last year. The decrease in sales was primarily driven by the net closure of 19 stores since the end of the second quarter of last year, a decline in comparable sales of 3.4% predominately driven by decreased store traffic and a decrease in average selling price, partially offset by a 30.2% increase in e-commerce sales.

Gross margin for the second quarter was 53%, an increase of 150 basis points from the comparable quarter last year. This improvement was primarily driven by reduced product costs. Gross profit for the second quarter is $52.1 million, a decline of $2.7 million or 5.1% from the comparable quarter last year, with a decline in sales partially offset by the improved gross margin.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the second quarter were $52.8 million, a decline of $3.8 million or 6.7% from the comparable quarter last year. The decline in SG&A was primarily driven by reduced employee cost and lower occupancy expense, partially offset by additional marketing spend. However, as a percentage of sales, SG&A increased by 60 basis points to 53.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA before other charges for the second quarter was $4.1 million, an increase of $800,000 from the comparable quarter last year. The net loss for the second quarter was $2.8 million or $0.20 per share compared to a net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2016 of $2.5 million or $0.18 per share.

Adjusted net loss was $1.8 million or $0.13 per share compared to adjusted net loss of $2 million or $0.14 per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2016.

I'll now turn to our year-to-date results through the second quarter. Sales for the first six months ended July 29, 2017 were $204.7 million, a decline of $26.3 million or 11.4% from the comparable period last year. The decline in sales was primarily driven by a decrease in comparable sales of 5.5% and the previously referenced decreases in store counts, leased department relationships and the licensed brand relationship.

Gross margin for the first six months of 2017 was 53.7%, an increase of 80 basis points from the comparable period last year. The improved gross margin was primarily driven by reduced product costs and the exit from the leased department and licensed relationships, which generate lower-than-average gross margins.

Gross profit for the first six months was $110 million, a decrease of $12.1 million or 9.9% from last year. The decline in gross profit was driven by the reduced sales partially offset by increased gross margin. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the first two quarters of 2017 were $108.5 million, a decrease of $6.9 million or 6% from the comparable period last year.

The decline in SG&A was primarily driven by reduced employee costs and lower occupancy expense, partially offset by increased marketing spend, including support for the web re-platform rollout. However, as a percentage of sales, SG&A increased 300 basis points to 53%.

Adjusted EBITDA before other charges and change in accounting principle for the first six months of 2017 was $10.4 million a decrease of $6.1 million from the comparable period last year. Net loss for the first six months of fiscal 2017 was $3.9 million $0.28 per share.

For the comparable period last year, net income was $1.5 million or $0.11 per share. Adjusted net loss for the first six months of fiscal 2017 was $2.5 million or $0.18 per share compared to adjusted net income of $2.5 million or $0.18 per share for the six months ended July 30, 2016.

Turning now the balance sheet, at quarter end, inventory was $69.8 million, a decrease from last year of $700,000 and debt, net of cash was $37.1 million, a decrease of $3.4 million from last year. Through the second quarter of 2017, we opened five stores and closed 13 stores for a net reduction of eight retail stores. We ended the quarter with 507 retail stores.

Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2017 were $1.6 million, a reduction of $1.6 million from last year. These capital outlays were primarily the result of modest store investments as we optimize our real estate portfolio as well as investments in systems, primarily related to our new web platform. These investments represent a measured and revenue-focused approach to capital expenditures that will continue as we move forward.

With that, I'll turn the call over the operator to begin the question-and-answer portion of the call.

Question-and-Answer Session

Mike Wasserman

Good morning.

David Stern

Good morning, Mike.

Mike Wasserman

Hi. I was wondering if you could comment on how Barry Erdos and Allen Weinstein voted on dividend and strategy decisions over the past few years? As you know, the company continued to pay a hefty dividend even after some business stresses were being felt.

Given that these two gentlemen were on the Board during those dividend deliberation periods as well as during some critical decision-making votes that have occurred in the past few years, I think it would be helpful for shareholders to understand what their positions were at those times given their now more important roles at the company?

Ron Masciantonio

Hi Mike, this is Ron. Thanks for the question. We appreciate it. Obviously, we don't publicly disclose how Board Members vote in order to maintain the integrity and the freedom within the board room to have healthy discussion. I can say having been here over 12 years and spending a lot of the time with both Barry and Allen and the entire Board, the Board has acted in the interest -- in the best interest of the stockholders and acted together when they've made decisions after healthy and appropriate debate.

Mike Wasserman

All right. Separate question, can you please comment on the bank -- the company's current relationship with its creditors?

David Stern

Sure. We've guided strong relationship with our creditors. We've got facilities with Wells and TPG. We interact with them routinely. We appreciate their support and we've got excess liquidity.

Mike Wasserman

Okay. So, you're not feeling any undue pressure from them in any regard at the moment.

David Stern

No. We've got support from them and as reflected in our filings we're close to $15 million of excess liquidity.

Mike Wasserman

Okay. Lastly, can you comment on the different options that may be available to the company going forward given your hiring of Berkeley? I know you can't talk about any decision that's imminent, but I think given that there are probably a variety of possibilities that exists, could you please comment on what those I don't know how many different possibilities there may be and give us some insight on to what the future may look like?

David Stern

Sure. We reengage BRG to work with us and there are a number of possibilities out there that they're looking at. They're working with our management team, looking at our strategies, our position, our ideas, helping to inform, which ones we should accelerate with the drive being both to grow the top line, grow our gross margin and reduce our expense structure. So, the goal of this of course is to improve our profitability.

Mike Wasserman

Okay. And one additional question if I could, what remuneration will be going to Tony upon his departure at the moment?

David Stern

It will be the standard that is part of his employee contract.

Mike Wasserman

Okay. Thank you.

David Stern

Thank you.

David Stern

Very good. Thank you for joining us today and we will talk with you again when we report our third quarter results.

