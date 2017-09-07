Geodrill: A Geographic Focus Bears Fruit

(Editor's Note: Investors should be mindful of the risks of transacting in securities with limited liquidity, such as GDLLF. Geodrill's listing in Toronto, GEO.T, offers stronger liquidity.)

Geodrill (OTCPK:GDLLF) is currently the only player in the hard-rock mineral drilling space that can earn a profit. The point I will make in this article is that the key to success in this industry is logistics, rather than technology. Geodrill differs from their publicly traded peers (Major Drilling: OTCPK:MJDLF, Energold: OTCPK:EGDFF) because of their geographic focus and therefore simpler logistics. At a TTM EV / EBITDA of 4.0x or about 3.0x next year’s earnings (growth from deployment of newly acquired rigs) and the expectation of a reinstatement of the dividend in FY18, I believe there is ample upside in this stock, without requiring any appreciation in the price of gold.

There is a structural bull thesis for the mineral drilling sector: mining companies have not made any significant discoveries of gold in the last few years. Average grades of new deposits and mining reserves are in decline. To keep gold production at a constant rate, mining companies will have to spend on exploration. At our current annual production rate of 3.2k tonnes there is about 11 years of gold reserves remaining. While this sounds like we could wait a long time for the thesis to materialize, the time from exploration to production can be 10-20 years and miners will have to spend money on exploration now if they don’t want to run out of reserves.

However, in an industry that is very commoditized, the focus of investors has been on which company is the most technologically advanced. Major Drilling offers Specialized Drilling (e.g., deep holes, permafrost, helicopter portability, directional drilling, high altitude drilling, remote locations, top safety requirements) and Underground Drilling and Energold tries to differentiate with their man-portable rigs. However, I believe that the key to success in this industry is logistics.

In particular, a mineral driller will want to:

1) minimize mobilization / demobilization time and costs. Flying your rigs across the world and hiring a local drilling crew is expensive.



As commented by Fred Davidson, CEO of Energold, on the Q2 2017 earnings call:



“So, we spend actually more than an inordinate amount of time moving rigs back and forth, chasing the contract.”

2) minimize idle time caused by broken parts. You will want to have all possible spare parts close to the drilling site so they can be brought there by car quickly. Paying a crew to sit around an idle rig that is waiting for a broken part to be replaced is expensive. So is flying in this spare part by helicopter from a distant warehouse.

Geodrill differentiates themselves from their peers because:

Geodrill is the only company with a geographic focus on the gold belt in Western Africa. They have workshops in Ghana, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire and Zambia in which they make their own drill rods and from where they can also get spare parts of drill bits / rods out to site within 12 hours. As GEO’s CEO David Harper likes to say “Keep it turning, keep it earning.”

The majority of the fleet is made up for multipurpose rigs that can perform both Rotary Core (cheap but less accurate) and Core (more expensive and more accurate) drilling without leaving site. This saves on mobilization / demobilization costs.

Geodrill has a local, African workforce. They receive video based training. By having a constant amount of work in the same region, the staff can be employed on a permanent basis. The alternative is to constantly train temporary hires or to fly in expats, both of which are expensive.

The CEO lives in Ghana and can personally visit customers or drill sites at minimum costs.

Source: Geodrill website

Coincidentally Geodrill is also the company with the highest GP margins, and despite its lower scale, the only company that has managed to earn positive EBITDA during the downturn. See the below GP margins. GEO’s 2014 margin was hit slightly harder than their competitors’ because of the Ebola outbreak.

Figure: Industry Margins

Source: company data

*Energold is active in both mineral drilling and energy drilling. It only reports EBIT per segment. EBIT for mineral drilling is negative.

Rig Count

With a slow upturn in the industry and the company actually earning positive Net Profit, the company is adding massively to its fleet. During Q2 2017 the company added 10 rigs to their fleet, bringing the rig count from 46 to 56. This includes a Boart Longyear LM90 underground drill rig that is under contract to start drilling in Q3 2017. Subsequent to the quarter’s end, another 2 rigs were added.

Geodrill will hence operate 58 rigs instead of 46. While those rigs are not bringing in any profit, costs are being incurred as they are shipped to location, made field-ready and crews are being trained.

TTM G&A expenses have grown to 21m USD, from 15m USD a year earlier. While impossible (for me) to quantify what part of this is related to ramp up costs and how much is permanent, it is clear that a growth in contracts brings in higher mobilization costs and new rigs cause higher training costs. In the next few quarters those rigs should start bringing in revenue, without really causing higher G&A.

Valuation

With a diluted share count of 45.8m @ 2.05 CAD / share and a USDCAD of 1.25 we get to a market cap of USD75m, or an EV of USD 68m net of cash.

TTM EBITDA was 17.4m USD, so EV/EBITDA is 3.9x. However, Q1 2017 was depressed because of higher SG&A (+1.4m YoY) and the current earnings potential is at least 5m / quarter.

Diluted Share Count: 46m

Price (C$): 2.05

Market Cap (C$): 94m

Market Cap ($): 75m

Cash ($): 9.9m

Debt ($): 5.2m

EV ($): 70m

TTM EBITDA: 17.4m USD

EV/EBITDA: 4.0x

So if all 58 rigs can be put to work at the same revenue / rig as the current portfolio earned during the last 12 months (given that the market now is better than 12 months ago, this is conservative) at 40% GP margins, they will earn USD$40m (TTM Revenue * 58/46 * 40%).

Using the Q2 2017 run-rate SG&A of 6.1m * 4 = 24.4m USD, plus another 0.4m in depreciation (Q2 Capex for 10 rigs was 3.8m USD, useful life is 10 years) gives us 24.8m SG&A.

Financial expenses of 0.5m USD / year and a 30% tax rate brings us to EBITDA of 22.1m (3.1x EV/EBITDA) and Net Profit of 10.4m USD (7.2x P/E).

EBITDA margins in this case are 22%, compared to 26% in 2016, making it a conservative estimate of the potential of 12 new rigs.

Macro

With cyclicals I am more interested in the direction of the cycle than the current valuation. So how much are miners going to spend on exploration? This is of course a function of their access to capital (a miner with money will spend that money) which is of course a function of the price of gold. However, it seems that even with gold stable in the 1100 USD – 1300 USD range, exploration activity has picked up somewhat.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics publishes data on the total expenditure on Mineral Exploration, which shows an uptake in gold exploration capex. While it might be a bit of a stretch to extrapolate Australian activity to Western African activity, the same mining economics apply in both continents. It also matches what we see in the revenue / meter booked by MDI, EGD and GEO.

Figure: Mineral exploration spending in Australia

Source: Mineral and Petroleum Exploration, Australia, Jun 2017

Arguing from the perspective of miners: since the gold price fell in 2012 / 2013, reported All-in costs have been brought down and are now in the 900 USD / ton range.

Figure: Average margins of the 15 largest gold miners (USD / Oz)

Source: This industry data from the top 15 publicly traded gold miners weighted based on production levels. Miners include: African Barrick Gold, AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Gold Corp, Cia de Minas Buenaventura, Gold Fields, Goldcorp, Harmony Gold mining, Iamgold, Kinross Gols, Newcrest Mining, Newmont Mining, Nord Gold, Polyus Gold, Yamana Gold, Zijin Mining Group

At the same time, P2 reserves for the top 15 majors* are down to ~12 years.

Figure: Reserve and production data of the 15 largest gold miners

Source: company data of the same 15 miners as mentioned above

With miners confident that their margin on mineral extraction is quite constant, miners are increasing their exploration capex.

Newmont plans to spend 325-375m USD on Advanced Projects & Exploration, after having spent 282m 279m, 322m, 469m in 2016 – 2013, respectively. This is a clear turn

Barrick Gold guides for 185-225m USD of Exploration & Evaluation, up from 132m, 163m, 184m, 2015m in 2016 – 2013, respectively.

Goldcorp guides for 40m USD in expensed exploration costs (60% of all exploration is capitalized), after 34m 51m, 41m, 45m in 2016 – 2013, respectively. While this is only a small increase compared to 2016, Goldcorp plans to grow reserves and production by 20% in 2021.

Major drilling says the following in their Q1 2018 press release:

“This year, growth has been driven primarily by gold projects as senior gold companies have increased their exploration budgets, on average, by more than 20%. As we proceed through the year, gold activity levels are stabilizing as companies are following their original plans. We are starting to get more inquiries for base metal projects as prices for those commodities continue to recover indicating we could see an increase in exploration budgets from base metal companies for calendar 2018.”

As a consequence, revenue / meter drilled for the mineral drillers has been rising since early 2016. This is partially because of higher drilling demand and partially because of the sales mix which is more heavily weighted towards the more expensive core drilling.

Figure: Revenue / m2 and meters drilled for Geodrill.

Source: Company data

Figure: Revenue / m2 and meters drilled for Energold.

Source: Company data

And finally, the long term bull case is still intact. Discoveries have been very disappointing in the last few years. Miners realize that if they don’t want to run out of reserves in 11 years they will have to spend on exploration now. The only thing standing in between the current slow recovery and a new bull market is access to capital for the miners.

Source: Newmont August 2017 presentation

Thoughts on Valuation

So why does the opportunity exist? Part of this is the fact that the sector is completely out of favor. You can tell by the number of questions being asked on earnings call of EGD, MDI, GEO. 2 years ago, there were earnings calls with no questions. Now analysts are asking some questions.

Furthermore, the reason why Geodrill trades at a much lower multiple than MDI (or EGD who has negative earnings) is that most of the market values the company based on their book value, which is a function of number of rigs, which they believe is a proxy for earnings power. If we get a bull market like in 2012 where there is endless demand for drilling rigs then yes, MDI and EGD will probably be able to ramp up faster. However, with anything less than full demand, the bottleneck to growing your company is not the number of rigs you own. It will be in attracting a drilling crew and, as always, good logistics.

During the Q2 2017 earnings call, Geodrill hinted that they might start paying a dividend as of next year. While their current earnings power would make it possible to pay a dividend today, they didn’t want to have to discontinue the dividend in the near future. While I’m sure management values having the flexibility of having cash and a dividend will hence be minimal so it doesn’t have to be cut in the near future, it does signal to the market that the company is cash flow positive and I believe this to be an important catalyst.

Management

CEO David Harper owns 40.7% of the shares outstanding. The last time he added to his holdings was before the downturn, in December 2012 for 0.98 CAD / share. He is and has always been a driller (not unlike Fred Davidson at EGD).

Risks

The drawback of having a geographical focus is of course less diversification and higher country specific risk. It doesn’t need a stretch of the imagination to figure out what could go wrong with business in Western Africa. The most recent problems were caused by the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak. While the Ebola concern was terminated by the WHO in March 2016, this did slow business activity in the region as can be seen in the above margins.

Furthermore this company is of course a cyclical with leverage towards the price of gold. However, I believe that a stable gold price in the 1100 USD – 1300 USD range is enough to support the investment thesis. I have no view on the direction of gold, but of course a drop in the price will hurt Geodrill.

Catalysts: