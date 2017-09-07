Ford: August Truck Sales Mean Profits

Ford’s (F) August sales once again revolved around trucks. Growth within the trucks segment helped offset fallout in other areas of the business. I continue to think that the generally higher profits of truck sales will supplant the company’s earnings this year. I hold concerns about inventory levels, but it’s not enough to dissuade my opinion that the cheap buy-in for a 5% dividend yield isn’t worth it investment.

Sales

Ford’s total monthly decline of 2.1% is an improvement on July’s 7.5% pullback. The 8.6% pullback in car sales isn’t surprising anymore; given the trends of the year. In particular, the Fusion is having a terrible year; down 27% year to date. The 11.3% pullback in SUV’s is more concerning. Crossover’s and SUV’s have higher transaction prices than most cars, and things like the Ford Expedition represent a big chunk of change when they can move them. Alas, Expedition sales fell 50.8% year over year. The smaller Ford Escape, which has been a consistently strong player within the crossover market fell 15.8%. That’s a disconcerting thing considering it’s Ford’s highest selling SUV by quantity.

The crossover market is fast becoming the vehicle of choice for those that normally would have bought a sedan. As car sales dip, crossovers are strengthening. General Motors (GM) has been crushing it in CUV sales; while Ford is leaving something to be desired. For the year, Ford’s total SUV sales are only up 1%. Once again, it all comes down to trucks.

The importance of trucks

Ford’s total truck segment increased sales by 9.3%. Within that segment, the F-Series delivered some remarkable numbers in August with 15% growth to 77,007 trucks sold. Ford pointed out that within those sales is a high demand for the more expensive high-end super duty trucks. Trims like the “King Ranch” or “Platinum” super duty trucks represented 53% of retail sales. This is big for Ford’s bottom line. These types of high trim trucks make a fortune. Average transaction prices increased $3,400 for F-series trucks compared to 2016. That increase brings ATP’s to $45,600 per vehicle. If this strength continues through September, there’s very little doubt in my mind that Ford will report a surprisingly strong third quarter.

There are two ways to look at Ford’s position right now. You either love their performance within the truck market, or you’re terrified by how overly reliant the company is becoming on one segment of the auto industry. While the diversity of sales is always a good thing, Ford’s sales pattern isn’t very different from the rest of the industry. Toyota (TM) sales have been shifting into SUV’s and trucks as well. Fiat-Chrysler (FCAU) is very reliant on their RAM truck brand. The entire auto industry would kill for Ford’s truck sales dominance.

My primary concern with Ford moving into fall resides in inventory levels. While gross August stock was down by around 9,000 units compared to 2016, days’ supplies are increasing in every category except trucks. I worry that these cars could prove difficult to move as we move into a new model year. That, in turn, could push Ford into heavy discounts; resulting in lower earnings. It really becomes a question of how long the car fallout will last. If this carries over into 2018, Ford will really have to consider its production scale in lieu of demand.

Long term, I continue to hold my bullish nature on Ford. Auto stocks have run extremely cheap for years. Ford’s is no different. Unlike companies like Amazon (AMZN) or Tesla (TSLA), Ford’s P/E of 12 is very affordable. That’s a good quality in today’s market of high valuations. For $11.46 you’re getting your hands on a 5.28% dividend to keep for the long term. The cash position of the company leaves little doubt in my mind that anything will happen to this yield; barring stock appreciation (and that would be a good thing).

If you’re a short termer, I think the third quarter will be a good one for you. Truck sales are so strong right now that I fully expect third quarter profits to be above par. Super duty pickups are basically more important than the entire car segment at this point. The stock has been gaining ever since the announcement of Augusts’ sales results. Obviously, September is an iffy month for the market, but I am strongly considering taking a position in Ford prior to the end of the third quarter. It offers an alternative to some of the absurdly overvalued plays currently dominating stock headlines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in F over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.