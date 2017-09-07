Prospect Capital Cuts Dividend: Evaluating The 10% Yield Now That The Smoke Has Cleared

With the dividend cut out of the way, and a 20% share price decline over the past year, Prospect Capital may finally be attractive for value and income.

The dividend cut was not a complete shock, as the company's net investment income declined significantly over the start of 2017.

By Bob Ciura

High-yield stocks can be appealing, but they also come with risks. Investors looking for income might naturally gravitate toward Business Development Companies, also called BDCs, because they typically offer high dividend yields. However, they are also prone to dividend cuts when business conditions deteriorate.

For example, Prospect Capital (PSEC) recently cut its dividend by 28%. That said, it still carries a forward dividend yield of 10.6%, which would be very attractive for investors interested in high yields.



In addition, Prospect Capital pays its dividend each month. This allows investors to compound their wealth slightly faster than a stock that pays a quarterly or semi-annual dividend.

Prospect Capital has paid over 100 monthly dividends in a row, but its dividend cut casts a shadow over the stock. This article will discuss the recent developments from Prospect Capital.

Business Overview

Prospect Capital is a Business Development Company. It makes debt and equity investments in mid-sized companies, across a wide range of industries. One of the benefits of BDCs is that they allow non-accredited investors the opportunity to invest in early-stage companies, many of which are private.

Prospect Capital has a $5.8 billion investment portfolio, spread across 121 investments. Over half the portfolio consists of debt investments, 90% of which are floating-rate.

Source: August 2017 Investor Presentation, page 9

Unfortunately, Prospect Capital’s financial performance deteriorated over the course of 2017. The company missed analyst expectations for the fourth quarter. Net investment income per share fell 27% year-over-year, to $0.19. This was a steep drop from the same quarter last year, and analysts had expected $0.21 per share. Net asset value declined 3%, to $9.32.

For the full fiscal year, net investment income declined 18%, to $0.85 per share. Prospect Capital moved to reduce risk in its investment portfolio, which led to decreased originations, structuring fees, and management fees. One benefit of these actions is that it reduced the company’s leverage.

Source: August 2017 Investor Presentation, page 15

Prospect Capital has a target net leverage ratio of 0.7-0.8, but it had been nearing the upper limit in recent periods. It is now more comfortably within the target leverage ratio range. And, as of June, Prospect Capital decreased its net debt to equity ratio to 70.5%, down from 75.6% in March. An improved balance sheet and higher interest rates could help pave the way for a recovery in the upcoming fiscal year.



Growth Prospects

Prospect Capital remains solidly profitable, because the company generates strong yields from its portfolio investments. Prospect Capital’s debt investments generated an annualized yield of 12.2% as of June 2017. Yields could rise even further, if interest rates continue to climb.



One of the most important growth catalysts for Prospect Capital is rising interest rates. Since it primarily makes debt investments, Prospect Capital stands to benefit from higher rates. This is especially true, since over 90% of the company’s investment portfolio is comprised of floating-rate securities.

However, Prospect Capital’s growth could be limited by worsening portfolio results in recent quarters. The company’s percentage of non-accrual loans rose to 2.5% of total assets last quarter, up from 1.4% in the same quarter last year. This deterioration was not the fault of energy investments, which actually improved to 0.3% of non-accrual loans, down from 0.5%.

Prospect Capital experienced deterioration in a few portfolio investments, including firearms distributor United Sporting, which fell significantly in value last quarter. Firearm sales have struggled this year, which has led to a reduction in the value of Prospect Capital’s investment in the company.

Dividend Analysis

Prospect Capital declared a new monthly dividend rate of $0.06 per share, a reduction of approximately 28% from the previous payout of $0.0833 per share. On an annualized basis, Prospect Capital’s new dividend payout of $0.72 per share represents a 10.6% dividend yield.

Prior to the dividend cut, Prospect Capital had an impressive dividend history. It has paid out over $2.3 billion in shareholder dividends since its initial public offering.

Source: August 2017 Investor Presentation, page 16

However, the company’s deteriorating fundamentals over the past several quarters, prompted the dividend cut. Prospect Capital’s previous dividend rate of $1 per share was not covered by net investment income, which fell to $0.85 per share in fiscal 2017. As a result, the dividend cut was not a total surprise.

The company needed to right-size the dividend, in order to improve sustainability of the payout. Now, the $0.72 per share dividend represents a payout ratio of 85%, based on fiscal 2017 net investment income. This gives the company additional flexibility, in case net investment income does not recover this fiscal year.

Final Thoughts

Investors should keep in mind that double-digit dividend yields typically are accompanied by higher risk. Prospect Capital’s investment income declined significantly in 2017. The good news is, the dividend payout is more sustainable at its reduced level. With the dividend cut out of the way, and the stock trading at a significant discount to NAV, the stock could be an attractive turnaround candidate. Prospect Capital's 10% dividend yield could be appealing for income investors, assuming the worst is over.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.