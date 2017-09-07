Biggest Beneficiary From Harvey And Irma: Floor & Decor

If the current forecast for Irma holds, now the most powerful Atlantic storm in history, FND could see significant comp benefits at its Florida locations, too.

FND was early to market with water-resistant hard surface flooring and well positioned to benefit from the surge in reconstruction in the aftermath of Harvey (and possibly Irma).

Firstly, it's important to remember that while our primary objective in researching investments is profits, which is obviously driven by self-interest, we'd be remiss not to mention the catastrophic human suffering that has occurred in Texas and Louisiana. Moreover, no amount of misery and misfortune can ever truly be compensated by a return on an investment.

Unbelievably, we are staring down the barrel of another major storm, a Category 5 Hurricane moving inexorably west in the Atlantic, which is supposed to make landfall near Florida this weekend. My thoughts and prayers are with my neighbors who were affected by the tragedy last week, and those who are preparing for another storm on the East Coast.

Secondly, all of my recommendations on Seeking Alpha have revolved around my experience and insight into the home improvement market. I have generally sought event-driven asset mispricing and short-term market inefficiencies in this industry.

Lastly, while many other names in the space should see above-average performance in terms of total revenues and comp sales due to Harvey and now likely Irma as well, I believe Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND) with its heavy concentration of stores in Texas (and Florida, which I will discuss later) and in particular, Houston, has the best opportunity to outperform what the market has currently priced in. I will explain my thesis below.

Harvey is more like the Louisiana Flooding in 2016 than any other hurricane

I have read research reports estimating the economic impact of Hurricane Harvey, which compare it to previous tropical events such as Rita, Wilma, Ike, Gustav and Sandy. I believe a more accurate comparison would be with the 2016 Louisiana Floods that according to the Washington Post, saw a peak downpour of 32” of rain totaling 7.1 trillion gallons of water (by comparison, Katrina saw ~17” of rainfall totaling 2.3 trillion gallons of water in LA, or ~6.5 trillion gallons in all states even though the vast majority of the damage from Katrina was due to the unprecedented storm surge and subsequent failure of levees that has left New Orleans with a smaller population today than in 2005.)

As of 9/2/2017, Harvey had dumped over 51” of rainfall and ~33 trillion gallons of water, 19 trillion gallons in Houston and Southeast Texas and 5.5 gallons in Louisiana, making it the most devastating storm in terms of concentration of precipitation in history. According to the Washington Post, and in an attempt to grasp some comprehension of just how much water this is, it would take less water (18 trillion gallons) to fill Chesapeake Bay, or equally mind-boggling, it would cover the entire state of Arizona in a foot of water!

With a storm generating so much rainfall and flooding, a lot of rebuilding needs to be done. In the Louisiana flooding of 2016, an estimated 60,000 homes were “affected” by the flooding. At present, the New York Times is reporting that FEMA's latest ongoing estimate was ~185,000 homes have been affected by Hurricane Harvey. With respect to the types of rebuilding that must occur in the residential market the impact is not uniformly distributed.

For instance, even if several feet of a home is submerged, there is some possibility that items such as furniture, appliances, vanities, cabinets, HVAC and even drywall may be salvaged. Without high winds or fallen trees, roofs will likely survive without the need for replacement. However, on the ground level, unless the floor is covered with tile or stone, there is virtually no way to salvage hardwood, laminate or carpet floors.

With some of the previous storms referenced above there was little in the way of publicly available information about the quantifiable impact on companies in the floor covering space. Lumber Liquidator's (NYSE: LL) did not go public until November 2007, so its first hurricane related report about comp improvements came from the Gulf storms in 2008 on its 2009Q1 conference call. The major storm during the 2008 Atlantic Hurricane season was Ike, which dumped somewhere between 10-20” of rainfall in Harris County in the Houston area.

LL also mentioned comp improvements in 2013 from Isaac and Sandy, which deposited 16” of rain in August and 7” of rain in October of 2012, respectively. However, the rainfall and flooding seen from these storms pales in comparison to what we are seeing now. Moreover, what LL did not report, but what I was able to glean from channel checks is that after the 2016 flooding in Louisiana, LL's store in Baton Rouge was able to improve its monthly top-line performance by a multiple of 3x to 4x regular sales by the end of 2016 and into 2017.

Central Louisiana is substantially smaller than Houston in terms of population, and received about one quarter of the amount of rainfall. We still do not have a final estimate of the damage in Houston, and the differences in population density and also in the competitive environment in home improvement are significant. Baton Rouge has 1/8 the population of Houston, and only a single LL location; FND does not have a store in the area.

By contrast, Houston has seven LL locations, Beaumont has one and Corpus Christi has another. Moreover, it's unlikely any of the big box stores will see the same degree of revenue lift LL saw in Baton Rouge even though there was considerably more rainfall and flooding related to Harvey.

Floor & Decor has significant exposure to Houston

Floor & Decor currently lists 81 warehouse-format stores, of which 77 are currently open with the other four in the process of opening. Of these stores, 14 are located in Texas with another unit scheduled to open soon in the Austin, Texas area. FND currently only has one warehouse-format location in Louisiana in Gretna; the other is a small ~5,500 sqft design center showroom in New Orleans. In the greater Houston area, FND operates six units, with the most recent store opening in Katy, Texas.

In terms of revenue, the top-producing store in the chain, in 2015, was the one located in North Houston off I-45. This store alone accounts for approximately 3-4% of FND's total revenues. I further estimate, based on conversations with industry contacts, that the Houston Metro area's contribution to total gross revenues is approximately 10%. This is a significant concentration in the most populous area affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Floor & Decor has a competitive advantage in product mix and selection

Another advantage FND has was that it was one of the first industry players to recognize some new trends in the market such as water-resistant laminate, resilient vinyl and engineered vinyl plank flooring. Given its early entry into these product segments, its vastly more diversified offering in tile and stone than Tile Shop (NYSE: TTS) and better assortment in laminates and vinyl than LL, which should also benefit from Harvey, I believe FND is well positioned to capitalize on this trend.

Research has shown that when a homeowner experiences a catastrophic water event, whether from a pipe leak, water heater failure or damaged roof, she is much more likely to replace the damaged floor with a new floor that is either water-proof, i.e., tile or stone, or water-resistant. The good news is FND offers all of these options with extremely well curated selections that run deep in each segment.

And even though hardwood is under performing for FND, but still growing, its offering is just as good as LL's and superior to that found in HD or LOW. All of these factors will only strengthen FND's competitive advantage in Southeast Texas and Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Near-term risks and mid-term upside

The risk to the trade is that FND has a distribution facility in Pasadena, Texas. If there was significant damage here it could result in a top-line headwind for the current quarter, and next, as supply could become constrained. However, FND operates a warehouse model in which each location has a healthy dose of on-hand inventory. Additionally, there are not a whole lot of people who bought flooring in or around Houston or in Louisiana in the last week of August, and it's unlikely many will begin their purchases until insurance companies start cutting checks.

Flooring is typically the last part of a renovation project, so all the other damage that occurred in the home will need to be performed before FND and LL see any comp lift from Harvey. I believe this will take at least one quarter and possibly two. Another risk is the lock up expiration after the IPO. This could provide a cap on the stock for the near term with Ares likely to reduce its nearly 50% holding after a big run up in FND's share price after the IPO.

The lock up expiration is 10/24/2017, and I'd expect to see Ares selling into strength. However, if FND sees a slowdown due to the risks mentioned above, there could be some short-term volatility, which may convince Ares to hold out until the full effect of the Harvey restoration boom becomes fully priced in. The other risk is multiple compression due a perceived slow down in FND's growth trajectory or gross margin contraction from a weaker US Dollar, which might present a buying opportunity given that its impact would be limited to a single quarter.

The upside is if my estimates and channel checks are correct with the Houston area representing ~10% of FND's total revenues, we will see a significant improvement in the sale of non-tile/stone flooring, particularly laminates and vinyl flooring, which represent ~45% of FND's revenues, and if we see a similar revenue boost in comparable products to that which LL experienced in Baton Rouge after the 2016 Louisiana flooding then I'd expect significantly more than what the market is expecting for FND's comp sales.

I doubt we'll see quite the same boost LL saw in Baton Rouge (smaller market with less intense competition), so instead of a total revenue increase of 3x or 4x in the Houston market, I am being more conservative and estimating the non-tile/stone segment will double beginning in 2018Q1 and continue at this rate for all of 2018FY. I think we'll see a Harvey-related comp store lift of 450bps for at least the next 12 months, and likely longer: (45% of non-tile/stone prior year's sales * 2 + 55% of tile/stone sales * 1) = 1.45, which is a 45% increase in Houston area comp stores.

Remember, I estimate that the Houston area represents ~10% of FND's total revenues, so we'd have 45% * 10% = 4.5%, or 450bps. With FND estimating 11-12% comp sales for 2018, its gross margin strength, and the most Amazon-proof business model in retail, I do not think the market has accurately priced in the significant bump that we should see from the unprecedented damage wrought by Hurricane Harvey. In fact, I am rather certain that my numbers are fairly conservative, and the total number of homes impacted by the storm will unfortunately continue to rise.

Another storm on the way

Next, let's discuss the possibility of another catastrophic event in Florida, and how it could impact FND. As of 7/27/2017, FND had 15 stores in the state of Florida, up from 10 stores in November 2014 (its website currently shows 16 locations.)

Based on the trailing twelve month revenue figure of $1.2 billion reported in FND's latest 10Q, each store brings in ~$17 million in annual revenue. Therefore, FND derives ~21% of its total sales from its 15 warehouse stores in the Sunshine State (it must also be pointed out that FND has a 322,000 sq foot distribution center in Miami, FL as well as a 378,000 sq foot DC in Savannah, GA, both of which could be significantly impacted by Irma.)

It appears that Irma will be a “wind event,” and more similar to storms in the past such as Sandy. In LL's 2013 10K, it reported that comp sales saw a 40-50bps improvement from its seven “store locations serving communities recovering from the effects of Hurricane Sandy...” These seven stores represented ~2.3% of LL's total revenues. If these same numbers hold, and FND has ~10x more exposure to Hurricane Irma than LL had to Sandy, we could see an additional 400 to 500bps comp boost from what we hope is not another deadly storm.

There is also the possibility that depending on the trajectory of Irma, the storm could inundate major portions of other states in which FND also has a presence. According to various meteorological reports on television and the internet, there could be significant flooding in the Carolinas (2 stores), Tennessee (3 stores) and Georgia (7 stores.) Moreover, all of the areas hit by Harvey, and potentially Irma, are areas that generally have a favorable product mix such a laminates and water-resistant flooring, and the impact of the storm(S) should magnify this effect for next several quarters with gross margins being accretive going forward.

Conclusion

Notwithstanding the incredible cost in human lives and suffering from what we thought was THE big storm of the season, FND stands to benefit from yet another devastating hurricane; and this “record-breaking storm” is being described by the National Weather Service as one, which is 'impossible to hype!' FND's ability to capitalize on Harvey, and possibly Irma, with its world-class management team (many of the top brass worked their way up the ladder at Home Depot (NYSE:HD)), great product selection and superior business model, leads me to conclude that FND deserves its premium valuation.

Indeed, I think management's forecast the last quarter was on the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) side of sandbagging. FND has already increased 8% since I started writing this article, and I expect it to retest the highs from June as the effects of the recent weather-related events become more accurately quantifiable. Moreover, I believe FND will show strong top line and gross margin strength for the foreseeable future even before taking into account the potential impact of Irma.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FND.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.