3 Reasons To Invest In Universal Holdings Inc.

However, was the 17% stock drop justified? Let’s focus on the facts rather than perceptions and fears.

Investors suddenly became bearish on Universal Holdings and the other Florida-exposed insurers, when another hurricane – Irma – is going to hit Florida this time.

However, investors were bullish and very confident on the future perspectives of the P&C Florida-based insurer.

Notes For The Readers

Executive Summary

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. is the largest private personal residential homeowners insurance company in Florida, with an almost 10% market share, according to the recent data reported by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (the “FLOIR”).

Source: 2016 Annual Report (Dollar values in thousands)



Most of the policies are written by UPCIC, the main operating insurance subsidiary of the company.

Source: 2016 Annual Report

It is also a wrap-up for myself because I did not know Universal Insurance Holdings Inc., two days ago. Thanks to hurricane Irma, I had a look at another listed insurer. The stock drop, observed yesterday, mainly related to Irma’s would-be losses was harder than expected. Yes, there is a risk related to Irma; yes, the operating income could be mostly affected by the hurricane. Yes, the combined ratio could be higher than 100%. No, it did not deserve a 17% drop. There are at least three reasons to explain why it was disproportionate.

Reason 1: A More And More Diversified Insurer

In 2009, most of the business was written in Florida. From 2013, the management started to expand the business geographically, by writing more and more policies in the other States, like North Carolina, Georgia and South Carolina. While the insurer was concentrated in Florida, a part of the strategy is currently to continue the expansion outside of Florida to diversify its revenue and risk.

In 2014, the total insured value from Florida represented 87.9% of the total exposure of the company. In 2016, it decreased to 79.1%, while the total insured value in absolute amounts increased by around $20 billion from 2014.

Source: 2016 Annual Report (Dollar values in thousands)



In 2017, the total insured value related to Florida represented less than 80% of the total exposure of the company, as the firm continued to be focused on the other states.

Source: Q2 2017 Report

During the second quarter of 2017, the P&C insurer wrote its first homeowners policy in New Jersey and received approval from the New York Department of Financial Services for the forms required by the State to start writing policies in New York. Furthermore, the direct premium written grew by 42.2% in the other states than Florida (as a reminder, the policies written in non-Florida states rose by 43% for the full year of 2016).

Therefore, based on the prior periods and the 2017 ongoing results, we can observe that the business model is changing with an extended development in the other states to be more diversified and less impacted by the catastrophe events.

Reason 2: The Operating Performance Is Strong

When you are a P&C insurance company, whatever the markets in which you are present, it is easy to write policies. You just need to be cheaper than your competitors and offer more services than them. If you do that, without knowing your markets, you do kill yourself.

Why? Because a non-life insurance company is not profitable by increasing its top line; it makes money by reducing as much as possible on the administrative and acquisition costs, the paid claims and/or by investing wisely the received premiums. Lowering the combined ratio is the key and monitoring the underwriting process is one of the needed solutions to have a combined ratio lower than 100%.

For Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., there is no question about the underwriting performance: the company performs well. From 2008 to 2016, the portfolio was only unprofitable once, in 2010.

Source: Internal (Based on Annual Reports)



2010 excluded, the average net combined ratio was 77.9%. In 2017, the net combined ratio increased by 3.1 percentage point on a year-to-date basis. But it was mainly related to the company’s weather loss expectation and the growth in the reserves to face Hurricane Matthew.

Irma will affect Universal Insurance. The net combined ratio would skyrocket to more than 100%. But the net combined ratio on a long-term view should normalize and remain lower than 100%. Furthermore, Irma-related losses could be a starting point to review the portfolio and increase the price of the unprofitable policies.

Reason 3: Reduced Risks Thanks To An Active Reinsurance Program

When an insurance company considers that its underwriting steering process is not sufficient to limit the claims uncertainty, it becomes, in turn, an insured and purchases insurance coverages. Broadly speaking, there are two types of cover: proportional and non-proportional reinsurance. With the proportional reinsurance, the proportion is defined as a fixed, invariable percentage, which is generally applied to the entire portfolio of risks as the quota share ceded to reinsurance.

Unlike proportional reinsurance, which is based on original liability and proportional cession, with non-proportional reinsurance, it is the amount of loss and the cover, which is limited in amount, which are to the fore. Universal’s reinsurance scheme is based on non-proportional reinsurance coverages. Universal‘s reinsurance program is split into two parts: the mandatory coverage required by law with FHCF (Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund) and private reinsurance schemes, above the FHCF layer.

As illustrated by the graph below, the reinsurance coverage of the principal insurance subsidiary of the group (“UPCIC “) is up to $2,650 million for the first event.

Source: 2017 Universal’s Reinsurance Program

Should a catastrophic event occur, UPCIC would retain up to $35 million pre-tax for each catastrophic event, and would also be responsible for any additional losses that exceed its top layer of cover. If Irma would cost $10 billion to the insurers, the costs before reinsurance would roughly amount to $600 million (Universal’s exposure was around 6% of Florida homeowners' insurance market in 2016).

Based on the reinsurance scheme, the net cost would amount to $35 million. Furthermore, Universal modeled the impact of the worst catastrophic scenario, based on 2004 calendar year events. The modeled loss would approximately be $84 million (after tax, net of all reinsurance recoveries). Even if Irma alone costs $84 million, the company would remain profitable.

Conclusion

The company’s market valuation suffered from the understandable overreaction and the fear of investors. In case the worst should happen, the underwriting performance would probably be harshly harmed, and the net income for FY 2017 would be very low. However, the underwriting performance would be back on track afterward. The long investors need to be patient. So am I.

