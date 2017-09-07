Why I Can't Quite Stomach Lifeway Foods (Yet)

There's too much of a "falling knife" problem at the moment - but there is potential value here if the ship can get righted.

If you, like me, enjoy looking for 'dented and damaged' value play/value trap arguments in the micro-cap space, then Lifeway Foods (LWAY) is for you. Plunging stock at a multi-year low? Check. Questionable corporate governance? Check. Decelerating sales and falling profits? Check. Enough reason to see some hope for a turnaround? Check. An argument for why the company shouldn't be public anyway and should just sell itself for an achievable premium? Check check.

With the stock just off its lowest point in nearly five years and falling seemingly every session (LWAY has declined in seven straight sessions as of Wednesday, losing over 10% in the process), there's a clear 'falling knife' problem at the moment. But even after a disappointing start to 2017, there is some reason to see value in LWAY below $9. The biggest questions are when, how, and if that value might be realized.

How We Got Here

Lifeway is an interesting story, both as a stock and a business. The company was founded in the 1980s by two Russian immigrants who decided to bring kefir, a sort of yogurt/smoothie hybrid full of probiotics, to the United States. Starting out of a basement near Chicago, founders Michael and Ludmila Smolyansky turned Lifeway into a public company, which now is run by their children Julie and Edward.

Under the stewardship of the Smolyansky family, Lifeway has turned into a ~$125 million business. But the family-run nature of Lifeway also has caused some problems, as the company still is working through a material weakness in financial reporting, and had to bring in a new CFO to replace Michael Smolyansky in 2015 after a series of SEC filings were made late.

Still, it's hard to throw management completely under the bus. Since Julie Smolyansky assumed the CEO title in 2002 (at age 27!) after Michael Smolyansky passed away from a heart attack, revenue has grown at a CAGR of 16%+, rising from $12 million to $124 million on a trailing twelve-month basis. Lifeway has expanded outside the Chicago metro, with distribution at Wal-Mart (WMT), Safeway, Kroger (KR), and of course, Whole Foods (now owned by Amazon.com (AMZN)). The business even has a modest international presence, with the product manufactured by co-packers; the company entered the Ireland market late last year but overall, international revenue remains below 1% of net sales, per the 10-K.

The last couple of years have been difficult, however. Revenue more than doubled between 2010 and 2014; but growth has stalled out. Net sales actually declined, albeit very modestly, in 2015, due in large part to higher promotional allowances to retailers. 2016 saw a rebound to 4.5% growth - and a corresponding increase in LWAY shares, which nearly doubled in matter of months in the second half of 2016. That optimism has been wiped out, however: Q3 results disappointed badly, tanking the stock, and first-half 2017 revenue has increased just 0.2% despite launches of 'sparkling organic probiotic beverage' line Lifeway Elixir and a line of probiotic supplements.

All told, there are a lot of reasons for concern here. Growth has stalled out, and Lifeway's ongoing efforts to create a complementary product to the core kefir line simply haven't worked. Margins remain relatively thin, and the valuation - 80x+ on a P/E basis and ~20x trailing twelve-month EBITDA - still requires some growth. And management and governance haven't been great - but with the Smolyansky family still owning 49.8% of shares outstanding, there's not much minority shareholders can do about it.

For Lifeway to stem the bleeding in its share price, let alone see a rebound, the situation simply needs to get better. Can it?

Relying On Kefir

The bull case for LWAY starts with the core kefir product. As ugly as the chart looks, and as poor as recent fundamentals have been, that product, which drives ~86% of net sales, still is growing. That growth has decelerated, however: in 2013 and 2014, gross sales (as reported in 10-K filings; Lifeway didn't break out net results until 2016) increased 23.9% and 22.0%, respectively. That slowed to 7.1% in '15, 5.1% (again, net, with lower trade spending) in '16, and just 1.2% year-to-date, per the 10-Q.

From commentary on past conference calls, some of that deceleration is coming simply from lapping tougher comparisons and a slowdown in added door count. Trade spend has been uneven as well, with the company ramping in 2015 and pulling back somewhat the following year. But the trend is obviously a concern, and the question is whether Lifeway can reverse that trend.

The good news is that it doesn't appear that competition is an issue. Back on the Q3 2014 conference call, Julie Smolyansky cited a number of competitors who had exited the space, and other than a few small regional players, there aren't any other manufacturers in the space. Various sources have credited the company with 90%+ market share, and that figure still seems to hold. There is the risk that Chobani or another yogurt player could enter the market, but it would seem wiser at this point (and at this valuation) for a new entrant to buy Lifeway. (Note that one obvious competitor, and acquirer, Danone SA (OTCQX:DANOY), already owns 21% of Lifeway.)

The bad news is that there's a real question as to whether consumers really like kefir all that much, particularly with the explosion of options (and popularity) in Greek yogurt over the past few years. One of the more concerning data points for LWAY came on the Q3 2016 conference call, when the company cited a 28% increase in household penetration over the past year. Net revenue in the quarter rose a little over 1%, and drinkable kefir sales actually declined on a net basis in the quarter. CFO John Waldron framed the penetration as good news, with the company moving from a ~4% rate to a 5% rate over that period. But the lack of growth at the same time suggests a relatively low retention rate among consumers.

One of the many catches with LWAY at the moment is that the investment case rests in large part on the core drinkable kefir portfolio - but it's difficult to have much confidence in modeling that product's growth going forward. There aren't any other producers of note; for better or worse, Lifeway is kefir in the U.S. So is the deceleration coming because US consumers simply don't like the beverage all that much? Are consumers defecting to some of the innovations in yogurt (Chobani flip, smoothies, etc. etc.)? Is advertising not working? There simply aren't any good data points beyond LWAY filings to answer those questions.

My limited sense is that there is a viable product here, but it looks at least like growth expectations need to be moderated substantially. The fact that management guided for "remarkable" growth in 2016 (Julie Smolyansky on the Q3 2015 call) and "something higher than a low-single-digit type of growth rate" in 2017 (CFO Waldron on the Q3 2016 call) raise the concern that management's expectations, in general, are too high. A niche product with a satisfied, if small and low-growth audience, might not need 11 different versions, some of which have 15 different flavors. And because there's no one else really driving kefir sales as a whole (unlike, say, Dannon Oikos drafting off Chobani's efforts in Greek yogurt, or a gluten-free manufacturer benefiting from that trend earlier in the decade), the product is wholly dependent on Lifeway's marketing and sales strategy - which itself depends on management getting expectations right.

And one of the key problems here, even at the lows, is that kefir sales have to not only stabilize, but probably accelerate, to drive any upside in LWAY shares. The rest of the portfolio, at ~14% of total revenue, simply isn't big enough - and it's not successful enough. Historical numbers are impacted somewhat by the switch to reporting of categories' net sales in 2016 instead of gross sales, but Lifeway cheese growth looks to be in the low single digits, total, from 2012-2016, before a sub-2% gain in the first half. ProBugs, a line rolled out for children, grew nicely before stalling out in 2015 and declining nearly 6% in 2016. Sales then fell almost 18% in the first half, accelerating to a 23% decline in Q2. Frozen kefir declined double-digits for several years before stabilizing in 2017, albeit at barely 1% of total sales.

The core drinkable kefir product has to lead the way. And that requires both the product itself to appeal to more consumers - and Lifeway management to be on the ball.

A Turnaround At Lifeway?

And it is a bit difficult to trust Lifeway management at the moment. Expectations have been way off on the top line. Operating expenses were supposed to stay pretty steady in the 19-21% range, per past commentary from Edward Smolyansky; the figure was 21.5% in 2016 and spiked to 23.4% in 2016, before climbing again in the first half. Julie and Edward Smolyansky both earned $1.9 million in 2016; chairwoman Ludmila Smolyansky received $1.6 million in consulting and royalty payments, per the 10-K. Against trailing twelve-month EBITDA of about $6.5 million, the $5.4 million going to the Smolyansky family looks a bit excessive.

Lifeway has brought on some outside help, with Waldron a former Chief Accounting Officer at Campbell Soup (CPB) and Senior Executive VP of Sales Jennifer Reilly coming over from PepsiCo's (PEP) Quaker early last year. So far, there hasn't been much change in the performance, which as noted continues to weaken. But there are some strings Lifeway can pull here. Trade spend has bounced quite a bit, moving from 8.6% in 2014 to 13.6% in 2015 to ~12% in 2016 and then rising again in the first half. There's a bit of short-term spike in G&A from professional fees related to financial controls and other issues. Gross margins have been hit by higher milk costs, but they've come in a bit and organic prices appear to be dropping [pdf]. Lifeway also has excess capacity - enough to manage triple current revenue, per past commentary - which might allow for margin improvement should revenue accelerate.

Unfortunately, it's tough to tell what opportunities are there, and what steps management is taking, since the company stopped holding conference calls after the Q3 2016 report. But there no doubt are some areas for improvement; the sheer size of the portfolio should allow for some sort of rationalization at some point. (The frozen kefir business, for instance, is grossing less than $1.3 million in revenue; that may not be profitable.) Opex is higher than it should be.

And margins are thin enough that a little bit of improvement can go a long way. Trailing EBIT margins are about 2.9%; EBITDA margins are ~5%. Just getting opex down from 23%+ to 21% - the high end of the initial range - comes close to doubling net income.

So there is a path here, it seems, for Lifeway to show pretty quick improvement, at least from a bottom-line standpoint. Accelerated revenue growth alone will improve margins; getting semi-one-time costs off the G&A line and perhaps some better cost control overall can help further. ~20x EBITDA isn't a ridiculous valuation for a still-young company in a still-intriguing space. And if Lifeway can find a way to change its trend, that valuation can come down quite a bit, quite quickly.

Valuation

Despite a lot of the negativity surrounding the company (or maybe because of it), from a 'feel' standpoint I'm actually intrigued by LWAY. It has market dominance in a niche product, but one pretty much adjacent to Greek yogurt, which has been one of the fastest-growing categories in US food. (Remember that both Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo reportedly were interested in Chobani, which now has a multi-billion dollar valuation.) Margin concerns aren't immaterial, but kefir still is growing, if more slowly than shareholders would like, and LWAY trades now for just over 1x trailing twelve-month revenue.

What Lifeway most reminds me of at the moment is Boulder Brands, a gluten-free pioneer (Udi's and Glutino). Boulder stock soared toward the beginning of the decade as gluten-free hit the mainstream; it tanked a few years later due to some questionable execution of its own. But even without a turnaround, the company was able to sell itself to Pinnacle Foods (PF) for 15x adjusted EBITDA and 1.8x revenue. Assuming Lifeway has $1-$2 million in excess costs that might be excluded from other companies' non-GAAP calculations (and share-based comp is ~$460K on a TTM basis), its EBITDA multiple is roughly there, and its revenue is much lower. It's not hard to imagine Danone stepping in and deciding to put some marketing and distribution muscle behind the product, particularly after its purchase of WhiteWave Foods.

I still think kefir is somewhat intriguing - which leaves LWAY somewhat intriguing. But there remain too many questions. There's no sign management would even think about selling, and buying any controlled company on even a chance of a takeover is a good way to lose money (or at least not make any). (I also should point out that I thought Pinnacle's acquisition of Boulder was overpriced, and that most BDBD shareholders wound up losing money on the deal regardless.) It's certainly possible the kefir sales trend will continue and turn consistently negative - which is a pretty big problem in a largely fixed-cost model. And the potential for a turnaround operationally, for now, still looks something close to hypothetical.

Add to that falling knife concerns and a still-high valuation relative to earnings, and there's no reason to time the bottom just yet:

source: finviz.com

Something closer to $6, and a mid-teen EBITDA multiple, might be too tempting. But LWAY has a long way to go until it reaches that point.

This can work, and I've seen these types of companies rebound - and, of course, LWAY itself soared in the second half of last year. But there's still a lot that needs to go right here for the stock to rebound. And I'm just not comfortable on betting on that just yet.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.