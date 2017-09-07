Foot Locker Down, But Not Out

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) came across my desk from a stock screener as a possible value play in the third-party retailing and apparel niche. The stock has been absolutely hammered since its May 10 high, as shares have suffered losses of well over 50% since then and now stand at $36.34. The interesting thing, though, is that shares printed a weekly swing last Friday, which usually means a temporary bounce is at least in the cards.

Net income for the last quarter came in at $51 million, with top-line sales reaching $1.7 billion. It wasn't that these figures were desperate in themselves, but when one observed the 15% negative top-line growth rate (compared to Q1) and the corresponding 72% negative bottom-line growth rate, it wasn't a huge surprise in the end why the stock sold off as hard as it did. This niche in general is going through a tough time of late. Foot Locker and its high dependence on its Nike (NYSE:NKE) brand of products definitely brings risk to the table. Nike has already signed an agreement with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to start selling Nike products on its website, but Foot Locker seems adamant that Amazon will not sell the premium gear it sells. The real question Foot Locker shareholders want to know is if this is set in stone.

The idea of this stock being a value play at present is a pertinent one. When looking for value plays, obviously the company's balance sheet, cash flow numbers and debt are imperative. However, the things I always start with are dividends and earnings. For a pure value play, these metrics must be in the black. Both, incidentally, are at present. Foot Locker's dividend yield has now spiked to 3.41%, and its payout ratio of 23% should ensure that this dividend has no problem being paid out for some time to come. A healthy $3.97 in earnings per share is expected this year, and some growth is actually being expected next year. Not bad so far.

What about the company's debt load? Presently, the company has an ultra-low debt/equity ratio of 0.04. So there's plenty of equity here. With respect to valuation, the company's present earnings multiple is 8.39 and its sales multiple is 0.6. Both of these figures are around half of the company's five-year average and a third of the averages in this sector. This shows how cheap this stock really is. To find out whether it's a value play or a value trap, we still need to do more digging.

I like to look at the 10-year fundamentals of a company to see if there are any warning signs. For example, revenue growth at times is achieved in companies at the expense of margin, but again we are seeing no such pattern here. Both gross and operating margins hit their highest levels in the company's latest fiscal year at 33.9% and 13%, respectively. These numbers were backed up by the top and bottom lines, which again were the highest the company has seen to date, with its latest fiscal year coming in at $7.76 billion and $664 million, respectively. As such, this raises a question: Does Foot Locker deserve to have had its share price literally cut in half by two bad quarters? Do two bad quarters decide the fate of a company?

I don't think so, and I do believe Foot Locker will able to correct the ship if it goes about its business properly. Irrespective of whether Foot Locker's present array of products will be available on multiple digital channels before long, personally I still feel customers will want to visit a store and try on a pair of runners before purchasing. I run quite a bit and the difference in sizes between certain manufacturers is substantial. I'm usually a 44 in runners, but actually have a 43 pair and also a 45 pair, as manufacturers' sizing can vary quite a bit. This is why Foot Locker needs to get off the Nike train and start diversifying its business. Any customer used to Nike's sizing will more readily take a chance buying the product online.

The reason why I believe third-party retailers still have a future is the success Decathlon (another third-party retailer) is enjoying in Europe. I live in Europe and there is actually a store about 3km from where I live. These sporting stores have really found a niche in that they tailor to every person wanting to get involved in a certain sport. The stores stock entry-level gear in nearly all sports. Apart from the well-known brands they sell, such as Nike and Adidas, they develop their own in-house brands at very competitive prices. Suffice it to say, this store dominates its local market. Whether it's buying winter running tights or a bike or cycling shorts, people prefer to frequent these offline stores for service and fitting rather than buying online. How do I know? Well, because Decathlon's own brands are everywhere to be seen in my community. Before long, you get the feeling that these brands will easily establish themselves over time.

This is why I feel Foot Locker needs diversification across its portfolio of brands. People will invariably come in the store for service, to check prices, and to try products. The company has stated that it's not worried at present about being "Amazoned" due to the premium nature of its products. Statements like this are worrying, because they show there's a clear risk if market conditions change and Amazon, for example, becomes a clear competitor in premium wear. Decathlon won't be Amazoned, as it has transcended this problem due to service and rife diversification. Foot Locker needs to follow a similar path.

Sentiment in the stock is dire at present. Let's see if this weekly swing holds. If it does, this stock would look attractive, as a hard stop could be placed slightly below where the swing would be negated. Therefore, downside risk would be minimal, but upside potential would be substantial. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.