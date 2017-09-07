This Is How Johnson & Johnson Is Funding Your Dividend Increases

Image credit

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has had its share of growth struggles in the recent past. The company is a combination of a consumer staple and a medical company, both of which are notoriously difficult to grow and the results haven’t been great from a top line perspective. However, JNJ’s value to shareholders isn’t just in its ability to grow but in its ability to return cash. That’s one thing JNJ has always been quite good at and, in this article, I’ll articulate why it’s been able to be so very good at spinning cash off to shareholders. I’ll be using data from Seeking Alpha for this exercise.

Let's begin by taking a look at JNJ’s FCF and revenue for the past five years to get a baseline of where it’s come from.

If we look at the blue line first (depicting revenue) we can see that JNJ’s top line has been choppy at best. Yes, 2016 is higher than 2012 but not by much and only after a sizable decline in 2015. There are many reasons for this including the simple fact that consumer staple and pharma/medical companies are difficult to grow, but also that JNJ’s mix of businesses have changed over time. It continues to buy and sell businesses which can shift revenue up or down in any particular year, but the thrust of it is that revenue alone is not the driver of JNJ’s performance over time.

However, when we look at FCF, JNJ has been knocking it out of the park. If you notice the slope of the orange bars you can see that FCF has been much less volatile than revenue – which is usually the opposite of what we see – and that it has trended solidly up over time. Last year saw a dip in FCF despite a small increase in revenue, but during this time frame, FCF is up 25% while revenue is up just 7%. That’s a meaningful difference and that also means that where it counts – producing cash from the business – JNJ is shining, regardless of its revenue. That’s very important for JNJ shareholders that value dividends and it is also quite impressive. Indeed, the first half of 2017 looks similar as FCF is almost $7.5B over the first six months of the year, roughly congruent to the company's past three years’ of performance.

To drive this point home, this chart shows JNJ’s FCF as a percentage of revenue over the same time period. It gives us an idea of how its FCF margin has grown.

We know there’s a dip in 2016 as it fell from 22.5% to 21.6% but overall, we see very strong growth. The first point in this dataset – 2012 - is 18.5%, and while that’s quite good in its own right, the subsequent increases in FCF margin make it look rather pedestrian. FCF margin has increased 310bps, or about 17% since 2012 and that’s tremendous indeed, particularly when you consider how revenue has grown an average of less than 2% per year over this period. FCF growth is easy when revenue is flying; this sort of result takes some real work.

JNJ’s FCF has increased over time as its net income has moved higher and the other components of FCF have been relatively steady. The bump in 2015 was due largely to a favorable change in working capital thus last year’s number is probably more representative of a sustainable base from which to grow over time. But overall, JNJ’s FCF growth has been fueled by solid management and profitability. There is no smoke and mirror act happening here to goose FCF and that’s important for sustainability, particularly in a dividend conversation.

So what implications does this have on shareholders? We all know people buy JNJ for the dividend and, to a lesser extent, the buyback. JNJ buys back billions of dollars of stock every year and that certainly becomes expensive from a cash consumption perspective. Cash for the buyback must come from somewhere and, in JNJ’s case, it is largely from FCF.

More important to shareholders, however, is dividend growth funding and this is where FCF margin really comes into play. JNJ’s track record for dividend growth is ridiculously good and the reason it can do that is because it has growing FCF. The data I’ve presented here proves that JNJ can improve FCF generation in virtually any environment and, given how important cash generation is to JNJ’s shareholder returns, that’s a fantastic thing. JNJ shareholders rely on its dividend growth, but unlike some other staple or medical stocks that have outrun their ability to fund their dividend growth, JNJ isn’t even close. Its ability to continue to grow FCF means that its sizable dividend increases will be around for a very long time, even if revenue does dip a bit during the next recession. And if you own JNJ for the dividend, that surely makes you quite happy knowing your raises are coming every year.

