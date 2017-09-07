Vedanta Could Double By The End Of The Decade

Vedanta has development projects underway that will enable it to expand its annual zinc production by almost half a million tons per year (3.5% of global demand).

While deriving only 25% of its revenues from its zinc businesses, Vedanta earns 61% of its operating profits from them.

The combination of its two zinc segments makes Vedanta the second largest zinc miner in the world.

Zinc's Relevance to Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd. (VEDL) is based out of India, and its most significant operations include the following:

Copper smelters in India (25% of revenue) - largest copper smelter and producer of copper rods in India

Aluminum production in India (19% of revenue) - largest aluminum producer in India

Power generation in India (7% of revenue)

Iron Ore Mining in India (5% of revenue)

Oil & Gas production in India (10% of revenue) - India's largest private sector producer of crude oil

Zinc India (Hindustan Zinc) & Zinc International (25% of revenue) - Hindustan's Rampura Agucha mine is the second largest in the world and its Chanderlya smelter is the third largest in the world

At first glance, it might look like Vedanta's zinc revenues are not significant enough to move the stock to the extent that I am expecting, however, the story changes significantly when we look at the makeup of the company's operating profits. The following table lays this out:

Segment FY 2017 Segment Operating Profits in $ USD millions (Segment Margins) FY 2017 Segment Operating Margin Percent of Vedanta's Overall Operating Profits in FY 2017 Copper (smelting) $232 7.2% 9.9% Aluminum $181 8.6% 7.7% Iron Ore $130 21% 5.5% Power $166 19.5% 7.1% Oil & Gas $219 17.3% 9.3% Zinc India &

Zinc International $1,431 48.5% 60.8% Total $2,355 21% 100%

In fiscal year ("FY") 2017, almost 2/3's of Vedanta Ltd.'s consolidated operating profits came from its two zinc businesses. (Note: These figures were taken from page 12 of Vedanta's Ltd.'s FY 2017 Form 20-F.)

Zinc India

Vedanta Ltd. owns 65% of Hindustan Zinc and this is what they refer to as their "Zinc India" segment. Hindustan operates five zinc-lead-silver mines in India, but the bulk of its production comes from its Rampura Agucha and Sindesar Khurd mines. With 50 million tons of Reserves grading 13.9% zinc, Rampura Agucha is Hindustan's and Vedanta's most prized asset. In FY 2017, Hindustan produced 756,000 metric tons ("MT") of zinc, 151,000 MT of lead, and almost 17 million ounces of silver. With 75% of its mining revenue attributable to zinc, Hindustan is highly leveraged to the metal.

Hindustan has launched expansion plans at Rampura Agucha, Sindesar Khurd, and Zawar and is targeting 1,200,000 MT of zinc-lead production capacity by FY 2020 (about 2 years from now). Based on current zinc feed grades and recoveries, I estimate that this will take Hindustan's annual zinc production level to about 925,000 MT. It is also worth noting that by expanding production capacity to 4,500,000 tons per year at Sindesar Khurd, where the company's most significant silver Reserves lie (36,000,000 tons grading 169 g/t), Hindustan will likely become a top ten silver producer.

After modeling out these expansion plans and using $3,200 per ton zinc, $2,400 per ton lead, and $16 per ounce silver, I estimate that Hindustan's revenues will increase by about 65% in FY 2020 from FY 2017 levels. Furthermore, operating profits would increase by about 86% and free cash flow would increase by about $1.47 billion. This would increase Vedanta's free cash flow by roughly $958 million.

These estimates include a 7.5% increase in Hindustan's zinc equivalent operational cash costs (all costs on a cash basis excluding CAPEX). Hindustan's combined zinc operations are currently in the top quartile of the C1 cost curve, however, I expect them to slip a bit as Rampura Agucha completes its transition from an open pit mine to a strictly underground operation next year. Furthermore, by FY 2021, Hindustan's entire production will come from underground mines, whereas in FY 2015, only 30% of it came from underground mines. Also, at Zawar the company is increasing mining capacity by 3,800,000 tons up to a total of 5,000,000 tons per year. Zawar's zinc grades of 3.3% are significantly lower than company's average of 7% to 8%. With about 1/3 of the company's ore coming from Zawar, overall grades are going to fall and this will translate into higher costs. To my knowledge, Vedanta has not given any longer term cost guidance for Hindustan's combined operations, but I expect it to trend higher as its production profile moves to all underground with lower average zinc grades.

Zinc International

Vedanta's Zinc International business includes its 74% ownership of Black Mountain Mining in the Northern Cape Province of South Africa and its Skorpion mine across the border in Southern Namibia. (Skorpion is about 20 kilometers north of the Rosh Pinah mine that Trevali recently acquired from Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF).) The combined Black Mountain and Skorpion operations produced 156,000 tons of metal (zinc, lead, copper, and silver) in FY 2017 and the outlook for FY 2018 is 160,000 tons.

The geological belt that runs from Southern Namibia down into South Africa is a highly prospective zinc area where resource grades commonly run in the 6% to 10% range. Vedanta has committed more than $10 million to its exploration program in this region for FY 2018 and has plans for more than 200,000 meters of greenfield drilling over the next two years.

The Black Mountain operation includes the Deeps and Swartberg underground mines. Deeps has a limited life remaining and is set to wind down by the end of this decade. Black Mountain has phase 2 and 3 development plans for Swartberg where they hope to increase zinc & lead production to 100,000+ tons per annum around the middle of next decade. The real story here is the Gamsberg mine that is currently being developed within the Black Mountain district. With 208 million tons of open pitable resources grading 6.3% zinc and 32 million tons of underground resources grading 9.8% zinc, it is one of the largest undeveloped zinc deposits in the world. The mine is scheduled to begin phase 1 production in FY 2019, producing 100,000+ tons, and then ramp up to full phase 1 production of 250,000 tons per annum by FY 2020. Vedanta's plan is to then use the cash flows from phase 1 to initiate a phase 2 which will double the open pit operation and expand annual metal production capacity to 450,000 tons. If successful, this would make Gamsberg the third largest zinc mine in the world, thus make Vedanta a zinc powerhouse as the majority owner of the second and third largest zinc mines in the world.

The development of Gamsberg was avoided in the past under previous owners due to the high manganese content in the ore which can result in significant penalties with smelters. Zinc International plans to overcome this by sending the high manganese section of the ore to their own zinc refinery at nearby Skorpion.

The addition of Gamsberg's phase 1 production has Zinc International poised to more than double production by the end of the decade. The combined production costs for Zinc International are currently running about $1,500 per ton. Gamsberg's production costs will be significantly lower. The company estimates that production costs for the mine will run between $1,000 to $1,150 per ton, which would place it in the first quartile of the cost curve. Once Gamsberg is running at full phase 1 production, the segment should be able to lower overall production costs by 25%+.

Vedanta recently held a "Zinc Day" where they provided the following long-term consolidated production and cost guidance:

Zinc International

Consolidated Guidance FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2022 Production

(thousand tons) 150 - 160 240 -260 410 - 430 430 - 450 440 - 460 Cost of Production

($ per ton) <$1,500 <$1,200 <$1,100 <$1,000 <$900

As you can see here, the company has provided aggressive guidance for both production increases and significantly lower costs.

Financial Impact of Zinc Expansion

The financial outlook for Vedanta gets very interesting when we model the potential impact of their combined zinc expansion plans. I laid this out in the following table:

$ USD billions FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020 Average Zinc Price Per Ton $2,368 $2,800 $3,000 $3,200 Hindustan Zinc Revenues $2.9 $3.7 $4.4 $5 Zinc International Revenues $.34 $.4 $.7 $1.25 Other Businesses Revenues $9.4 $9.4 $9.4 $9.4 Total Revenue $12.6 $13.4 $14.5 $15.7 Percent of Revenue from Zinc Operations 26% 31% 35% 40% Operating Profit $2.2 $2.4 $3.2 $4.0 Operating Margin 17% 17.7% 22.0% 25.4% Net Profit Attributable to Owners of Vedanta Ltd $.9 $1.1 $1.6 $2.0

These projections incorporate the following:

1) USD/INR exchange rate of 64

2) Zero revenue and operating profit growth for Vedanta's other business segments which is highly unlikely given the early cycle position of its Oil & Gas segment and the strong demand for aluminum and copper in India. In their FY 2017 annual report, the company mentioned that aluminum demand in India is expected to grow by 7.7% this year. Furthermore, the company has a roadmap laid out to almost double its aluminum production capacity.

3) Owners of Vedanta Ltd.'s share of net profits is calculated at 70%.

4) A slight increase in the average annual zinc price with my 2018 and 2019 numbers being below the current spot price of the metal.

You can see from this table that a successful implementation of Vedanta's zinc expansion plans has the company poised to more than double profits by the end of the decade at current zinc prices.

Additional Zinc Considerations

The following is a monthly historical chart of the spot zinc price:

Chart courtesy of barchart.com

The monthly chart gives a better indication of the longer-term momentum of the zinc price. You can see here that zinc bounced off its long-term trend bottom in late 2015 / early 2016 and has since exploded higher as the zinc market went into deficit due to mine closures and Glencore idling some of its production. This chart is telling me that zinc is poised to at least reach the $3,500 level.

A lot could be said about the zinc market right now, but I see a trend emerging that is not yet getting much press. An article titled, "China is burning through its natural resources," that was published on mining.com a couple of years ago sticks out in my mind. This article revealed that Chinese zinc producers had about 8 years' worth of reserves remaining in 2014. This is extremely significant because China accounts for almost 40% of the world's zinc production. China's 2017 zinc production has been declining. This leads me to believe that China's zinc output has potentially peaked and is set for a slow decline. Such a trend would continue to put upward price pressure on zinc as exchange stocks are already very low:

Chart courtesy of kitcometals.com

A structurally significant change in zinc fundamentals is still at least a couple of years away. The giant Mehdiabad mine in Iran may produce 800,000 tons a year (~ 6% of global demand) but not until early next decade if implemented successfully. Glencore has hinted that they are not going to bring back any additional production until prices are clearly positioned to remain above $3,000 per ton. The interesting thing about Vedanta is that its Hindustan expansion and Gamsberg project in South Africa is likely to be the significant contributors to potentially ending the zinc deficit. If these projects stumble or are delayed, the company would still likely benefit from a more prolonged period of higher zinc prices.

Current Valuation

Vedanta's ADR shares ((NYSE:VEDL)) are currently trading for about $20 per share (see chart below):

VEDL data by YCharts

(Note: One share of VEDL is equal to four shares of the company's home listing on India's National Stock Exchange. The following estimates adjust for the 1:4 share differential.)

Under my investment case here where I only incorporate revenue growth and margin expansion from the zinc businesses, I estimate Vedanta will generate $1.58 of free cash flow per share in FY 2018. I am projecting this would then rise to $2.79 in FY 2019 and $3.41 in FY 2020. At $20 per share, VEDL is currently trading for 12.6 times my FY 2018 estimate, 7.1 times my FY 2019 estimate, and 5.8 times my FY 2020 estimate. (Note: FY 2020 will end on March 31, 2019). Staying at the current valuation level—a reasonable 12.6 times free cash flow— the stock could rise to $43 by the end of this decade. This would be a 116% increase over the current price.

Strategic Conclusion

Vedanta Ltd. offers a unique opportunity to gain exposure to the zinc market which, given its uniquely strong fundamentals, is less exposed to a global economic downturn. Furthermore, Vedanta's businesses are buttressed by strong demand from its vast exposure to the strong growth of the domestic Indian economy.

Investors may do very well if Vedanta is simply able to execute on its zinc expansion plans and zinc prices remain at current levels (e.g., $2,800 - $3,200 per ton). This is the investment case that I have laid out here by which I think the stock could double by the end of the decade. My expectation is, however, that zinc prices will continue to move higher, which would obviously provide even more upside potential. Investors should remember to keep an eye on domestic Chinese zinc production. If it continues to decline the price of zinc will be poised to remain at structurally higher levels.

