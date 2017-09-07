The Dividend Achievers Vs SPY. Oh My, It's A Tie, Or Is It?

The Dividend Achievers Index was launched in May of 2006 and is available in ETF form from Vanguard by way of (VIG). The index is now called the Nasdaq US Dividend Achievers Select Index. The fund invests in companies that have increased their dividends for at least 10 years. The index also applies proprietary dividend health screens. As many Dividend Growth investors know, a meaningful dividend growth history (along with those dividend health screens) has the potential to find companies with very strong balance sheets and companies with the potential of strong and repeatable earnings and revenues. After all, those companies have been able to increase their dividends for decades. With strong fiscal health, those companies can potentially hold up a little better in market corrections. For those investors that seek a lower volatility stock component through market corrections the Dividend Achievers and Dividend Aristocrats (S&P 500 members with a 25 year history of dividend increase) available in ETF form by way of (NOBL) might be worthy of consideration.

Without further ado, here's how VIG compares to the S&P 500 (SPY), with the first calendar year start date, from January of 2007 through to the end of August 2017, courtesy of portfoliovisualizer.com. Of course past performance does not guarantee future returns. Past dividend payments and growth rates are not guaranteed to repeat.

It's a virtual tie from that start date to end of August 2017. But as we can see the Dividend Achievers outperformed SPY for most of the period. Here are the annual returns breakdown.

The Dividend Growth approach delivered in times of stress. The total maximum drawdown for the period for VIG was 41.11% compared to 50.8% for SPY. The worst year for VIG was was 26.69% in 2008, while SPY was down 36.81% in 2008. In 2011, VIG outperformed SPY by delivering 6.16% while SPY delivered 1.89%. In 2015 while the markets were reasonably flat, SPY was up 1.25%, VIG was down 1.95%. Hey, nobody's perfect. That said, a flat market is not when you need Dividend Achievers to outperform. We might count on the Achievers when the markets and investors are under serious stress, such as 2008-2009 and the market correction of 2000 through 2003.

Net, net for the period the Dividend Achieves delivered better risk adjusted returns. The Sortino ratio for VIG is .84 while the Sortino ratio for SPY is .75. That lower volatility in the recession might have helped many investors stay the course. Granted, in my opinion a 40% drawdown is still more than most investors can tolerate. If that's the case, one can explore adding bonds for the potential to lower total portfolio volatility. As I often write, I feel that the potential of the lower volatility of Dividend Achievers and Dividend Aristocrats combined with a bond component can offer a powerful 1 - 2 punch moving through major market corrections. Longer dated treasuries (TLT) historically offer some of the best stock market 'insurance' with a history of delivering negative correlation to stock markets. Negative correlation of course, means that when the stocks go down in a meaningful way, the bonds go up in price. Once again, there is no guarantee that this negative correlation will repeat in the next market correction. Past performance does not guarantee future performance.

Because TLT has exaggerated inverse relationship, one can perhaps use a lesser amount of TLT compared to a broad based bond fund such as (AGG). When it comes to reducing portfolio volatility TLT has "punched above its weight".

From January of 2007 to end of August 2017. Portfolio 1 is VIG. Portfolio 2 if 80% VIG with 20% TLT.

We see that the maximum drawdown for that Balanced Model is now only 29.66%. The worst year for the Balanced Model was 14.56%. The lower volatility might enable investors in the accumulation stage to stay the course, enabling them to add monies on a regular schedule, taking advantage of the lower stock prices that the markets are offering.

For a retiree the benefits of better risk adjusted returns through market corrections might be even more exaggerated. Retirees face sequence of returns risk. That event is the portfolio risk created by periods of steep market declines early in the retirement phase.

For example here is a retiree with a starting $1,000,000 who is then withdrawing $4000 per month inflation adjusted with the unfortunate retirement start date of January of 2007. The period runs to the end of 2009. Portfolio 1 is VIG, Portfolio 2 is SPY. With monthly withdrawals the SPY portfolio decreased to $538,732, while the VIG portfolio fell to $643,153. Of course that is a difference of over $100,000.

That drawdown may still be too severe for many retirees and some bonds may be suitable to further reduce volatility and sequence of returns risk. For the same period here is the Dividend Achievers Balanced Portfolio with 80% VIG and 20% TLT vs SPY. Portfolio 1 is VIG plus TLT. Portfolio 2 is SPY.

We now see a much lesser drawdown for the retiree phase. In fact, even with the aggressive $4000 monthly withdrawal the Balanced Dividend Achievers Portfolio is in positive territory at the end of 2010 with a balance of $1,066,299. The maximum drawdown was to $707,904. With the above demonstration we can see that in the last correction the combination of lower volatility stocks by way the Dividend Achievers, and the additional portfolio volatility reducing agent of TLT, might have created an emotionally 'manageable' situation for many retirees.

Again, in accumulation stage, the lower volatility Dividend Achievers might enable many investors to stay the course through emotionally trying times.

Thanks for reading. Always know and invest within your risk tolerance level. And always understand all tax implications.

Happy investing.

Dale

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, NKE, CVS, WBA, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, ABT, PEP, TXN, WMT, UTX, LOW, BNS, TD, RY, BLK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dale Roberts is an Investment Funds Advisor at Tangerine Investment Funds Limited a subsidiary of Tangerine Bank, wholly owned by Scotia Bank; he is not licensed to provide professional advice on stocks. The opinions expressed herein are Dale Roberts' personal opinions relating to his experience as an investor and are not those of Tangerine Bank or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates. This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor.