GoPro: Up Up And Away

This also means the company will probably be profitable for the full year of 2017.

This changes everything once more, for no one was expecting profitability in Q3.

However, the big surprise is that the company expects Q3 to be profitable.

GoPro's (GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman went live on CNBC today and reiterated his previous guidance, and said revenue to be in the range between 290-$310 million and gross margins 36-38%.

First observation

GPRO reported Q2 results on August 3. That's about a month ago. In other words, Q3 is still 2/3 ahead of us. If management reiterates guidance so soon before the reporting quarter, it probably means things are much better than they expected.

And if management is so confident that revenue will be in the "upper range" of guidance so soon in the quarter, it might mean that revenue will even exceed that upper range when the company reports Q3 results.

Please note that Q2 revenue came in at $297M, up 34% Y/Y and up 36% Q/Q, when analysts were modeling $269. Also important, analysts were modeling Q3 revenue at $278M, and today that figure has been bumped up to $305M. My guess is that analysts are behind the curve once more, and I expect many to revise their figures upwards going forward.

Second observation

The company also forecasts that Q3 will be profitable on a non-GAAP profitable. Please also recall that the previous forecast called for Q3 to come in at an EPS loss in the range of $0.01 to $0.11.

Again, my observation is that if the company is so confident so early in the quarter, things are rolling along much better than expected. Again, this could mean that EPS for Q3 might blow everyone away.

Please also note that the company has not guided for non-GAAP profitability for the full year. With Q4 being the most profitable quarter for the company, and given Q3 will also be profitable, I think it's safe to say GPRO will produce a non-GAAP profit for the entire year of 2017.

Third observation

One has to remember that as per the previous conference call, the Karma Drone is not contributing much in terms of revenue. In fact, while the company would say what percent of revenue Karma is pulling in, they simply said less than 10%.

Now I know many people do not think much of the Karma, however, I am anticipating that at some point in the future, it might make the bulk of GPRO's revenue.

Meaning, all this is just camera related and not drone related. If and when the karma stars selling like I think it will, GPRO's revenue and profitability will increase dramatically.

Reiterating my $20 price target

On my last article on GPRO, I made the case for a $20 price target over the next 12 months. Today's guidance makes me even more confident of this number. (Please consider GoPro's Blowout Quarter Changes Everything)

Please note that GPRO is still a very cheap stock when measured by revenue. The company is still at trading at about 1X revenue. If and when profitability kicks in, I expect GPRO's stock to trade between 2-3X revenue. And that might mean a lot more than my $20 price target.

Technical note

On a technical note, if and when GPRO's stock breaks the $11 handle, I expect the long term trend to change, and I think that we could see $18 a share within several months from now.

Good luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPRO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.