AT&T Finally Gets A Little Help

The dollar has been the source of a lot of commentary in the past few months as it has completely unraveled the rally it managed after the election and then some. The dollar is critically important in terms of how multinationals recognize revenue and profits and one of those multinationals is AT&T (T). The company’s struggles with a stronger dollar in the past couple of years have given way to quite a sizable tailwind thus far in 2017 and it makes me even more bullish on T than I was before.

We’ll begin by taking a look at the chart of the dollar ETP UUP, which represents the greenback against a basket of major currencies.

It is plainly obvious that the dollar has been hammered for the whole of 2017 thus far, failing to attempt even a meager rally in the nine months that have transpired. This comes on the heels of a very strong rally on hopes that the president would be able to enact all sorts of dollar-friendly reforms. But the likelihood of those things occurring continues to dwindle.

At any rate, the dollar remains very weak but importantly it held at support last week, represented at $24 on the UUP. This is a very important level and if the dollar breaks down from here, it could fall a long way. Conversely, if it bounces from here it could be the start of at least a short-term rally. The momentum indicators are still in the tank on a weekly basis but are showing some signs of improvement, if only in a relative sense.

That’s all fantastic, but what does it have to do with T? As it turns out, it has quite a lot to do with T, as I shall now demonstrate. Below, I’ve charted the forex translation value T has reported in its financials via the statement of comprehensive income for the past five years as well as the first half of this year. The results are quite interesting indeed.

We can see that T has had some years that weren’t impacted all that much but the past two full years T has seen significantly negative impacts from the dollar. In all, 2012 to 2014 showed an aggregate change of just $128M and while that’s a lot of money where I come from, for T it is but a drop in the bucket. However, 2015 and 2016 combined saw a negative impact of almost $2B in aggregate and that is real money to T. Of course, T is not alone in its struggles with the dollar’s impact in the past couple of years but that doesn’t make it any less painful.

The important thing to note, however, is that T’s first half of this year has seen a positive impact of $339M. That is enormously constructive for the stock because not only is it seeing $339M of additional inflows but if you consider that in the past two years it lost almost $2B for the same reason, the swing is enormous. Keep in mind that the dollar is as weak right now as it has been all year so if anything this value should continue to rise in the second half of 2017. If the dollar rallies hard into year end, which seems like a very remote possibility at this point, we could see T suffer a bit. But my base case is certainly for the dollar to remain weak and thus, T looks very well positioned to continue to take advantage in a big way.

Now, what does this have to do with the stock itself? I think T will do at least as well in currency translation in the second half as it did in the first so we are talking about $650M or so in round numbers in positive impact from currency translation for 2017. That number could fluctuate quite a lot depending upon whether the dollar remains weak or makes some sort of rally attempt, but for this exercise it should be close enough.

If we assume $650M on T’s 6.1B shares, that works out to just about 10 cents a share. At T’s current multiple, that’s roughly $1.35 on the share price. While that’s only a few percent, with the very difficult time T has had rallying for the past few years, it is meaningful. Also, keep in mind that T is not only seeing a hugely positive impact, it is also not seeing an enormously negative impact like it has in the past two years. The swing in the value is what is valuable and T’s earnings estimates need to come up in order accommodate that change. In other words, a formerly strong headwind is now a moderately sized tailwind and that is great news indeed.

While the favorable move in currency translation is terrific, the numbers are still relatively small. The reason it is important is because T has had a very difficult time growing in the past – and will in the future – so every little bit helps. The positive swing we’ve seen in currency translation should continue and that’s great not only for revenue, but margins as well. Forex translation can be especially costly for companies that struggle to grow and T is certainly one of those - now it won’t be quite so hard.