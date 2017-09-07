September 6 Forex Weekly: Ranking Major Currency Pairs

As you know, every week, Splendid Exchange looks at seven major currency pairs in search of the evidence of popular delusions and the madness of crowds. The idea is to find anomalies and bullish or bearish divergences that will break the trend, not prolong it. It is a painful exercise, but also highly rewarding.

In order to find the most overbought and oversold currency, I conduct four studies: over-extension analysis, secular performance analysis, traders’ sentiment and economic divergence.

Analyzed currency pairs: AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GPB/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF and USD/JPY

Relevant ETFs (most popular): CROC, ERO, EUFX, FXA, FXB, FXC, FXE, FXF, FXY and GBB.

Latest Results

Has anything changed over the past week?

I will not go through the results of each of the studies, but instead illustrate the final ranking. If you want to see the individual results of each of the studies, scroll down to the charts section below.

I have ranked the currencies on the scale of 1 to 7 for each of the studies, where 1 is the least overbought conditions and 7 is the most overbought conditions. Therefore, the overall minimum score that any currency can have is 4, while the maximum is 28.

Source: Personal calculations; ranking as of September 5, 2017

The overvaluation of the euro is easing, but the currency still remains the most overrated one among the majors (see the chart above). Its total score is 25 (down 1 point from previous week), three points short of a maximum. The European currency remains the most overvalued currency against the U.S dollar in terms of secular performance and economic divergence. Speculative positioning remains overextended with 194,331 non-commercial long contracts outstanding in futures market, which is almost a 3-year high.

Australian dollar is following second with a total score of 22, up 1 point from a week ago.

New Zealand Dollar and British pound are on the bottom of the ranking with just 9 point each.

My positions

From my previous article, you know that on August 25, I doubled my EURUSD short at 1.1929 and my average short is now from 1.1880. Also, in my previous articles, I have already outlined the reasons why I am a Euro bear, the major three being: divergent monetary policy (between the Fed and the ECB), Eurozone’s relative sensitivity to exchange rate and Eurozone’s bank stress situation. I am not closing my positions yet.

However, I am starting to think that EUR/NZD may also present some good trading opportunities on the short (bearish) side. First of all, as already mentioned, the Euro and New Zealand dollar (“the kiwi”) are on the opposite sides of valuation spectrum. Euro is the most overbought, while kiwi is the least overbought. Secondly, interest rate in New Zealand is higher than in the Eurozone by 175 basis points. Therefore, shorting this currency pair essentially represents a carry trade, as you will be earning overnight rollover fees on your account. Thirdly, if you are a contrarian trader, technicals are in your favor.

Source: TradingView.

EUR/NZD has reached a 50% retracement level from 2015 high to 2017 low and is right in the middle of a very price-action-packed rectangle (from around 1.60 to 1.70). I would expect it to meander around in this range for quite some time – possibly, for the rest of this year and maybe well into 2018. You can try range-bound trading, but I will be focusing my attention on selling opportunities (i.e., short EUR against NZD). Notice also that bearish divergence in RSI is starting to form on a weekly chart.

Charts Section

Overextension Analysis

The most overextended currency is the Japanese Yen. As of this Tuesday, it was trading at almost 65% of its 3-year range. However, the Euro is not far behind, trading at 62% of its 3-year range.

Sources: CMC Markets, personal calculations.

Secular Performance

Based on the 12-month running secular performance correlations, I have calculated that US dollar is currently undervalued by an average of 5.00% against seven majors. However, as of this Tuesday, it was most undervalued against the Euro (8.13%) and Canadian dollar (7.05%). In other words, EUR/USD is the most overvalued currency pair based on secular performance.

Sources: CMC Markets, personal calculations.

Positioning

On a 3-year percentile basis, the most overbought currency is the Australian dollar (non-commercial players have accumulated 100,962 long contracts in AUD futures, which is 4% higher than a three-year maximum). By the same measure, Euro is currently the 2nd most overbought currency among the majors.

Janapene Yen is the least overbought currency in terms of traders' positioning as there are just 43,889 non-commercial long contracts in JPY futures, 70% below 3-year high.

Sources: CFTC, personal calculations.

Economic Divergence

Based on the 12-month running 2-year bond spreads correlations, I have calculated that the Euro still clearly remains the most overvalued currency among the majors and has significantly departed both from a long-term average and from other currencies’ valuations. Notice, that by economic divergence metric, it is very uncommon for currencies to be overvalued by more than 6%. Indeed, all currencies, except the euro have already started to return back to neutral levels, while the euro has continued to remain strong. This cannot last indefinitely. Either US yields should fall and/or German yields should rise or the Euro must correct.

Sources: CMC Markets, Investing.com, personal calculations.

