The Clorox Company: In The Spotlight

The high current market valuation (P/E) may have many dividend investor question whether now is the time to prune back their position. We think not.

During this period the Clorox Company has shown consistent revenue and earnings growth, and in FY 2017, it posted strong increases in volume, sales and EPS growth.

Shares of CLX have almost doubled over the past five years, besting the performance of most of its competitors and the S&P 500 index.

Analysis

Current dividend investors holding Clorox (CLX) might be wondering if now is the time to sell and take profits. After all, since 2012, Clorox shares have almost doubled, besting the performance of competitors Procter & Gamble (PG), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Unilever PLC (UL), and the S&P500. Here we do a five year overview and seek to answer the question: Is it now the time to sell?

A Five Year Overview

The Clorox Company has a fairly extensive brand portfolio of consumer products that it manufactures in over 12 countries and sells in over 100 markets worldwide. The majority of its products are hardly those that most consumers would call exciting. To paraphrase the company’s mission statement, its products are intended to “make everyday life better, everyday”. But boring products often mean great dividend stocks.

Clorox’s five-year stock performance has been nothing short of stunning. The price of CLX shares increased by 93% from September 2012 to 22 August 2017, outpacing the performance of the S&P 500 index which grew by 70% during the same period. For further comparison, both Proctor and Gamble and Colgate-Palmolive shares only grew by 34% during the same time period, while Unilever PLC only showed a 59% share price increase.

This five-year performance is supported by steadily improving fundamentals. From FY 2012 to FY 2017, revenues trickled upwards, increasing from $5.47 billion (2012) to $5.97 billion (2017), for an average growth rate of 1.8% over the five-year period. More impressive however, were the growth in net earnings, growing from $541 million in 2012 to $701 million in 2017, for a CAGR of 5.3%.

No Signs of a Slow Down

Fiscal Year 2017 (which ended June 30) was another year of continuing growth for Clorox which posted year-on-year improvements in volume growth (6%), sales growth (4%) and diluted EPS (8%). At a time when a number of its competitors were focused on cost-cutting measures to maintain profitability, Clorox maintained strong volume and sales growth with all of its four reportable segments (Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International) posting improvements in volume growth and sales growth.

For FY 2018, the company anticipates a 2% to 4% sales growth and diluted EPS in the $5.52 to $5.72 range (EPS growth of 3.6% to 7.3%).

High Market Valuation & Dividend Investor Considerations

The company’s financial performance and earnings outlook is not unrecognized by the market given its current PE ratio (TTM) of 26. In contrast, Procter & Gamble has a PE of 25, Colgate-Palmolive has a PE of 27, and Unilever PLC has a PE of 24. The consensus view is that at the current price, CLX is fairly valued.

In looking at the dividend yield, Clorox also appears to be fairly valued. At its current price, Clorox’s dividend yield is 2.3%. In comparison, Procter & Gamble has a dividend yield of 2.9%, Colgate-Palmolive has a dividend yield of 2.2%, while Unilever PLC has a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Clorox’s dividend yield of 2.3% is relatively low when compared to peers, but it is not from lack of dividend growth. Last May 2017, Clorox announced a 5% increase in the quarterly cash dividend, from $0.80 to $0.84 per share. This suggests Clorox is a victim of its own success; its high market valuation, is depressing the dividend yield relative to the peer group.



Conclusions

Clorox is a solid company, with an established track record of consistent sales growth and earnings. Management expects the coming year (FY 2018) to show continuing growth in sales and earnings, and the company is confident that it can attain its revenue and income targets despite strong competitive challenges.

We know investors might be thinking of pruning their Clorox position, given the stellar run the shares have had over the past five years, but we think this would be a mistake. This stellar run was supported by sales and earnings growth. It wasn’t the market behaving irrationally. Also, by multiple metrics, the shares appear fairly valued relative to the peer group.

Despite what might appear to be a high valuation, we recommend current dividend investors hold their CLX shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Black Coral Research, Inc. is a team of writers who provide unique perspective to help inform dividend investors. This article was written by Ernesto Baron, one of our Analysts. We did not receive compensation for this article (other than from Seeking Alpha), and we have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Black Coral Research, Inc. is not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions.