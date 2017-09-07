Inter Pipeline's 7% Yield And Future Prospects

Its balance sheet and cash-flow generation might take a hit while CAPEX ramps up, but strong growth would resume by 2021.

Inter Pipeline's (OTCPK:IPPLF) current 7% dividend yield, stable generation of revenue and cash, and recent expansion into the natural gas sector make it one of the best dividend growth stocks in the market. The risks associated with the company's planned polypropylene plants are, in my opinion, overblown, although the plant's prospects might continue affecting the company's stock price for the next few years.

Business Overview

Inter Pipeline is a Canadian energy infrastructure company. The company focuses on the transportation of oil through its pipelines network, but has the four following business lines:

Oil Sands Transportation: Focusing on the transportation of oil in western Canada's oil sands. The largest segment, accounting for over half of EBITDA.

NGL Processing: Focusing on the processing of natural gas, with most facilities in Western Canada. The company is making large plays in this segment, having recently acquired Williams Canada, a player in the field, for CAD $1.35 billion, and planning on building a CAD $1.85 billion polypropylene by 2021.

Conventional Oil Pipelines: Focusing on conventional oil assets in western Canada.

Bulk Liquid Storage: Focusing on the storage of liquid energy assets in Europe.

(Source: Inter Pipeline Investor Presentation)

The company's recent financial performance has been stellar, with revenue having a CAGR of 29% for the last five years, EBITDA of 13%. Last quarter's results impressive as well, with the company's revenue, income and EBITDA growing at a 30%, 7% and 9% respectively. All business lines have had double-digit revenue growth during the last few years, with oil sands transportations growing the fastest at 37%. Bulk Liquid Storage's revenues and expenses are the most volatile, mainly due to foreign currency exchange volatility, as these operations are located in Europe. Net income has increased at a slower pace than revenue and EBITDA, as depreciation ramps up due to increased CAPEX in the previous years, and the company has slightly increased its debt load.

Most of the company's revenue and cash-flow come from long-term, fee-based contracts. This minimizes the company's exposure to the volatility inherent in the energy industry and significantly increases the stability and consistency of the Inter Pipeline's financial performance.

(Source: Inter Pipeline Investor Presentation)

The company's upside potential is not as limited as its downside, however. Inter Pipeline has quite a bit of excess capacity in its oil sands transportation business segment (significantly less to none in its others), ensuring increased revenue, EBITDA and income if oil price increased. The company spends quite little to sustain/maintain its current pipelines and capital projects, 2-3% of revenue, so it is well positioned in the case of further oil price increases.

(Source: Inter Pipeline Investor Presentation)

In general terms, Inter Pipelines' revenues and cash-flow are diversified, stable, have little downside potential, but moderate upside potential.

Williams Canada Acquisition

As mentioned previously, Inter Pipeline recently acquired Williams Canada, a Canadian NGL player, and a subsidiary of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) for CAD $1.35 billion (Read more: Inter Pipeline to acquire Williams' natural gas assets at steep discount). The company has natural gas extraction, transportation, refinement and storage facilities in Western Canada. Most of the revenue generated from these assets comes from long-term fee-based contracts, ensuring a stable source of revenue and cash-flow.

The assets were bought at a 45% discount over cost, mainly due to the parent company's high debt load, through the issuance of debt and use of its revolving credit facility.

This acquisition had the benefit of diversifying the company's revenue streams and expanding into a lucrative business at a rather cheap price. On the other hand, the company is rapidly moving into a segment it has less relative experience, and weakening its balance sheet.

Polypropylene Plant

As part of the Williams Canada acquisition, the company is planning on building a polypropylene plant near their recently bought assets. The facility will cost CAD $1.85 billion, of which around $305 million has been invested already, and the company expects to fund the rest through more debt issuance. The company is expected to resume investment in the project in late 2017, and to complete it by 2021. Inter Pipeline is still waiting on securing future customers for the plant's production before committing on the project, however. (Read more: Inter Pipeline delays FID for Canadian PDH, PP complex).

As with the acquisition, investment in this plant has the benefit of diversifying the company's revenue streams and driving future growth but weakening the balance sheet. A three billion CAPEX investment in one facility is rather large, considering the company spends around 500-600 million in CAPEX per year. Due to the above, a closer look at the company's balance sheet is probably appropriate.

Balance Sheet

The company remains well capitalized, with manageable levels of long-term debt, relatively low-interest rate payments, and the capacity for further debt issuance. EBITDA and income would take a moderate hit if the polypropylene plant is financed through further debt, however.

Consolidated net debt to total capitalization stands at 55.5% - CAD $4.3 billion, although it has increased by a bit more than 5% during the last five years. The company has increased its reliance on long-term debt, which currently compromises 63% of liabilities.

(Source: Inter Pipeline Investor Presentation)

As debt has increased, the company has actually managed to increase revenue and income at an even faster pace. Interest coverage (net income/interest rate payments and other borrowing costs) has actually decreased from 5.4% in 2012 to 5% in 2017. Borrowing costs are only 2.3% of EBITDA, so the interest rate payments are easily payable for the company.

The company staggers the maturity dates of its debt, and can currently generate more than enough cash-flow to retire it if need be (around $1 billion in EBITDA per year, versus 400-500 million in maturities per year):

(Source: Inter Pipeline Investor Presentation)

Having said that, there are two main risks for the company with its balance sheet. First, issuing debt to finance the polypropylene plant would harm most of its key indicators, especially its income. Second, as interest rate rise, rolling over its debt might prove difficult. Although the company has yet to specify the details of the plant's financing, assuming it mirrors the company's average cost of debt, net income would decrease by 7% just to finance the interest on the plant, a sizable amount. As interest rate rises, and if the company decides on long-term debt to finance it, financial conditions would deteriorate further.

Dividend

The company currently offers a 7% dividend yield, quite attractive. The company's current payout ratio of 72% is quite high, although it has only averaged 66% for the year. The dividend has had a CAGR of 6.8% for the last ten years, and 9% for the last five. Management has consistently increased its dividend for the last fourteen years.

Due to the company's highly stable and consistent revenue and cash-flow sources, the company's current dividend yield seems rather safe. On the other hand, due to the company's expected CAPEX investments, it seems unlikely that the company will be able to grow its dividend at the same rate it was doing so before, at least for the short term.

It is important to note that, as a Canadian company, non-residents face withholding taxes on any dividends. United States residents face a 15% tax rate, although this can usually be offset against income tax, and certain qualified retirement accounts have the tax waived entirely.

Conclusion

Inter Pipeline's high dividend yield, stable business model, and future growth prospects make it an attractive addition to any income or dividend portfolio. The company's recent expansion in the natural gas business has the potential to significantly increase its growth, at the expense of short-term gains. Moving forward, investors looking into making this company a part of their portfolio should look into the progress (or lack thereof) of the company's polypropylene plant, as this would be the company's largest recent investment and the driver of a significant part of its medium-term growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.