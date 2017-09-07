Guess Who Can Double Earnings?

The Americas business is in transformation, so losses should eventually vanish. There is an easy pathway to 7.5% operating margin and $1.50 in EPS.

GES is a tale of two businesses: Europe and Asia are seeing strong growth, while the U.S. retail business is in a decline.

The Guess (NYSE:GES) narrative is really one of two stories: outsized growth in Europe and Asia, and a transformation of the current business in the Americas. Both of these stories are interesting in their own right, and both can do their part to lead to the goal of 7.5% overall EBIT margins and ~$1.50 in EPS over the next 3-5 years. Although $1.50 in EPS is 2.5x the high end of the current $0.52-$0.60 adjusted EPS guidance for this year, the path is realistic and visible. In addition, GES provides a $0.225 quarterly dividend, which is funded by royalty income, therefore de-risking the chance of a dividend cut in the event of further sales declines.

On the one hand, you have the European and Asian business growing sales at a double-digit clip in the first half of fiscal 2018 and rapidly expanding operating margins due to cost efficiency initiatives. This, coupled with a new efficient distribution center in the Netherlands and accelerating sales trajectory, could lead to double-digit operating margins in Europe and midsingle-digit operating margins in Asia within the next 3-5 years. That can add ~$0.50+ to EPS and about 260-280 bps to the overall operating margin.

The other part to this story is the transformation of the Americas business. The North American retail segment will continue to shut doors, closing about a third of its existing store base. Also, by joining Amazon Prime and Jet.com, Management is allowing the omni-channel headwind to the brick-and-mortar retail industry to work in its favor and leave less reliance on the performance of the retail stores. Eliminating the ~$0.40 drag from retail store losses this year will add ~220bps to the overall company operating margin.

Adding those moving parts equates to a ~$1.50 EPS and a 7.5% operating margin in the FY21-FY23 time frame. There is also another call option with the Americas retail segment actually becoming profitable, adding to the upside of the 7.5% operating margin goal.

The company offers a $0.90 dividend that is funded entirely by royalties from its product licenses. This, coupled with the growth potential in Europe and Asia along with the retail market rationalization, should warrant a stock price of about $20. This equates to a 4.5% dividend yield 8x FY19 EBITDA and ~0.5x FY19 revenue, all reasonable valuations for a company embarked on the right initiatives for a turnaround to more than double operating margins.

Outsized Growth in Europe and Asia

With improved merchandising, distribution efficiency and effective store roll-out, GES has significant white space overseas to grow revenue and earnings. This will help the shift to revenues outside of the U.S., de-risking from the tumultuous domestic retail landscape. Management has stated its goal to get U.S. revenues down to 25% of total revenues (from a little less than 36% currently) and the growth in Europe and Asia is the primary driver to reach this goal. Marketing campaigns are shifting to a more digitally based approach, with social media collaborations with celebrities like A$AP Rocky and Joe Jonas. While these stars are U.S.-based, it aids the brand name marketing on a global basis.

Europe

Growth in Europe is coming from an increase in same-store sales (up 5% in 2Q), new store growth, and increased wholesale orders (up double digits). Management described this growth as coming from refreshed merchandise, as well as increased distribution in some geographic markets (mainly eastern and northern Europe). Management projects opening 70 new stores in Europe this year. Wholesale order books are also up low double digits for the fall/winter 2017 season, and management is saying that this trend is accelerating for the spring/summer 2018 season. New products are resonating along with the new media based marketing campaign. As of this last quarter, Europe is the largest operating segment in the company.

In the first half of fiscal year 2018, constant currency sales are up 23% with operating margins improving ~428bps. While the low hanging fruit is mostly picked, guidance implies another ~70-100bps of expansion in the back half (equating to about 175bps of expansion for the full year to 9.2%). It's fairly reasonable to assume operating margins get back to the low double digits in the next 3-5 years, especially when the top line is growing in the low double digits. Assuming that trend continues in FY19 (call it 12% next year vs. the current ~20% clip) and a mid-single and low single growth rate in the following two years, coupled with ~130bps of operating margins over the course of all 4 years (to 10.5%), the European improvement would add $0.36 to EPS.

Asia

Like Europe, Asia is a similar growth story. Asia consists basically of two markets, Korea and China. Korea is essentially a mature market, so most of the new store growth will come out of China (projected to open ~35 stores this year). In the first half, revenues were up ~13% (ex.-FX) and operating margins expanded an impressive 490bps. Guidance implies another 150-200bps of operating margin expansion in the back half to get full-year margins of about 2.2%. From there, a low-double-digit growth trajectory and moderate expansion can get you to a $400-$450mm top line with 5%-6% operating margins in the FY21-FY23 time frame. This will add at least another ~$0.13-$0.17 in incremental EPS.

Transformation of the Americas

Broader Distribution

This past quarter (2Q 2018) GES became Prime in Amazon and began distribution through jet.com, which is owned by Wal-Mart (WMT). GES has also engaged in social media marketing campaigns. These moves, along with the retail door closures, show that the Americas isn't a "shrink-to-grow" story, but channel repositioning to aid growth. While the Americas may be the less-interesting leg in the near term, this type of reemergence hope provides an extra interesting caveat to the long term story. It also allows them to expand the brand presence, which should, in theory, boost licensing partners sales and in turn the highly profitable licensing segment (which funds the dividend). This shift is still in the initial innings and should create a tailwind within the region.

This transformation isn't a shrink-to-grow story, but an adaptation to the new industry dynamics accentuating the brand and deemphasizing the retail store. This should aid in reducing the loss of the Americas retail segment, and shift some of the dollars into wholesale (including the e-commerce portion).

The American retail burden

Retail in the Americas is the black sheep of the current business. Comps are down in the 12% range in the first half with operating margins deteriorating an abysmal 500bps. This business is the reason for the bear case and the ~33% short interest.

Guess in the Americas has been one of the over-stored retail concepts for the better part of the last decade. GES North American retail hasn't comped positive since 3Q 2011, and has been closing stores since 2Q 2014. Managements plan is to reduce the store base to 300 stores (from 422 currently and a peak of 513). The Americas retail segment was roughly a $0.16 drag to EPS last fiscal year and looks like it will be close to a $0.40 drag this year. Cutting out this loss alone will almost double the current EPS.

While margin improvement in this business is by far the largest leap of faith for the bull case narrative, it's a story that seems rational. Management plans on closing roughly a third of the existing store base (to 300 from ~433 currently). With the addition of Amazon Prime and Jet.com along with the social media marketing shift, this should, in theory, transfer the existing retail sales to the wholesale segment, while shedding the cost burden of the existing retail store base. By the numbers, improving the retail business to a break/even business means an improvement of ~660bps. At first glance this seems like a large leap but considering the retail to wholesale shift (including a boost from the addition of Amazon Prime and Jet.com) and the ability to improve merchandise as we've seen abroad, it is indeed a visible path.

Risks

The most obvious risk is the continual deterioration of the Americas retail business, without a subsequent pick-up in the wholesale business. If the brand doesn't pick up steam on this side of the ocean, the losses continue to mount and the drag worsen on the thriving Europe/Asia business.

The acceleration in Europe/Asia could indeed be a head fake and operating margin expansion not materialize.

Given the guidance raise and subsequent increase in the stock price post earnings, I believe that the stock price movement above $16 was the result of a short squeeze. Prior to the report, the short interest was listed at 33%. I believe once this initial squeeze subsides, an entry point of below $15 is quite possible in the short term. Longer term, I think the high short interest could provide for further upside, especially if the Europe/Asia business accelerates and guidance is raised again.

Valuation

There are several ways to look at the valuation. I think the valuation comparables should match global brand name apparel manufacturers, such as PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) and Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL), and not mall-based retailers, such as American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) and Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF). The U.S. will soon only represent 25% of company-wide sales and this valuation more accurately represents the global growth prospects. Given the margin growth potential, I believe an EV/sales ratio is appropriate. GES is currently trading at about 0.35x next year's sales vs. 0.8x for RL and 1.1x at PVH.

While I do believe a discount in valuation is appropriate given the lower margins, a 0.5x-0.6x sales is a more reasonable multiple. This will equate to a $19-$21 stock price. If the current initiatives pan out, and the long term operating margin goal is increased from the current 7.5% to say, a low-double-digit margin goal, a multiple of closer to 0.8x would be warranted, equating to a stock price in the high $20s. Another appropriate multiple would be EV/EBITDA of about 8x. This represents a discount to PVH, but premium to RL (I would think this is fair given the greater margin opportunities at GES). And 8x EBITDA would be a $20 stock price.

I like to look at the 7.5% operating margin about 3-5 years out and the sales likely at that given time, which implies $1.50 in EPS. Applying a 13x-15x multiple (appropriate given the outsized growth in Europe/Asia) equals a stock price in the range of $19.50-$22.50. Given all the information that we know now, and the pathway to operating margin improvement, I'm comfortable with a $20 price target, roughly a 30% increase from current levels. A $20 stock price equals a 4.5% dividend yield.

Conclusion

The American retail business is abysmal. The brick-and-mortar retail industry in the entire geography has had secular headwinds for some time now. However, GES is on the verge of making strategic shifts to cut the losses incurred. Erasing these losses by shutting some retail doors and pursuing an online/wholesale growth strategy can add ~$0.40 to EPS throughout time

The European and Asian business is a completely different story. The business on the other side of the pond is thriving, with wholesale orders up double digits and accelerating. The brand is thriving and the company is adding to its store base. Cost savings and the efficiency of a new distribution center are helping to aid in the profitability of these growing sales. The business's current trajectory, also aided by a shift in marketing focus, can add another ~$0.50+ in EPS over the next 3-5 years.

The bottom line is that Guess's business is changing, and there is a picture that can be painted for EPS to increase more than twofold. It's an interesting time to be involved in Guess.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.