Credit Acceptance Corporation - One Of The Best

Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) is in a cyclical business but management has learned from its past mistakes and is now prepared to take full advantage of the next downturn. Will the stock go down in the next recession? Of course it will and so will just about every other stock, as well. But quality companies like CACC bounce back faster and reach new highs much more quickly than the broad markets do. Why? Take a look at the data file produced by our Friedrich algorithm:

This is one of the greenest data files produced and, as we all know, green is good. But beyond the mere color of the table above just look at the consistency, especially in the Friedrich Cash Machine (free cash flow as a percent of revenue). There is slightly more cyclicality in the FROIC (free cash flow return on invested capital) Ratio and Revenue Growth. Those are due to the ups and downs created by the cyclical nature of the industry. But notice that, even in the worst years, the ratios only dip marginally and nothing gets remotely close to falling below levels that we consider excellent. Now let's consider why this company does so well and see if we can understand how it manages the cycles.

The Industry and the Cycle

CACC is in the business of financing auto loans. There is over $1 trillion of auto loans in the U.S. at present. CACC is a relatively medium-sized player in this industry and the total value of loans on its books is just under $4 billion. It is a very fragmented business with a few very large issuers of debt such as the credit arms of auto manufacturers and banks. But there are also a large number of much smaller competitors, especially in the used car financing segment. So, there is a lot of growth potential for a company that understands how to remain profitable throughout all points in the cycle.

The cycle has a few moving parts to it. First, there is the new car sales cycle that has recently peaked after an exceptional run from the last bottom after the financial crisis of 2008. The table below comes from the 2016 Letter to Shareholders and shows us what happened in the last two major cycles that ended around 2001 and 2008. The letter is an excellent read as it explains what mistakes the company has made in the past, what management learned from those experiences and the tools the company has developed to help avoid those mistakes again.

If look closely you will notice that the company performs worst leading up to the peaks of each cycle. This is because there is always more competition for business at this juncture as all are trying to capture as much market share as possible when everything is going great. Often money is cheap off the bottom of each cycle but credit is much tighter. Then as the economy and business cycle pick up some momentum, credit becomes easier to obtain. Since many of its competitors use far more leverage than CACC the easy credit means more money racing into the growing auto loan market. Those easy credit terms are extended to buyers which then expands the pool of potential auto buyers down throughout the lower levels of the subprime pool. CACC is forced to compete but does so with much more discipline , only writing new business that meets its required rate of return on capital. Thus, at the peaks, CACC will often experience a slowdown while competitors are originating record new loan volume.

Then, when the cycle ends and credit gets tighter again, competitors have less access to capital and poorer quality loan portfolios to deal with while CACC steps in with its excess capital to claim market share at higher interest rate spreads, meaning it thrives when many competitors fail. This is what happened in 2004 and the last half of 2009, when there was less competition; notice the triple digit growth in GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) earnings in those years.

The used car cycle generally lags the new car sales cycle. The middle to later stages of the new car cycle is driven more and more by increased leases. These autos come back to dealers which must then sell them as used cars competing with new car sales. When this part of the cycle peaks, which is either happening or about to, the numbers of used cars available for sale spikes to record numbers resulting in downward pressure on used car prices. This makes buying a used car more appealing to many consumers than buying or leasing a new car. This results in putting pressure on the industry as a whole but does not reduce the total number of car loans originated since the total number of cars sold may still remains high.

At some point, as new car dealers offer increasingly tempting incentives pulling future sales into the present, the demand side falls because everyone who needs or wants a newer car already has one; or at least most of us do. That brings on the ultimate overall peak in total auto sales (new and used). At the end of the cycle a much larger percentage of auto loans are made to subprime buyers, many of whom will not be able to fulfill their payment obligations over the full course of the loan. This is when defaults rise substantially and credit availability tightens. We believe that we are nearing this point in the cycle.

This is when CACC shines brightest. But because the rest of the industry, and often the entire economy is struggling, CACC stock usually gets hammered along with its competition; at least that is how it has played out in the past. When investors catch on to the brilliance of the CACC model that may not always be the case in the future. But even if it does continue to play out that way, it does not take Wall Street long to figure out that the company continues to perform well in the face of adversity. When earnings increases accelerate for CACC while falling for all those around it, the stock bounces back quickly and strongly.

The above chart (from Yahoo! Finance) shows CACC stock price activity from November 1, 2006 through December 31, 2009. Notice that the stock took a terrible beating, falling from nearly $34 to a trough of under $12 in October 2008. Now notice how quickly the stock price recovered and attained new highs before the end of 2009. Many other stocks rebounded some by the end of 2009 but it took most until 2013 through 2015 to regain previous highs.

The point is that this company has the potential to grow tremendously when the rest of the industry is suffering. It has positioned itself to do so once again the next time credit tightens on auto loans. We think that time is coming in the not-so-distant future. We cannot predict exactly when it will come but we see evidence of the peak. The biggest tells are incentives by auto dealers/manufacturers and rising inventories of both new and used autos. But the one that few, other than CACC management, have noticed is the rise in competition within the auto financing business. That tends to happen at or near the peak and the environment has been worsening for two years now.

The Business Model That Works

Now we need to understand why CACC thrives when others are failing. The company has two plans that dealers can choose from: the Portfolio Program and the Purchase Program. The Portfolio Program carries far less risk for CACC but allows the participating dealers to increase margins over the course of a loan. The Purchase Program tends to be more profitable for CACC as long as the economy holds together but CACC carries more of the risk. Over 90 percent of the loans outstanding on CACC books are in the Portfolio Program where the dealers share more of the risk in case of default.

Over the past two years the mix has increased the percentage of loans originated under the Purchase Program to around 20 percent. This is necessary to maintain existing dealers and to attract new dealers into its network. This is what happens when the environment becomes more competitive while credit is still cheap and flowing freely. When it tightens, which it always does at some point, CACC will have advantages with greater access to capital than many competitors. That is when the margins improve dramatically and there is less competition. This is when CACC can sign up more dealers and increase volume per dealer. And it can charge higher rates producing wider margins at the same time as its sales are expanding.

Management has learned to be cautious when margins narrow and aggressive when margins increase. And since it is merely adding new layer after new layer, each larger than the last, of new loans the company rarely experiences significant or lasting decreases in sales or earnings. Those that occurred in the past provided learning experiences from which management continually improves its data analysis and estimation processes.

Conclusion

CACC is rated as a Friedrich Final Four (our highest rating) and deserves it. Will the stock crater again in the next recession? That is highly possible but not a given. Institutional investors may have figured out the business model after the financial crisis and just may hang onto shares the next time around. Those investors who bailed in 2008 were taught a lesson within a year. We will not know with certainty if enough learned that costly lesson to provide greater stability for the next go round. But if we wait to find out we could miss out on the coming spike in growth for which management has prepared.

We own CACC in our Friedrich Final Four Portfolio and will likely add it to our coming long/short portfolio as well.

