Why Shorting Seadrill May Not Be A Good Idea

I explain why I believe a short trade is not a great idea here despite the fact that I'm very bearish on Seadrill.

A common topic in the comments sections of recent Seadrill (SDRL) – related articles is why not short Seadrill if the situation is obvious and Seadrill shareholders stand to receive “minimal or no recovery” for their shares. Despite being outright bearish on Seadrill for many months now, I firmly believe that the last cents of any stock movement are the most expensive. Therefore, shorting Seadrill at current levels is not a good idea for the majority of investors/traders. Here’s why.

There may be no available shares for short depending on your broker. Margin requirements for shorting Seadrill may be very high, so a trader will freeze all the money in one risky stock while waiting for the outcome of Seadrill restructuring. The risk/reward is asymmetrical and not on your side. This factor is very important, in my view. I believe that a good trade or investment has two main characteristics: a) the probability that you are right is higher than the probability that you are wrong and b) the risk/reward ratio supports your bet, e.g. you risk one dollar and plan to get two dollars. These characteristics should be present simultaneously, meaning that you must have both the probability and the risk/reward on your side. I must note that this is not a universal rule but your author’s position. There are strategies that rely heavily on positive probability and mostly ignore risk/reward ratio, assuming the risk is not often realized. However, I believe that unnecessary big negative hits are a path to disaster in the stock market and avoid such situations. In Seadrill case, the potential risk in the case of positive surprise is higher than the potential reward, which is currently just $0.29 in case Seadrill stock goes to zero. Robots may easily kick you out of your position even if you are right. Any news before restructuring may be interpreted as positive by trading algorithms, which are very frequent guests in penny stocks.

As it often happens with stocks that have fallen to sub-$1 levels, Seadrill attracted a new wave of players – both long and short. In its current stance, the stock presents significant risks to both sides. I could easily imagine a situation when one could lose both on the short side (when the stock rallies on a rumor or “algorithmic madness”) and then, after switching sides, lose on the long side (when results of the restructuring are announced). I reiterate my view that waiting until September 12 is the best way to treat Seadrill stock right now. Don’t forget to read about another view on the topic by fellow contributor Henrik Alex, who suggested that Seadrill was a short after the initial bump following the takeover rumor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.