The Definitive Proof That Buy-And-Hold Investing Works

The Voya Corporate Leaders Trust Fund (LEXCX) was established on November 18th, 1935, in the midst of the Great Depression. The rationale behind the establishment of this mutual fund was that if the constituent companies could survive that period of economic catastrophe, they could survive anything.

Equal shares of thirty leading companies were acquired on the basis that none would be sold. The composition of the fund can only alter in three instances. The first instance is if the company goes bankrupt, as was the case with Eastman Kodak (KODK), the Borden Company, and the Pacific Gas & Electric Company - a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (PCG), among others.

Mergers are the second reason why the holdings of the Voya Corporate Leaders Trust Fund have changed over time, and account for the presence of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) in the fund, as the original constituent, the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway merged with the Burlington Northern Railroad in 1996 to form the Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway, which was acquired by Berkshire in 2009.

The final reason for changes in the fund's composition, spin-offs, explains why Praxair (PX) is there, having spun off from the Union Carbide and Carbon Company in 1992. Praxair's parent company was then acquired by the Dow Chemical Company (DOW) in 2001, which is why it is there.

The point in recounting these examples is to illustrate that any activity that has occurred in this fund has not been a consequence of fund managements' decision-making. While the fund's holdings have reduced from thirty to twenty-two in the past eighty-two years, the overall composition of the fund has changed surprisingly little.

The nature of the holdings themselves show the conservatism of the portfolio: consumer goods firms such as Procter & Gamble (PG); energy companies like Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC); railroads such as Union Pacific (UNP); and utilities such as Ameren (AEE) and Consolidated Edison (ED) are not going to get the type of attention that the FANG stocks - Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) often receive, but the fact that such stocks and their predecessor companies were able to form the backbone of a fund that has continued to perform well eighty-two years after its inception is instructive.

How well has the Voya Corporate Leaders Trust Fund performed? The fund managers actually do not do themselves any favors here. On the main site, they show the performance of the fund against the S&P 500 (SPY) which suggests that the S&P 500 has beaten the Voya Corporate Leaders Trust Fund in delivering total returns to investors over the past ten years.

Average Annual Total Returns (%) 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years 10 Years Net Asset Value 11.30 4.39 10.50 6.87 S&P 500 17.90 9.61 14.63 7.18

According to Morningstar, as of 06/30/17, over the past fifteen years, the fund has delivered a total return of 9.04% compared with the S&P 500, which in the same timeframe has delivered a total return of 8.34%. Furthermore, John DeFeo notes that if you invested $10,000 in the summer of 1976 into the Voya Corporate Leaders Trust Fund, you would have beaten both the S&P 500 and John Bogle's Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VFINX):

Comparison of Fund Performance from 31st August 1976 (adapted from John DeFeo's data) Fund Total Return ($) Compound Annual Growth (%) LEXCX 809,853 11.56 SPY 653,947 10.97 VFINX 595,161 10.71

What Morningstar and DeFeo both illustrate is that a fund which is designed for a long-term buy and hold investor and has next to no turnover will beat the market over the very long term. As Voya Investments themselves put it:

The Trust's simple, low-cost exposure to America's great companies remains a powerful testament to the benefits of sticking to quality, dividend-paying companies for the long-term.

Hear, hear!

Is the fund worth investing in now? While I'm not keen on dollar-cost averaging individual stocks, I can understand the logic of doing so for a mutual fund. Provided that this approach was adopted, I can think of worse investments than this time-tested, market beating fund for the conservative investor. The 0.53% expense ratio, however, is off-putting, to say the least of it, particularly for a fund that requires little in the way of active management.

That said, even if you are averse to investing in a fund and prefer buying individual stocks for your portfolio, the Voya Corporate Leaders Trust Fund provides a salutary example. Over a period of more than eight decades, it has shown that a portfolio of blue-chip stocks with little, if any, turnover can amass great wealth for patient investors. That practical example will serve any long-term investor well, irrespective of whether or not they elect to invest in the fund itself.

