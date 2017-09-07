Hormel Foods: Buying The Dividend Stream

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) appears to have fallen out of favor with the market, retreating to a 52-week low. However, Hormel is one of those select companies that belong to the S&P Dividend Aristocrats List. In fact, Hormel is one of the rare few S&P Dividend Aristocrats to make 51 consecutive dividend increases. This has us wondering if now is a good time to scoop up shares of this long-standing Dividend Champion.

Decent Dividend Yield, Delicious Dividend Growth

The most attractive feature of Hormel is the dividend growth. While an investor might rightly look at Hormel’s current dividend yield (1.98%) and not be very impressed with how it stacks up to the rest of the Dividend Aristocrats, they’d be missing what makes Hormel great. Check out Hormel’s dividend payout history from 2012 to 2017 (annualized) in the following table:



In 2012, the annual dividend was only $0.30 per share. By 2017, the annual dividend has climbed to $0.68 per share. Hormel doesn’t just increase the dividend annually, they increase the dividend significantly. The growth from 2012 to 2017 translates to a CAGR of 17.8%. Compare this with some other Dividend Aristocrats: AT & T (T) has a five-year average dividend yield of 5.1%, but its dividend growth (CAGR) over the last five years was only 2.2%, or Coca-Cola (KO) with a five-year average dividend yield of 3%, but with a five-year CAGR of 7.7%.

During this five-year period, Hormel’s average dividend yield was only 1.6%. This indicates the share price appreciated in line with the dividend growth.

Forecasting Forward

If Hormel could sustain the 17.8% CAGR over the next five-years, the dividend would increase to $1.54 per share. Moreover, if shares continued to appreciate in line with the dividend growth, applying a 2% dividend yield would value the shares at $77, more than 2.5x today’s share price. And that doesn’t even account for the fact that Hormel carries a P/E of 20x compared to the industry average of 27. This scenario would make Hormel a no brainer investment.

However, this no brainer case is hinged on a major if.

The Million-Dollar Question: Can Hormel Sustain the Dividend Growth?

Hormel has experienced a slowdown in its revenue and earnings growth during the current fiscal year. It missed its third-quarter estimates, which accounts for the current weakness in its share price, citing volatile commodity markets which resulted in higher input costs in their primary raw materials. This has caused Hormel to lower its full-year guidance to $1.54 to 1.58 EPS, which would be lower than FY 2016’s EPS of $1.64.

So the short is no, because of the current weakness in revenue and earnings growth, however Hormel’s low dividend payout ratio of 38% could provide the company with sufficient flexibility to cope with a temporary revenue and earnings slowdown. Nothing prevents the company from increasing its payout ratio to a higher level during a weak year to keep shareholders happy, particularly if it anticipates a turnaround in its business in the following year(s).

For example, if Hormel were to increase the payout ratio to 70% over the next five years, without any increase in earnings, the dividend per share would be $1.11. This represents a CAGR of 10.3%. And would value the shares at around $55 per share, or 1.8x today’s levels, still a sizeable return.

Conclusions

Hormel is definitely worth considering as a dividend income investment. Its current dividend yield of 1.98% may be slightly lower compared to most of its fellow Dividend Aristocrats, likewise with respect to its industry peers which average about 2.2% dividend yield. However, its historical dividend growth presents an attractive picture to an investor looking for long-term continuing income. Sure, the company’s dividend growth might not be as stellar as the last five years, but there is also clear room for continued growth.

The company’s track record of 51 consecutive years of dividend increases and its distinction as a Dividend Aristocrat provides confidence in Hormel’s commitment to sustain dividend payouts during both good and bad economic cycles. It is quite unlikely that a company will reverse a carefully nurtured dividend policy built over half a century in response to short-term reversals in revenues and earnings growth.

The fiscal third quarter earnings miss may continue to soften HRL stock prices and provide investors with some good buying opportunities.