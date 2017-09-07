Cocktail Investing: Dog Days Of Summer Come To An End

This week, Tematica's investing mixologists Chris Versace and Lenore Hawkins start off the podcast copping to the fact that, much to their chagrin, the summer is over, and it's back to work. As they've pointed out to listeners, September is typically one of if not the most tumultuous months for stocks, and between both North Korea and Hurricane Harvey, the month is certainly starting off rocking and rolling as CNNMoney's Fear & Greed Index understandably sits firmly in "fear" territory. As we turn our thematic gaze forward, however, there is much more to be concerned about, as well as a number of confirming data points for Tematica's 17 investment themes:

On the heels of Hurricane Harvey, we now have Hurricane Irma barreling down on the Caribbean with its sights set on Florida. Irma has been upgraded to a Category 5 hurricane and is widely believed to be one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes ever. Moreover, it's looking to be followed by tropical storm Jose. Odds are this trifecta of back-to-back-to-back storms will hit the economy in a meaningful way, and we expect to see third quarter GDP forecasts drop as effect of Irma and Jose wind down. The combination is also poised to result in a number of items falling into our Scarce Resource investment theme in the short-term while goosing demand for building and infrastructure materials as well as autos in the coming quarters.

We're already seeing the impact of this very active hurricane season as companies ranging from United Continental (NYSE:UAL), Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL), Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Lines (NASDAQ:NCLH) scuttle aircraft and ships due to dangerous weather conditions. We expect retail and restaurants, which have already borne the brunt of weakening traffic and sales even before Harvey, to be in for a rough ride as well.

We discuss new reports from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Federal Reserve that confirm our Cash-Strapped Consumer theme, plus share what it means that Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) is already offering its holiday layaway plan.

Connected Society company Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is targeting Slack and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Hangouts as it looks to attack the enterprise messaging market with WhatsApp. The question we ask is how many messaging apps does a person need? Can our Connected Society get overly connected?

We reveal the biggest factor taking a bite out of income growth over the last few years is all about what happens on Capitol Hill as Taxes and Health Insurance expenditures profoundly outpace income growth. That is just not a sustainable trend.

There are two new IPOs being filed - Connected Society player Roku (ROKU) and Content is King contender Rovio - and, Chris and Lenore share their views on potential challenges ahead for these two companies.