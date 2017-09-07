Energizer: Online Battery Market Threat Overblown

Background

Many of the questions put to Energizer (NYSE: ENR) management at the earnings call (Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript) centered around the household battery category threats to branded companies from e-commerce and private label, in particular from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Amazon Basics batteries. While e-commerce shares of total retail are trending up, the magnitude of this concern for batteries is vastly overrated. Some analysts have placed the potential e-commerce share for the battery category as high as 20%.

Online Battery Review

So, let’s try to understand what might be driving e-commerce expectations. First, the overall trend is increasing share as we can see form this Census Bureau data to which I have added a trend line. Even if we extend that trend line out to 2025, we only get to about 15%. In a quickly evolving segment, I would be cautious about assuming even that is attainable as retailers and manufacturers learn to fight back.

However, the 20% share case for the battery category seems to be driven by a look at two categories that use batteries, consumer electronics which NPD pegs at about 30% and toys which NPD pegs at about 23%. However, these are bigger ticket items than batteries or most consumer package goods (CPG) categories. At the 5% that all the battery companies estimate, batteries do run higher than CPG at 4%, but not by much.

Let’s look at the e-commerce shares for a few other fast-moving consumer goods categories. Breaking out two CPG categories that might be more analogous to batteries, we see 10% and 12%, respectively, for household care and personal care. And, batteries are frequently a retail impulse item, that is not going to change. My forecast is that the e-commerce share for batteries should top out in the 7% to 10% range over the next several years. If we assume a +1% for the combined online and offline category sales, that translates into about +.5% to +.6% rather than flat to negative with more aggressive online assumptions.

There also has been a discussion of the online price advantage, but Amazon prices are not meaningfully different from traditional private label pricing. Private label prices for batteries have historically run at about a 40% discount vs. Duracell (Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B)) and Energizer branded batteries. Nothing seems to be changing there, and the Amazon Basics pricing is actually slightly higher than retail private label at about a 37% discount vs. retail branded product. Further, Rayovac (NYSE: SPB) always has filled the low-priced role in the category providing “private label prices” without the management needs for private label by retailers at a 15% discount to the bigger branded players

The big pricing advantage for online batteries is for high-quantity multi-packs of 24 and 48, the same competitive niche that club stores have traditionally gone after. We might see a bit of transition for some of that high-quantity multi-pack business from club stores to Amazon.

Summary

While online competition will move some business away from traditional retail, the current perceptions of massive impact on the battery category are overblown.

Household batteries behave more like CPG products than higher ticket consumer electronics, toys or small durables.