While Facebook Digs Snap's Grave, Apple Will Put Nails In The Coffin

Snap has both superior competition and also a failed business model at once. The confluence of these factors is causing a surprisingly rapid failure of this recent IPO.

Occasionally, we see technology companies with failed business models like the ones prevalent at the peak of the dot.com boom-bust cycle. Snap and Blue Apron are reminiscent of those failures.

The long trail of failed technology companies over the years is littered with victims who were beaten by superior competition. Snap's emerging competitors want its share of the Millennial demographic.

It's time for prudent investors to candidly evaluate the chances for Snap's survival. There are several threats present and future that are potentially lethal for this beleaguered company.

Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) relentless efforts to destroy Snap (NYSE:SNAP) are continuing and increasing. The sharply decelerating growth of Snap's key metrics has been impacted by competition from Facebook. We might expect to see continued efforts by Mark Zuckerberg and company to dismantle Snap. But Snap has another very significant problem looming in addition to the increasing competition from Facebook.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) drops a potentially deadly stealth bomb on Snap this September 12, 2017, with the launch of Apple ARKit. This new technology by one of the world's premier design and engineering teams in Cupertino can be extremely bad news for Snap's chances of survival. Here is why:

Much of Snapchat's user base are iPhone owners.

One of the few bright spot for Snap's failing business model has been user engagement.

If Snap's user engagement declines, then so might advertiser ad buys. Ad pricing might also have to decline as a result of declining user engagement.

ARPU likely takes a major hit as well. This negative impact upon key metrics could lead to stalling revenue growth of this supposed growth stock. Revenue growth that had already been decelerating sharply could slow even further.

Remember, at the egregious price of $17 for the IPO, this stock was priced for perfection. The last two quarters have been dismal disappointments with Q2'17 being worse than Q1'17. With such horrible fundamentals and a gloomy future for Snap, investors should be questioning why the current stock price of about $14 per share is still so close to the unrealistic $17 IPO price.

SNAP data by YCharts

The AR Wars Have Begun

Now the upcoming launch of Apple's ARKit in just a few days threatens to undermine Snap's user engagement by possibly stealing away many valuable daily minutes from Snapchat's platform as Millennials gravitate towards the hottest, newest AR technology from Apple. We always suspected that Snap's core demographic of young Millennials might be notoriously fickle and that they could drop Snap like a dancing hot dog just as soon as the next wave of the newest, most exciting technology arrived. Well, that moment arrives on September 12, 2017, as Apple brings the first waves of the world's cutting edge AR technology to market along with the latest iPhone launch. There will be a great many waves of future AR technology innovations from Apple, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and other major tech companies ahead but the first wave hits the beach in only one week.

Please watch the brief Walking Dead: 'Our World' Mobile Game Official Trailer found within this link. Now, decide whether users will prefer to spend their available daily minutes playing with Snapchat's dancing hot dog AR character or with the voluminous waves of cutting edge, highly innovative AR tech that will keep coming from Apple and its developer community? The Walking Dead game is just one of thousands of immersive AR games and work tools that will be forthcoming from Apple (and Google's ARCore) in the months and years ahead.

The competition for Snap from major tech companies will be fierce in the next generation's newest technology race in AR apps for work and play. The forthcoming AR products from Apple and others will likely bring significant competition for the daily minutes and engagement of Snap's Millennial user base. This will very likely diminish Snapchat's user engagement greatly as Millennials migrate towards the marketplace's next hot, new technology. Alas, Snap's dancing hot dog's claim to AR fame may be roasted, toasted, and eaten alive by the competition that is now about to arrive upon the beleaguered recent IPO headquartered in Venice Beach.

Apple AR products may significantly damage Snap's user engagement minutes by taking Snapchat users off of Snap's platform while they are immersed in superior AR technology from Apple's ARKit. This potential negative impact upon Snap's user base may be devastating to the already failing business model at Snap.

The graphic below is Snap's Q217 Consolidated Statements From Operations excerpted from the company's 10-Q. Please note that Total Costs and Expenses of approx. $630 million exceeded Revenues of approx. $181 million by a ratio of about 3.5:1. With increasing competition from superior competitors like Apple and Google within a saturated U.S. marketplace (where Snap derives over 80% of its revenues), it is difficult to envision the company's future revenues ever exceeding its rapidly growing expenses. Snapchat infamously warned during the IPO that it "may never achieve profitability."

With rising competition for Snap from other major tech firms, the company may experience: increasing expenses, slowing growth, and its warning that there may not be a pathway to profitability ever. Trader's Idea Flow believes that it is time to begin monitoring Snap's dwindling IPO capital:

Total current assets at the end of Q1'17 were approx. $3.4 billion.

Total current assets at the end of Q2'17 were approx. $3.0 billion.

In addition, Snap spent another $135 million in July 2017 on an acquisition of an advertising measurement company. This reduces the company's total current assets to under $2.9 billion.





It is anticipated that Snap will continue to post consecutive quarterly losses until 2021 according to Morgan Stanley. Prudent investors must question whether Snap's IPO money will run out prior to that date, or if the company can ever achieve profitability. It is noteworthy that Snap has never been profitable in its private or public history.

Snap's losses during the company's first two quarters as a public company have been staggering with a Q2'17 net loss of $443 million. If the company is unable to improve its operations above this level, then the IPO capital would be gone in less than seven quarters or under two years from now. With increasing competition emerging from major technology firms for Snap's user base, there is no guarantee that it will be able to improve beyond its current failing level of operational losses.

It should be noted that Snap has potential legal liabilities as well that could significantly impact the company's total current assets. One such liability is the patent infringement lawsuit by UnitedCorp regarding the crucial GeoFilters location feature that is integral to Snap's app. UnitedCorp has received an independent valuation of its technology of $1 billion. Without GeoFilters, Snap's platform, Snapchat, would be negatively impacted. GeoFilters are crucial to the functionality of Snapchat. If UnitedCorp were to win this lawsuit or if Snap were forced to settle this lawsuit, it could be very expensive. This could reduce the amount of Snap's total current assets by up to $1 billion, although a settlement could possibly cost less. Still, this issue bears watching as the lawsuit has already been filed in the federal court of Canada and is likely to also be filed in U.S. courts.

While Snap's fundamentals are being destroyed by superior competition from Facebook and now possibly Apple, it is clear that Google will bring further competition to the Android market with its ARCore products. This level of intense competition from these major tech firms that all covet Snap's market share in the Millennial demographic for their own products would likely be enough to cause a continuation of the failure of Snap's business model until its IPO money runs out. A secondary by Snap, if offered, could be perceived as an act of desperation. The market would recognize this attempt to stay alive for a while longer. So the terms of that secondary would likely be disastrous for existing shareholders.

As Apple (and Google) raise the bar on state-of-the-art AR technology far above Snap's current capabilities, the underdog from Venice Beach likely has no option but to increase R&D spending to try and compete with these major tech firms. Snap might also have to increase stock-based compensation for the recruitment and maintenance of talent for its team of designers and engineers, which is more bad news for existing shareholders.

This ramp of R&D spend might cause expenses to skyrocket out of control even further in coming quarters, thereby depleting the dwindling IPO money faster. But if Snap hopes to have any chance whatsoever of maintaining engagement and even tepid growth of its user base, then it simply must answer the bell for the next round of competition in the AR battle against the major tech firms of the world. Even if Snap can bring itself to enter the ring for this newest round of competition, it is clear that Snap lacks the talent and financing to compete in the R&D wars against major tech firms over the long term. It may be time to consider Snap's chances for survival in the future as the advent of new AR technology may cause Snap's dwindling IPO money to disappear faster than has been expected.

Summary and Conclusion

Skyrocketing expenses, combined with slowing growth of users and revenues, have been the prevalent theme for Snap's first two quarterly reports since coming public. And this was prior to the upcoming launch of Apple's ARKit and Google's ARCore. How will Snap possibly match the R&D and compensation spending of major tech firms to innovate new AR technology that will enable Snap to maintain its user base and crucial user engagement?

Candidly, even if Snap answers the bell for this round of competition, which is by no means a given, the recent IPO simply does not have the financials to compete in future rounds of competition. It is time for investors to be honest: Snap's chances for future survival are decreasing by the quarter.

Sadly, Snap may already be destined to become just another failed tech stock on the heap of discarded and broken companies in tech. Many of these failed companies were smashed by superior competition. Others were betrayed by their own failed business model. Snap is experiencing both superior competition and its own failed business model together at the same time. This may very likely be a lethal combination of factors for Snap.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SNAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.