Insiders Love This 6.4% Yielding REIT And So Should You

It is trading at a very low multiple, specially in light of the quality of its assets.

Investment Thesis: H&R REIT (OTCPK:HRUFF) deserves a better multiple for the superior quality of its assets alongside a comfortably covered 6.43% yield.

H&R REIT owns a high quality North American portfolio of 38 office properties, 153 retail properties, 103 industrial properties, 13 residential properties and 4 development projects has a fair value totaling approximately $14 billion, comprising over 43 million square feet. In addition, the REIT also has a 33.6% interest in ECHO Realty LP which owns 223 properties, comprising over 9.2 million square feet.

Source: H&R REIT Presentation

The management and shareholder interests are very well aligned with an internalized management team owning 6% (approximately $400 million) of the company. It is currently the second largest REIT traded on the TSX, after Riocan REIT (OTCPK:RIOCF).

5 Reasons why you should own this REIT

1) H&R functions a lot like a bond proxy but with a much higher yield and an inflation protection. It does so by maintaining a consistently high occupancy rate in extremely high quality properties.

With the Target (TGT) tucked-tailed retreat from Canada largely behind it, occupancy should rise further towards its average of over 98%.

2) H&R maintains the longest average lease terms among the REITs we cover. Its current average is 9.6 years and its key tenants have even longer lease terms.

This has allowed the REIT to navigate the low oil prices and high office vacancies in Alberta without much of a hiccup.

3) H&R REIT trades at about 11X 2018 funds from operations (FFO). The 6.43% dividend yield currently represents a 71% payout ratio. H&R has done a small dividend increase recently but it does not want to be in the position of having to cut as it did in 2009. Interestingly even then, FFO would have covered the original dividend all through the crisis. However, funding completely and suddenly dried up at the time and H&R was left with some extremely difficult choices to complete the construction of its flagship Calgary building, The Bow.

It cut its dividend by 50% and financed the rest of the funds through an outrageously expensive 11.5% convertible debenture. The earnings hit was massive and H&R took some time to recover. With the benefit of 20:20 hindsight, H&R should have secured the entire financing prior to development. It was still building in Calgary in the era of $100/barrel oil prices and the speed and magnitude of the decline caught it and many others unaware. We are sure that it is not mistake they will repeat.

4) The stock currently traded at a slight discount of 10% to the fair value of its properties. We think in a low yield world such a high quality property REIT with an aligned management team should warrant a slight premium to NAV. We think as occupancy rises back to historic levels of 98%+, we should see the market revalue this REIT higher.

5) Insiders in addition to being aligned with investor interests, have also been purchasing more stock on the open market at current prices.

Source: CanadianInsider

Conclusion

H&R is a prime diversified REIT that is currently lacking the recognition it deserves, especially considering that it has returned 14% compounded since inception. Going forward, we think 2-4% growth alongside the 6.4% dividend yield will provide good returns. While not earth shaking, the low FFO multiple & discount to NAV makes even this kind of return very attractive. On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," I would rate HRUFF a 6.5.

Note: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. All amounts referred to in Canadian dollars. Since this is a Canadian REIT, US investors may have taxes withheld depending on the account in which this is held.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRUFF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.