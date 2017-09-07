Lennar: Riding The Storm Out

I discuss my positioning in the stock around the market's responses to Irma-related news.

Lennar is Florida's largest home-builder (and it's also #1 in Houston).

This article identifies and discusses the potential risks that Hurricane Irma poses to Lennar.

As hurricane Irma heads toward south Florida, residents there are bracing for what has the potential to be the state’s worst natural disaster.

Florida governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, warning residents that “This storm is bigger, stronger and faster than Hurricane Andrew.”

Lennar (LEN), the state’s largest home-builder, has been down this road before. Still, the combination of 24/7 hurricane video images, recent devastation from Harvey (where in Houston LEN’s also #1), and a maturing housing recovery, is the formula for recent weakness in the stock. [D.R. Horton (DHI) is #2 in both markets.]

As an owner of LEN shares I am looking for an opportunity to increase my position over the next few trading days on panic selling. I aim to identify these risks ahead of the storm making landfall.

Unlike most of my articles, this report is short on numbers, mostly because these concerns are very difficult to quantify. At this stage, my only aim is to identify the risks, and categorize them into three:

Risk #1: Damage to not-yet-completed homes and buildings. Here the direct financial cost is in repairing these homes for sale.

In 2016, Lennar was (again) the biggest builder in south Florida - by far - selling more than 2,000 homes in the three main counties Dade (i.e., Miami), Broward (Ft. Lauderdale) and Palm Beach.

Then in February of this year, LEN acquired WCI Communities, an exclusively Florida builder, bringing with it about 50 actively selling communities – nearly all located within about a mile of either coastline.

WCI-branded communities where its homes are currently being marketed:

Source: WCI Communities

Though the WCI brands’ traditional, detached homes are subject to flooding, its condos and high-rise towers are particularly vulnerable to wind damage: if winds on the ground floor reach 150 mph, gusts on higher floors could be 30 – 40 mph faster than that.

Lennar itself has several dozen communities, or neighborhoods, of its own brand at varying stages of construction throughout the state. Again, flooding is the main concern, followed by wind-damage.

Risk #2: Lost selling days. Weekends typically get the most foot-traffic, and this Saturday and Sunday are already a wash for the southern part of the state. My base-case scenario is that by the following weekend (Sep. 16-17) all but 5-10 coastal communities will be marketable, i.e., with working electricity and reasonable access. K. Hovnanian (HOV) provided the first read on damage caused by Harvey in Houston, when on Thursday (Sept. 7) it said

..less than 10 homes within two of our 45 Houston communities experienced flood damage from Hurricane Harvey. The storm damage and construction delays caused by the storm will reduce our fourth quarter deliveries”

Similar delays in construction and selling are likely to be the most significant risks Lennar faces.

Risk #3: Litigation risk. It’s a near certainty lawsuits will be filed, but with little success. After Hurricane Andrew hit Miami in 1992, Lennar settled for about $2 million, a class-action suit by homeowners claiming shoddy work. Now that it builds Florida frames almost exclusively with concrete-block – and to a higher standard than in ’92 – the financial risk to Lennar from lawsuits is close to zero.

Conclusion

Though Hurricane Irma has the potential to be the most expensive natural disaster in Florida, home to Lennar’s largest market, the impact on the company’s financials is likely to be relatively modest.

The company will have more clarity about these impacts when Lennar reports Aug. – Q results. But by then these impacts – or lack thereof – will already be in the stock. If in the meantime, LEN shows much further decline on fears of Irma fallout, I am prepared to add to existing positions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LEN, DHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This report is for information purposes only, and not a recommendation.