Chevron: Evidence Supports Bullish Outlook

The tragic events of Hurricane Harvey have made their influence felt in the financial markets. When these types of events occur, it is not atypical for markets to become erratic as investors scramble to cover positions and reduce exposure in potentially vulnerable areas. For these reasons, it is important for dividend investors to assess the strengths and weaknesses of Chevron Corp. (CVX) in order to properly structure positions for the next few quarters. Broader trading volumes are beginning to return to full strength, and so the stock market's next reactions (given the recent events) should be extremely telling in terms of where CVX is likely to be valued for most of next year. There are valid points to be made on both sides of the argument and if you are currently long the stock it will be critical to look at your own investment strategies and determine whether your are holding Chevron for its dividend yields or for its potential capital appreciation. Here, we will look more closely at each of these factors.

From a price-to-earnings perspective, Chevron is not cheap by any description and we have seen steady runs higher in these areas since 2015. This is not completely surprising, however, as the broader trends in energy markets have forced investors to accept significant changes in the underlying price of oil. We have seen substantial differences in the ways many of the major oil companies have had to adjust operations, so concerns here can be viewed as something of a red herring in light of what is happening in the sector as a whole. Many analysts have argued that we are now in a 'new normal' in terms of what is likely to be seen in oil prices, and stocks like CVX will need to be viewed within that context.

If you are bullish on the stock, that context should include Chevron's The price-to-book ratio which currently stands at 1.40. This supports the arguments for buying into CVX at these somewhat lower levels, as the company is in-line with its industry numbers, below its historical averages, and significantly below the same measures directed at the S&P500 as a whole. These factors ultimately add some protective value to the outlook even if you are not entirely bullish on CVX.

For dividend investors, another possible area of concern is the payout ratio, which is extremely elevated at nearly 110%. This is some of the risk that comes with a yield like the one associated with CVX (at 3.86%) and it is important to keep the broader trends in view as the company has managed to post dividend growth since 1986. During this time, have seen some extreme changes in the underlying price of oil and so the fact that Chevron has managed to maintain growth in these areas is impressive. At also bodes well for dividend investors that might otherwise fear reductions in these payouts while the ratios are holding in what many would consider to be problematic territory.

At this stage, most of the analyst community seems to be on board with the stock, as there have not been many changes in the analyst recommendations suggesting CVX is a 'buy' or a 'strong buy.' If you are a dividend investor, the low-interest rate environment makes the stock a relative rarity and the positive sentiment here should continue to support that outlook.

Alternative views can also be seen when we look at CVX from a chart perspective, as well. The broken uptrend channel and overbought readings in the Commodity Channel Index indicate that a top is in place near 120. For this reason, the 120 price level will be a critical line in the sand in terms of where we actually are in the underlying trend. An upside break of this level will invalidate the longer-term bearish arguments for the stock.

The bullish technical argument rests mainly on the fact that we are now seeing a successive string of four higher highs. The CCI indicator reading is bullish (despite being overbought) and so it is abundantly clear that we are at a decision point in terms of where the stock is headed next. On balance, the evidence looks to support the bullish side of the argument for dividend investors still long CVX. The next few weeks will be critical in determining which trends are most likely to dominate in 2018, and so this is a stock that should be on the radar for any dividend investor looking elevated yields.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.