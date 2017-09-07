AAON: An Air Conditioning Manufacturer Set To Cool

AAON (NASDAQ: AAON) is a specialty manufacturer of HVAC (heating, ventilating, and air conditioning) equipment primarily for the customized (versus the commodity) market. The company has a loyal customer base for a range of project applications that demand long life due to the company’s reputation for quality. In addition, the business gains significant support from a large replacement market (55% of revenues) versus new construction (45% of revenues) which provides a cushion during inevitable periods of cyclical weakness in new construction. The company’s products largely address larger HVAC applications (those with capacity tonnages exceeding 5 tons) with comparatively little exposure to the lower end (units less than 5 tons) of the market. However, the company has recently introduced a new water source heat pump line which would traditionally compete in a segment of the market focused on smaller load applications. This segment has traditionally been highly commoditized and historically dominated by manufacturers such as Carrier, McQuay, and Trane, with comparatively lower overall margins due to the simpler nature of the related equipment.

AAON is an excellent company with generally clean financials, but we’re nonetheless skeptical that the current valuation is justified given the headwinds faced by the overall construction industry despite the company’s historical resilience and introduction of new products. Our view, as reflected in this article, is that the current share price reflects a highly optimistic assessment of the company’s near and intermediate future results which are not as certain as are implied by the present valuation.

In a personal aside, as a licensed professional engineer with experience in the construction industry, I’ve long been personally familiar with AAON and AAON products, so the observations below reflect an intimate familiarity with the thoughts of specifying design professionals.

AAON has a deserved reputation for customization and quality – this is certainly the company’s core market niche and one that it has served well for decades. The perception of the company within the design industry reflects this reputation, with a few qualifications. The customization of the units which serves as an important marketing point also tends to limit their specification on projects without specialized customization needs because they are inherently non-standard units. In other words, in a bidding situation for a construction project, other manufacturers (such as Carrier and Trane) manufacture units in relatively standard sizes and relatively standard duct and unit footprints so that owners can take advantage of competitive bidding. However, AAON units tend to have significantly different duct and unit footprints in part due to their customized nature which either limits specification of the products (since they are not easily interchangeable), requires sole or limited sourcing (which reduces the competitive advantages to the owner), and/or require a degree of system redesign (at added project expense) after the fact to accommodate the units. In instances where competitive bidding is mandatory, such as many public projects, this also may limit the specification of AAON equipment. The result is that the customization for which AAON is known cuts both ways – providing an advantage in the narrower (though higher margin) customization market and a disadvantage in the larger (though lower margin) standardized market. In instances where competitive bidding is mandatory, such as many public projects, this also may limit the specification of AAON equipment.

In addition, in part due to the customization of the units relative to more commodity manufacturers of HVAC equipment, there is a perception, whether valid or not, that getting replacement parts for AAON units is more difficult compared to other equipment, which creates an additional disincentive to specify AAON equipment where not required by the project specifications. In general, anecdotal evidence such as this should be taken with a grain of salt, but the consistency of this comment over time and from a breadth of professional design sources across the country suggest that this situation is more fact than fiction which is a drawback for AAON units.

Of course, AAON has made a niche of specializing in the customized market, so these factors in themselves are not necessarily a negative for the company. However, it’s worth noting that the customization can be both a positive and negative, limiting the company’s potential market share penetration. In more challenging periods for construction this may be especially true as the premium associated with customization is one of the first value engineering cost reductions many owners focus on to reduce construction costs.

The primary concern about the company, however, isn’t the limitations of its niche strategy but the strength of the broader construction industry. The shares are priced for perfection but the future isn’t quite so clear. Construction spending (no-residential) recently exceeded the prior peak before the “Great Recession” and has been essentially flat since the middle of 2016.

The weakness reflects an established trend in the construction industry of a roughly seven-year cycle between peaks. The present expansion in construction is rather longer than historical experience, and while it’s certainly not clear that there will be a significant decline in construction as there was after 2007/2008, indications are that the weakness may develop into a mild recession in the commercial construction market.

Indeed, the entry into water source heat pump market may also prove unfortunately ill timed (in the intermediate term) as a significant proportion of these units are used in the apartment and hotel markets which are both currently facing a slowdown due to significant building over the last several years. It remains to be seen what portion of the market AAON will focus on, but increasing competition in any segment will only serve to heighten competition and put further pressure on pricing and margins regardless of the customization of the units.

The countervailing viewpoint that non-residential construction spending will remain robust, thus supporting AAON’s core markets, also has some sources of support. Notably, while construction spending has been weak for just over a year, the architectural billings index (ABI) compiled by the AIA suggests that architectural billings and backlogs remain on an uptrend. The ABI is a decent leading indicator of construction spending (by roughly 11 months) qualified by the understanding that backlog can be an ethereal thing when the economy turns down as projects are indefinitely delayed and cancelled based on changing economic circumstances.

In addition, while AAON has been subject to broad trends in construction spending, the company also has had a degree of resilience driven in part by the customization of its equipment in combination with the addition of new product lines and extension of existing product lines. Indeed, during the last construction cycle, AAON’s revenues fell less than non-residential construction expenditures and recovered more quickly, a credit to the company’s ability to retain and grow share in challenging conditions.

It’s not clear where construction spending will ultimately head or how AAON will weather ongoing industry weakness, but as noted earlier, the present valuation significantly discounts any potential downturn. The fact that the company’s earnings have come in below those of the prior year in each of the last three quarters is hardly a harbinger of forthcoming positive results, particularly in light of high earnings growth expectations beginning in the middle of 2018.

An Observation on Warranty Expense

The most recent quarterly reports also included a reference which caught our attention based on historical experience. The recent adjustments to warranty expense revived our long-time skepticism of the company’s warranty reserves and warranty expenses. In the distant past (around 2000-2006), the company had a bad habit of making warranty reserve adjustments that were small but often just large enough to make up the different between reported quarterly results and market expectations. We’re not suggesting that this was intentional at the time although the consistency and coincidence of occurrence were too regular to suggest that it was purely random. We’re also not suggesting that this has been an ongoing trend – we have not seen this warranty reserving activity recently, largely as the warranty reserve amount is too small to significantly impact quarterly earnings. However, we’ve long viewed the warranty reserve account with skepticism and as unusually small in recent years, and the recent adjustments for “warranty revisions” (and the timing thereof) only add to our skepticism of the warranty reserve.

Conclusion

We’ve long liked AAON as a company and have been a shareholder in the past, but it’s difficult to justify the current valuation from either a broad industry strength perspective or a long-term growth perspective. AAON shares may continue to rise if commercial construction weakness abates and spending accelerates and/or the company’s new water source heat pumps gain additional traction in the market. However, the current valuation over 30 times trailing earnings (and roughly 25 times next year’s estimated earnings) for a company with a long-term earnings growth rate of less than 15% during a period of strong growth in construction spending assumes clear skies when there are clearly clouds on the horizon. Indeed, before the recent decline, the company’s price/earnings ratio was higher than at any time over the last decade. In conjunction with expectations of quickly accelerating earnings beginning in the middle of 2018, likely on the basis of high expectations from the company’s water source heat pump products, the risks appear significantly greater than the potential rewards.

AAON will likely continue to gain market share given the company’s historical relative resilience versus trends in non-residential construction spending and as new products gain traction. However, we consider it likely that the company will disappoint the highly positive growth and earnings expectations reflected in the premium valuation over the near to intermediate term. We’re inclined to avoid AAON’s stock at the present valuation, continue to watch the shares, and bide our time.