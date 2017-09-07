Foot Locker 10-Q: Positive Takeaways

As we all know, Foot Locker's (FL) second quarter results were well below expectations, causing shares to crater. Though many companies post 10-Q's within a few days of quarter-end, Foot Locker waited nearly a month. Interestingly, I think there were some positive nuggets to take away from the quarter, including strong direct-to-consumer profitability and solid free cash flow. Let's analyze some of these positives that are imbedded in Foot Locker's business model, which I believe may help shares recover.

Direct-to-Consumer Operating Profit Margin Excellent

Source: FL Q2'17 10-Q

Foot Locker's direct-to-consumer business actually performed quite well in Q2, which was a surprise to me. Revenue grew just 5.9% y/y, but operating profit in the segment fell about 10%. However, the real shock was the operating margin, which came in at 9.3% down just 150 basis points y/y in spite of the 300+ basis point erosion in gross margin. Store operating margins declined nearly 500 basis points to 7.3% of sales. This suggests to me that the online business doesn't face quite the same level of markdowns that is necessary to move inventory in the store business. As additional sales move online, Foot Locker could be poised to maintain margins that are slightly higher than one might anticipate.

Ultimately, store segment operating margin was lower than online operating margin in FY16 and FY15, and I think the trend will continue going forward. The good news is that Foot Locker is able to achieve solid double digit operating margins on a $1 billion+ online business. Few retailers can make that claim. Even if online sales cannibalization accelerates, incremental sales will not be margin dilutive.

Free cash flow was still strong

Source: FL Q2'17 10-Q

Operating cash flow tracked net income strongly YTD, with operating cash flow of $251 million vs. net income of $231 million. Though capital spending was up 15% through the end of Q2, free cash flow remained robust at $100 million.

Although I wish more of the capital spending was uncommitted and could therefore be reduced, I expect Foot Locker to hold a tighter purse when it comes to capital spending in FY18.

Why is looking at free cash flow important in a declining business? Right now, not only are sales declining, but margins are as well. If sales stabilize at a lower level of discounting, free cash flow could be $50 million higher than where it is now.

I will continue to monitor free cash flow going forward, but ultimately, I am more interested to see what happens in 2018 when capital spend isn't already committed. A reduction of $40-50 million from Foot Locker's 2018 $250 million target would also significantly increase free cash flow, and if sales stabilize, the effect will be tremendous.

In the end, it's all about product

As Foot Locker noted throughout the earnings call and the 10-Q, product is really what matters to drive sales growth, and product was uninspired in Q2 and also Q3. Nike (NKE) will have a chance to redeem itself with the interesting LeBron 15 signature shoe, and the newest Jordan signature product has already been well received. An invigorated basketball business would be a huge for Foot Locker, though I am seeing no indications that this will occur in the near-term.

Overall, I think Foot Locker owns one of the more defensible positions in retail. Shares continue to look undervalued on a DCF basis, but I caution that sentiment is terrible and near-term fundamentals are shaky at best, so the current price may not be the best entry point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.