Cryptocurrency Charts!

Disclaimer to start. I am not advocating owning or trading Cryptocurrencies. There are numerous pieces and risks to this puzzle that do not exist in most public markets. In fact, as I was putting this together, China banned fundraising through ICO's creating significant pressure across the complex. I do however recommend learning about this space because it is fascinating.

The main purpose of this article is to look at how technical analysis can be better utilized on lesser covered markets and less mature ones. Often times we see the following in emerging markets, frontier markets, and thinly traded stocks vs some of the games seen in big indexes where everyone may be thinking alike. Failed patterns, stop runs, and a variety of shakeouts tend to occur and frustrate the masses in those broad indexes.



Having said all that, technical analysis is arguably hit or miss, right? Whats the old saying, put 9 technicians in a room and get 10 opinions? Something like that. Anyways certainly it's a subjective practice.

What can look like a clear breakout technical breakout and 20/40 moving average crossover on GDX to some...

Can really just be a gap retest and failed 50-day moving average retest...

However every now and then we get an opportunity to apply techniques to less mature markets, and cryptocurrencies are just that. With limited information (at least that most can understand), often they are trading on price because really what else is there. And it the following case, textbook price action. Let's take a look.

Monero (XMR), less than a month ago. I do know this one has, or had, better anonymity than the others, one of the favored features. Check out this insane head and shoulders breakout, however. Perfect chart. Yes, that's a triple off the breakout. When was the last time an equity H&S did this?

How about Dash Coin (DASH)? Dash they say is cash for the internet. Or something. Don't ask me. But check out this base break out and insane flag setup. Another flag is setting up after a super shallow pullback from the highs. These are big moves out of the bases (200-400) in very very short periods of time (again not advocating, observing).

The flag formation has been intense in other crypto related assets. Here is Omisgo (OMG), one of the 2 unicorns in the space.

Note the near flawless nature of the chart as it developed. I noticed it flagging obviously well after the start of the move but in a clear consolidation. Here are some of my real time posts as I began to really get involved in the market.

The very next 3 sessions the price ran up 30+%. Pretty much textbook.

Ethereum (ETH) has also been very technical and interesting. It caught my eye here as price started to flag as well. It's fun to see in a bull market how many flags resolve to the upside and how fast. First the setup.

And here was the resolution, to the upside and as of now challenging former all time highs.

Even Ether classic got into the action. Check out this clean break of a downtrend and base.

You can see below I had outlined two scenarios that seemed plausible based on the chart, even though I don't think a lot of cryptocurrency enthusiasts cared much for it. The key point was with price outside the triangle and downtrend, and upside break was in play, either through a direct move or a shorter pullback first.

And sure enough, with the market so hot, it just took off instead of pulling back. This was up to something like 20% on Friday.

Did you know you can price BTC in Pesos? I mean I suppose this makes sense, but I certainly hadn't thought of it. Here is the price chart. There are a few things that interest me here technically (besides the fact that it trades at 85K pesos!).

1, the absolute continuation in the flags, the same ones that are being seen across the space. The second, however, is less readily seen which is look at both pullbacks. They both tag the former and material highs. This simply speaks to technical symmetry in my view, and traders looking for just about anything to trade against as what else is there to really go on.

Shifting to Bitcoin on the hourly in US Dollars (I know), is equally interesting to me, take a look at the numerous inverted head and shoulders. Pretty clear.

I really liked the clear symmetry here as well. First the setup, you could clearly see the structure and I pointed to it a few days prior.

And then the clean breakout of the inverted head and shoulders continuation as price tightened up right against the highs and broke through the neckline.

And last but not least, my absolute favorite chart of the cycle so far, litecoin. This thing absolutely flew after basing quietly on its multi month uptrend. At the time I joked it was time to kinda start going with the flow on these. This is also where I began to just accept the price action and not worry about the debate.

And less than a week later, the price has absolutely screamed, with litecoin almost doubling from the base lows and running up an incredible 20+% on Friday alone.

Bitcoin Thoughts:

Some additional thoughts about this space. With all markets so intense, bulls vs bears on equities, crypto valuations making little sense, and overall fiscal and monetary policy uncertainty that we seem to be stuck with, here's something I found amusing, the results of an asset managers survey on bitcoin.....

Ok so that obviously was not an asset managers survey, but certainly, the space is complex.

What's the point of this? One, to highlight the textbook technical action taking place in crypto's right now. Two, some fun charts and for me and a reinforcement of the behavioral process behind charting in general. Charts can help us get a sense of what a market is 'trying' to do with an asset, which is why I use 'Fusion' based strategies even on equity positions.

I do think there's also case to be made that the Fed continues to be behind the curve thereby fueling excess speculation across assets. Couple that with what appears to be vix suppression and the end result is wilder than regular price moves here. One could argue that the vol suppression out there has really just shifted volatility to this space, even more so than it normally would.

The following chart examines this potential relationship.



Additionally, bitcoin has more recently been called 'digital gold'. There are numerous reasons to this well outside the scope of some crypto charts but I find it interesting that price hit 5K (arguably a long term target for gold bulls in the past) and did so pretty much as the gold market was cooling off.

For now, the charts are unlike anything I can fully remember, and the space probably one of the most unique things we've all come across. Hopefully, readers can see how the technical price action developed in such a textbook fashion, something that I believe one would expect to see in these lesser followed spaces. This concept can be considered when looking at emerging markets, frontier markets, and perhaps some lesser followed equities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LTC ETH ETC XMR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.