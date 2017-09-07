BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Will Likely Cut Its Dividend Sharply, Then Terminate

This analysis is based entirely on formulas provided in BPT's 10-K for the past 27 years.

The company's breakeven oil price will rise from about $34 in 2017 to $55+ in 2020, causing earnings and dividends to decline even if crude rallies.

At $50 WTI, BPT will distribute less than $5 per share before terminating.

The BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) appears to be an attractive play on a crude oil price recovery, but is a classic value trap. The worst part is that the losses it will generate over the next three years are nearly certain based on formulas embedded in the trust’s contract with BP (NYSE:BP). At current crude prices, these losses will exceed 70%. Even if crude rallies to $60, these losses will total about 50% compared to the 20% gain you would receive by investing in crude directly through USO. You might recall upstream MLPs like Linn Energy and Vanguard Natural Resources, or perhaps other trusts like the SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR), all of which lost 90-100% of their market value. BPT is next.

Our base case forecast for annual distributions from BPT if WTI moves up to $50 in 2018 is as follows:

Year Dividend 2017H1 (Actual) $1.93 ($3.86 annualized) 2017H2 $1.70 ($3.40 annualized) 2018 $2.40 2019 $0.42 2020 $0.00 (after which trust dissolves permanently)

Please read on to understand the simple math behind the inevitable value destruction coming for holders of BPT.

What is BPT?

Royalty interests can represent some of the most attractive investments in the upstream space, offering high free cash flow, limited leverage, and nice optionality on crude price upside. Unfortunately, BPT is not a normal royalty trust - it is nothing more than an oddly written contract that requires the company to pay the trust a certain amount of money each quarter based on a formula, per barrel of oil produced in BP Alaska’s Prudhoe Bay asset or 90,000 barrels per day, whichever is less.

That formula guarantees that at a fixed oil price, trust profits will decline by $5+ per barrel of oil per year forever and that even if production rises, BPT cannot benefit significantly!

Here is the per barrel margin formula, which can be found in each of BPT’s last 27 10-K filings:

******************************

WTI crude price

minus

Production tax (was about $1.37 in 2016, but moves up with crude oil prices)

minus

Cost base ($17.10 in 2016 rising to $29.25 in 2021)

X

CPI factor (1.84 in 2016 and increases with the CPI inflation index every year)

Equals

Dollars of cash flow to the trust per barrel of crude oil

******************************

So while you may read about US shale producers reducing their production costs, sometimes below $20 per barrel, BPT’s production cost will inevitably grow substantially. Based on 2% annual CPI inflation, here is how BPT’s cost structure is likely to evolve in the coming years based on its 10-K disclosures:

2017: $17.20 x 1.88 = $32.28

2018: $20.00 x 1.91 = $38.29

2019: $23.75 x 1.95 = $46.75

2020: $26.50 x 1.99 = $52.78

2021: $29.25 x 2.03 = $59.42

This rising cost structure means that at $50 WTI crude oil, BPT’s profit will decline by 40% in 2018 and another 70%+ in 2019 after accounting for production tax, which is not included in the above calculation.

There is a lot more that could go wrong than right for BPT

BPT is only entitled to royalties on the first 90,000 barrels per day of crude and condensate produced from its properties, or actual production, whichever is less. We modeled the estimated losses assuming that production is flat at 87,000 bpd, which is above recent averages.

According to page 32 of BPT’s 2016 10-K, production will likely be below the 90,000-barrel mark in all future years and note in several places the long-term decline in production and limited development activity. Consequently, the losses could be higher than the estimates above.

The downside could be even greater, however. Production taxes were unusually low in 2016, causing us to model an effective tax rate of about 5%. However, in 2014, the production tax rate was about 20%. Should the effective production tax rate return to this level, it would imply substantially more downside and earlier termination, particularly in higher crude price scenarios.

BPT is one of the worst investments you could own even in a rising crude price environment

BPT will lose money and terminate over the next few years even if oil rallies substantially. You would be much better off buying a high quality E&P company or buying oil exposure directly through an ETF like the United States Oil Fund. Here is a comparison of returns under different crude price scenarios of the next few years based on a $20 BPT share price:

WTI Crude price after 2017 BPT undiscounted return USO undiscounted return (baseline to $50 WTI price) $35 92% loss 30% loss $40 91% loss 20% loss $45 85% loss 10% loss $50 77% loss 0% gain $55 66% loss 10% gain $60 49% loss 20% gain $65 28% loss 30% gain $70 4% loss 40% gain

Note that this assumes crude prices move to the stated price in 2018 and stay there. For instance, if WTI crude averaged $50-55 in 2018 and $70 thereafter, total future dividends from BPT would still be about 20% below its current $20 share price and it would terminate by 2022 at the latest.

What if I need the yield or like the royalty structure?

There are several equity yield opportunities in the energy space that are likely to perform substantially better than BPT. Here are just a few examples based on recent share prices:

Ticker Share price used 2018 yield at $50 WTI 2020 yield at $50 WTI Notes BPT 20.00 13% 0-2% Distributions very likely ending due to contract Royalty Trusts VNOM 16.95 7.8% 10-13% Owns royalties associated with Permian production, mostly from FANG and RSPP, and likely to grow through 2025 or longer KRP 15.67 9.5% 10-12% Owns oil and gas royalties across the US including in the Permian MLPs ETP 19.27 11.4% 12.5-13.5% Benefits from growing Permian and Marcellus volumes APLP 13.64 8.3% 11-15% Natural gas compression business that benefits from growing US volumes and has strong distribution coverage DKL 31.05 9.1% 10.5-11.5% Stable midstream business that benefits from activity in the Permian GLP 17.25 10.7% 11-12% Stable business distributing gasoline in the Northeast US with strong distribution coverage ANDX 49.60 7.8% 9.5%-10% Midstream affiliate of leading West Coast refiner TSO

What is BPT’s fair value? About $4 per share

WTI crude oil futures through 2020 are trading at about $50. At this level, and assuming a 10% discount rate, the few years of remaining dividends BPT offers are worth about $3.83, about 80% downside versus the current trading price of about $20. Even if crude rallies all the way to $65, well above what most analysts predict, BPT is only worth about $11, representing almost 45% downside.

Don’t take our word for it - call the trustee or read the 2016 10-K

Do yourself a favor and call the trustee, Elaina Rogers of the Bank of New York Mellon. Note that there is no active management, so the trustee is the best point of contact. She is very professional and honest, and can be reached at 713-483-6020.

Even easier, refer to BPT’s 2016 10-K, which on pages 17 and 23 suggests that if oil falls back to the low $40s, dividends will end by 2018, consistent with our analysis.

We are short BPT because we believe this is the worst investment in the energy space. For more information, see our website www.bptfacts.com.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BPT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.