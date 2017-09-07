A Look Back At Selling Chevron

Back in February, I wrote about a trade where I sold my shares in one company because I was worried about dividend safety and bought shares in five other companies that I thought had better prospects for growing the dividend. Seven months later, I compare the new holdings to what the old holding would have done if I kept it.

What did I sell and why?

Back at the beginning of the year, I was worried that the bigger oil companies might soon run into difficulty paying and growing their dividend. All of them had been adding debt and selling off assets so they could continue to pay dividends. At the time Chevron (CVX) seemed to me to be in the weakest position for paying its dividends. I still actually think that, although it has been doing better, and I am not worried about low oil prices putting too much pressure on the dividend until about the middle of next year.

Back in February, I decided that it might be prudent to lower my exposure to oil companies. I picked CVX to sell both because it seemed to be the weakest in dividend coverage and because it was still trading above my cost basis.

I wrote about selling CVX and what I bought with the just over $11,000 cash that sale got me here. Since I wrote about this in mid-February, nearly seven months have passed. I like to read articles looking back on how a stock trade worked out, because it can be seen how one’s thinking panned out. You can see if things you thought would happen did actually happen. You can see where things didn’t work out as planned and maybe gain insight in how to do it better next time. Below is a screen shot of the acknowledgement I got from my broker for the sale of my CVX shares.

What did I buy in place of the sold shares?

The table above is my watch list from when I wrote the article. The watch list was composed of 18 companies that I had recently written about and that I wanted to own at the right price. The target price in the table was determined using my DDM calculator and represents the NPV of the dividend stream (with any discount I wanted based on other factors). I ranked them according to a metric I call dividend efficiency, which is basically how much NPV of dividends does a dollar spent on shares produce. I bought the top 5 ranked companies: Dominion (D), Duke Energy (D), Cisco (CSCO), PPL Corp. (PPL), and CenterPoint Energy (CNP).

I did not buy equal dollar amounts, as I wanted more D and DUK to top off those positions. I was content with just $2,000 each in CNP, PPL, and CSCO as I was just starting those positions.

CNP is now selling for $29.54 a share, so these shares are up just under $4 a share, or a total gain of $279.35. I am entitled to dividends of $41.28 based on the ownership of these shares. I have since bought more shares and reinvested the dividends, so I now own just over 200 shares at an average price of $27.43. The next dividend payment from the shares purchased here should be $20.64. So, the total would be $61.92, which is about a dividend payment short of what I expected. Since the 4th dividend payment since I bought it will likely fall just a day or two beyond 12 months that isn’t surprising.

PPL is now selling for $39.27 a share for a gain of again just about $4 or a total gain of $223.07. As of tomorrow, I will qualify for three dividend payments totally $1.185 a share or $67.09 which I reinvested in PPL. I have purchased additional shares of PPL and now own just over 137 shares at an average price of $36.90. The next dividend payment from the shares purchased here should be $22.36. So, the yearly dividend payment would be $89.46 about $3 more than expected.

DUK is now selling for $87.44 for almost a $10 a share gain or $281.06. I qualify for $2.60 in dividend payments for a total of $75.26. I owned shares of DUK before this purchase and bought more after and have a total of just over 193 shares at an average price of $79.97. The next dividend payment from the shares purchased here should be $25.76. So, the yearly dividend payment would be $101.02, a bit more than I expected.

D is now selling for $78.19 for a gain of about $5 a share or a total gain of $214.62. I am entitled to $93.12 in dividend payments. I owned shares of D before this purchase and bought more afterwards. I have just over 229 shares at an average price of $72.62. The next dividend payment from the shares purchased here should be $31.04. So, four dividend payments will work out to be $124.16 about what I expected.

CSCO is now selling at $31.70 for a loss of 16 cents a share or $10.05. I am entitled to $0.84 for a total of $53.23. I have reinvested the dividends and bought new shares as well and now have a total of just under 200 shares at an average cost of $33.18. The next dividend payment from the shares purchased here should be $18.21. So, the total would be $71.44 about $6 more than expected.

How would the sold shares have done if I kept them?

The YChart® above shows the price action in CVX since February 12th. Since the time I have sold, CVX has been below my sales price except for a short period at the beginning of March. And, it was near its high since the start of February. So, I got a good price when I sold.

Looking at the dividends I would have collected had I continued owning CVX, I see three dividend payments of $1.08 a share that I would have been entitled to receive had I continued to hold those shares of CVX. I also see that selling on the 13th cost me a dividend payment, but the share price was down about a $1 from my sales price on the 14th, so I didn’t lose out on much if anything. But had I continued to own the shares, I would have collected (or been entitled to collect as the last dividend payment hasn’t yet been paid out, but we are now past the ex-dividend date) $324. But my 100 shares would also only be worth $10,944 or so. On a total return basis I’d be down around $34 but have collected $324 in income. The next dividend payment from these 100 shares of CVX should be about $109 (based on increasing the dividend by a penny a quarter).

Since February, where I was concerned about how low oil prices would impact CVX’s ability to support its dividend, CVX has done much better. I wrote about these changes and why I thought they extended the time CVX had before the dividend was in danger here. Ford (F) hadn’t been doing what I wanted for a while, so I sold it and used it to buy back into CVX at a much better price than I sold, and below my new buy price of $109. I have since collected one dividend payment which I reinvested into more shares (even if it is a bit of a stretch calling the less than 1 share those dividends bought “shares”).

Buying back in CVX, especially after only about six weeks, is an example of how writing articles on Seeking Alpha has altered what I invest in. Normally, when I close a position, I don’t look back. But since I had written on CVX and planned to write more articles about it, I kept an eye on developments there. By March 27th, between the price decline and better prices for oil, I again saw CVX as a buy, so when I decided it was time to dump F, I replaced it with CVX. So, while I do not sell shares planning to buy them back at a lower price, I will buy back into a company when the prospects change.

I think selling CVX at the time I did worked out well. If I had held onto it longer, I would have gotten less money for the shares, and depending on exactly when I did sell it, the dividend might not have fully covered that. Six weeks later, new information on Chevron's performance had come out and oil prices were higher. With the price being $6 lower, CVX was a much better deal than it had been when I sold it and a good trade for the underperforming F.

How did the shares I bought do?

So, the shares I have bought have so far generated $330.03 in dividends and have increased in value by $988.05. The next dividend payments from them will total $118.01. The total dividends received over 12 months should work out to be $448.04.

Keeping the CVX shares would have generated $6 less in dividend payments so far. This was due to selling the CVX shares just before the ex-dividend date and picking up CNP up on the ex-dividend date (so no dividends for me!). The new shares, with the exception of CSCO, went up in market price (and even CSCO is only down 16 cents) while CVX declined by around $4. The forward dividend payments from the new stocks are $9 more, and this will help grow my income.

Missed opportunities?

Avista Corporation (AVA) didn’t make the cut to be purchased, but it represents a missed opportunity. It’s being bought out for $53 a share, so that would have generated extra cash to buy even more dividend paying shares. While I did miss this opportunity, I don’t see how I could have determined that a buyout would happen, so I don’t need to make any changes to my process.

Main Street Capital (MAIN) also didn’t make the cut. While I did buy shares later, I missed an opportunity here to pick up shares from around $32, well below my current cost basis of $38.70. Since MAIN pays dividends monthly, had I made a purchase here, it would have very quickly boosted my monthly dividend payments. Since MAIN was in 12th place valuation-wise, I don’t see any changes that I could make that would have had me purchase this in February. I am giving some consideration to perhaps boosting a monthly payer one slot.

Aqua America (WTR) is another missed opportunity. It is now selling for a price in excess of $33, above my buy price. In fact, all of the water utilities are over-valued. Sadly missing opportunities like this is a function of limited funds. WTR will remain on my watch list and not be bought till the valuation gets better.

Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI) came in at #6 and so just missed the cut. However, SBSI had several misses on earnings calls and ended up cutting its annual share dividend in half, so it’s a good thing I didn’t buy more. I sold this recently for a small loss.

Conclusion

I think a lot can be learned by reviewing trades down the road. This trade, where I replaced CVX with several utility companies and a tech company didn’t perform exactly as I expected. In part, that was caused by bad timing around ex-dividend dates. I also didn’t expect the share prices of the stocks I bought to appreciate so much. Looking at my list, CNP, ranked 5th, could have been replaced with 7th ranked WEC, but its ex-dividend date was on February 10th, so I still would have collected only two dividend payments. SBSI would have given three dividend payments, but it has a lower yield.

Had I paid more attention to the ex-dividend date for CVX, I might have picked up $108 in dividends, but the price was in a fairly strong downward trend, and so I would have lost most of that in getting a lower price. Delaying the whole trade a few days would have made the comparison between what I had and what I switched to look better, but it would have resulted in less money for me.

Note: I hope you all got something out of this article.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX, CSCO, MAIN, CNP, PPL, D, DUK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.