Resource Capital: Capital Appreciation And High Yield

I listed “Hidden Yield Situations” as one of the four pillars for my Millennial Income Portfolio in a previous article. I believe high yield and capital appreciation are not mutually exclusive, and Resource Capital Corp. (RSO) is a prime example.

Background

Resource Capital Corp. started its life in 2006 as an externally-managed mortgage REIT specializing in CRE debt. It was part of the notorious Cohen family of mREIT, along with Alesco Financial (AFN, now IFMI) and internally-managed RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS). The group raked in billions during the heydays of CDO securitization, paid handsome dividends, and promptly crashed down to earth when the financial crisis hit. Since then, the sister entities have been in survival mode, working through legacy loan and REO portfolios while attempting to stay relevant in the new lending environment.

Current Situation

On September 8, 2016, Resource America, RSO’s external manager, was acquired by C-III Capital Partners, a diversified real estate asset manager with over $13 billion in AUM.

Resource Capital embarked on a strategic plan to exit non-core businesses and focus on CRE debt investments.

Exiting non-core businesses such as residential mortgage origination, equipment leasing, and management of externally originated syndicated loans.

Originating CRE whole loans between L+375 to L+625.

Book Value

The easiest starting point to value mortgage REITs is to start with the book value. At first glance, RSO’s equity balance of $704 million gives it a $22.43 book value, which appears to be a bargain at the current price of $10.37.

However, the company financed itself with a heavy dose of preferred stock and we have to remove it to arrive at common stock book value. Fortunately, new management is not interested in playing the “inflate and pump” game - reporting a transparent book value of $14.12 in the 2Q 2017 earnings release, along with an expected $1.00 book value gain from disposition of an equity method investment in July 2017.

Management Fee

In the 10-K, Resource Capital discloses the management fee calculation:

“A monthly base management fee equal to 1/12th of the amount of our equity multiplied by 1.50%. Under the management agreement, ''equity'' is equal to the net proceeds from issuances of shares of capital stock less offering-related costs, plus or minus our retained earnings (excluding non-cash equity compensation incurred in current or prior periods) less any amounts we have paid for common stock and preferred stock repurchases.”

One major gripe I have against the company is that the calculation of management fee includes preferred stock as “equity,” which effectively raises the cost of capital on preferred issuance by 1.5%. We can verify this by annualizing the 5,318 1H2017 management fee to 10,636 and dividing it by the unadjusted “equity” of 703,927 on the balance sheet, which gives us 1.51%. Not as egregious as the 1.5% on “assets” some BDCs charge for the service, but by no means a bargain.

No wonder C-III halted repurchases once they came on board, despite including “reduce cost of capital” in their strategic plan!

The preferred stock cost of capital is at least 9.75% (8.25% preferred yield + 1.5% management fee), which is way too high for a spread business. I would like to see the company refinance preferred stocks with bond proceeds in the near term and perhaps reissue at lower, more reasonable rates in the future.

G&A Expenses

REITs generally have very simple business models – raise equity and debt capital, invest in financial assets that yield a return, and seek to lower the cost of capital while optimizing the asset returns. The scalable nature of the business inherently favors larger REITs, as they tend to incur lower cost per dollar of assets managed. Regardless of size and despite management touting “underwriting acumen,” the CRE loans made by Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT), Starwood Property Trust (STWD), and Resource Capital (RSO) are generally indistinguishable from each other.

Default rates will always be subject to credit and economic cycles and there will always be periods of high default and periods of calm – but corporate expenses will stay quite consistent.

Let’s put aside pedigree and history for a second and consider this scenario: If I give you a choice of two identical money trees to put in your backyard, the only difference being one costs $10 a day to feed and the other costs $20, which one would you pick? If both trees generate $100 a day in cash, would you value each one differently (remember the trees are the same otherwise, one is just hungrier)?

Hopefully, the above exercise has convinced you that a lower expense structure should warrant higher valuation. Now consider the following table:

As expected, Resource Capital’s corporate expense as a percent of equity is higher than its (much) larger peers. I assumed the average of these companies would be representative of the industry average and came to an average G&A cost of 1.2%. Since RSO is not as efficient as its peers, I believe it is appropriate for it to trade at a smaller premium (or larger discount) to book than the average peer. According to fellow mREIT writer Colorado Wealth Management, BXMT trades at 1.18x book value.

Therefore, RSO’s ceiling should be 1.08x of book value (based on 1% higher expense at 10x multiple). Since the company is still in transition, I believe a value of 1.0x book value is warranted once earnings stabilize, therefore, based on book value, I value RSO common stock at $14 a share, not counting the $1 in book gains coming next quarter.

Please note that I chose Blackstone Mortgage and Starwood Property as comps because they both happen to be externally-managed like RSO. If we were to extend this analysis to include internally-managed REITs, we would need to add management fee in G&A expense for the externally-managed REITs in order to compare apples to apples.

Dividend Potential

When new management came onboard, they cut the dividend from $0.42/quarter to $0.05/quarter, good for a yield of 1.93% at the current price. In the 3Q 2016 earnings call, they cited two reasons for the call: 1. the old dividend was not sustainable, and 2. they need to stabilize book value and earnings to figure out what is the sensible amount to pay. Management also announced that they expect the $0.05 quarterly payout will be maintained at least through 2017, so the earliest we can expect a dividend hike would be 1Q 2018.

If $0.42 is not sustainable, then what is? Using the latest securitization completed in July 2017 as a proxy, we can derive the following:

An expected return of 12.67% seems reasonably conservative, as the latest reported average coupon for 2Q 2017 was 5.93%. Furthermore, applying a 1% principal loss over 3 years lowers the return to 10.5%. If we apply these scenarios to the book value (including preferred), we get the following:

Readers can apply their own assumptions to the tables above. I personally feel that an IRR of 15% is reachable once the company stabilizes. Applying a payout ratio of 80% to the EPS of $1.18 gives distributable cash of 0.94, or a roughly $0.24/share quarterly payout, almost five times the current payout.

As peers STWD and BXMT trade at 8.6% and 7.9%, I value RSO between $10.90 and $11.90 based on yield.

Conclusion

Extra leverage from preferred stocks helps offset the relatively high corporate expense. Resource Capital Corp. should eventually trade at a slight discount to peers once the strategic plan is fully implemented. RSO is a sneaky high yielder disguised as a troubled legacy REIT. A return to book value is highly likely within the next 18 months as book value and income stabilizes.

Simply re-rating to 1.0x BV would result in a 36% return, while the dividend is poised to more than triple to a 9% yield on cost. Patient investors could realize capital appreciation AND a high dividend yield by taking advantage of Resource Capital at present prices.