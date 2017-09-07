Chesapeake's Turnaround Is Working

I consider CHK a hold as the company's cash flow neutrality sits at $50 p/b oil, which is too high for me to assume the risk of the turnaround possibly failing.

The company is selling assets to deleverage and thus increase net income as well as the equity value.

Chesapeake does not need to sell assets to increase liquidity as the company has $3.1 billion left in its credit facility.

Anyone shorting based on historical performance might be in for a "crude" awakening as CHK is actually improving quite a lot.

Chesapeake's financials look terrible at first sight as the company only has $13 billion of cash and lost over $800 million in Q2 2017.

Chesapeake (CHK) is a very interesting potential investment. One glance at the financials and the company looks like an obvious short. In the six months ended 2017, the company produced a negative operating cash flow of $58 million, lost another $223 million through its investing activities, and used $588 million in its financing activities resulting in a $869 million cash reduction, which put the cash balance at $13 million.

Asset sales appear crucial

The interesting part is that a lot of these developments are more nuanced than they seem. For example, the company has a substantial hedging program that causes large fluctuations in operating cash flows. Cash flow from investing was influenced by a $951 million asset sale. Actually, capex was $1,031 million, and that's not counting the acquisition of proved and unproved properties, which cost the company $162 million. Without the sale of assets, actual capex would have been $1,193 million.

This is what I love about financial statements. They are clear. We can immediately pinpoint the investment case by simply studying the cash flow statement. Of course, it's not always the cash flow statement that illuminates the investment case. The point is that financial statements are clear.

For example, we can ask what would have happened if the company had not sold $951 million worth of assets. The answer appears to be a Chapter 11 procedure. After all, it would have lost an additional $951 million while it only had $13 million left on the bank.

Plenty of liquidity

Of course, we'll have to check for other liquidity sources and we will as we move down the cash flow statement to cash flow from financing activities (CFF). As of right now, we know that any investment case must incorporate the company's ability to sell assets and/or generate liquidity by the assumption of debt.

I have copied the CFF statement below as there is a lot going on there.



We can conclude that CHK paid of $429 million in debt if we net the assumption of debt with the extinguishment of debt. Interestingly enough, a company with such poor liquidity is paying dividends to preferred stock holders. A quick search reveals that this dividend was reinstated on Jan. 20th and that this figure includes at least four quarterly payments:

Chesapeake Energy Corporation today announced that its Board of Directors has reinstated the payment of dividends on its outstanding convertible preferred stock [..]Holders of record on February 1, 2017 for the 4.5%, 5.0%, 5.75% and 5.75% (Series A) Convertible Preferred Stock will receive four quarterly payments of dividends in arrears on Feb. 15, 2017.

With that out of the way, we can resume our search for liquidity. Since we've just learned about the company's credit facilities, we should go ahead and check how much the company has available to borrow. The company has a $3.8 billion credit facility of which $3.1 billion remains available. That is a very substantial amount of liquidity but given the company's capex, it isn't even enough to last a year. At least, that is the conclusion that we can draw on the surface. However, it is wise to confirm the company's capital program so that we can match this with the available liquidity. The slide below displays the company's capital program.

The company has already spent $1.2 billion of its $1.9 to $2.5B capital budget. In other words, the company has $3.1 billion liquidity vs. additional capital spending needs of $0.7 billion to $1.5 billion. So, no, the company would not have faced Chapter 11 had it not sold $951 million worth in assets, since it would have been able to borrow the difference. The company appears to have ample of liquidity but it is still selling assets while simultaneously tapping into its credit facility. That is a classic sign of an overleveraged company. Now is a good time to move on to the balance sheet to see if we can explain this behavior.

Debt is manageable but cash flow neutrality at $50 is unappealing

The company has $9.9 billion in long-term debt. We can only judge the size of the debt in relative form. So if we look at the retained earnings, we can see that earnings have been extremely negative since 2015. So negative, that it has wiped out all of the stockholders' equity on the balance sheet. Just recently, since Q1 2017, retained earnings have started to improve with EBITDA being positive again in Q1 2017 as well.

The reason for selling assets is simple. The company needs to deleverage as fast as it can. Reducing interest payments is one of the easier, low-hanging fruits the company can pick to increase net income. In terms of EBITDA, six month EBITDA has come in at $1.3 billion. The company's full-year EBITDA will come in at $2.9 billion f we assume that the company produces another $1.6 billion in EBITDA (2Q17 EBITDA multiplied by 2). Based on that EBITDA number, the company's net debt to EBITDA is 3.4, which is very manageable, especially if the company continues to deleverage.

Conclusion

Quite honestly, I would not dare short the company at these levels. In fact, the company seems to have improved quite a bit over the past 12 months. Management has also indicated that it will be cash flow neutral at $50 oil, which, in this case, is not enough to convince me to purchase the stock. Cash flow neutrality at $50 doesn't create much of an upside as my forecast is $60 per barrel by the end of 2018.

The alternative is that equity appreciation will come as a result of debt repayments. This scenario is highly possible as the company continues to deleverage and has made it a priority. We went from" asset sales appear crucial" to "not necessarily" to "they are the only source of equity appreciation for the foreseeable future."

Even though this provides upside, it is not enough for me to justify the risk of buying a turnaround company. While I would definitely give bulls the edge here vs. the bears, I am reluctant to open a position myself.

