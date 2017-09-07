Alimentation Couche-Tard's (ANCUF) CEO Brian Hannasch on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. (OTCPK:ANCUF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call September 6, 2017 2:30 PM ET

Brian Hannasch - President, CEO & Director

Claude Tessier - CFO

Marie-Noelle Cano - Senior Director, Global Communications

Marie-Noelle Cano

I would now like to welcome everyone to this web conference presenting Alimentation Couche-Tard's results for the first quarter and fiscal year 2018.

Also, please remember that some of the issues discussed during this webcast might be forward-looking statements, which are provided by the corporation with its usual caveats. These caveats or risks and uncertainties are outlined in our financial reporting. Therefore, our future results could differ from the information discussed today.

Our financial results will be presented by Mr. Brian Hannasch, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Claude Tessier, Chief Financial Officer. Brian, you may begin your conference.

Brian Hannasch

All right. Thank you, Marie-Noelle. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the presentation of our first quarter 2018 results. Before I get to those results, I did want to take a moment to address the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those who continue to suffer following the catastrophic storm.

Our teams in Texas and the Gulf regions continue to work tirelessly to support impacted employees, open our stores and get our fuel and services restored in the communitieswhich we serve.

The flooding and damage done by Harvey is among the worst in the US history, and we'll continue to monitor daily the situation to best help out our employees, their families and our customers. As we approach the weekend, we are now preparing for Hurricane Irma, which while at the same time, hoping that this storm loses its strength and turns back into the Atlantic.

Now I will get back to the quarter's results. Let me start by presenting a brief overview of our financial performance. Excluding certain items for both comparable periods, net earnings for the first quarter of 2018 were approximately $380 million compared with $327 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2017, while adjusted diluted net earnings per share were $0.67 for the first quarter of fiscal 2018, an increase of 17.5%.

This performance was driven by the contribution from acquisitions, by our continued organic growth and by the impact of lower income tax rate. This quarter's earnings will also include pre-tax restructuring and integration costs amounting to $43.2 million, of which $5.2 million is attributable to a non-controlling interest in CrossAmerica. These costs mostly consist of severance to employees of CST as we execute our synergy plan.

Looking at fuel, total road transportation fuel volumes grew by 15.8% this quarter. Same-store fuel volumes increased by 0.4% in the US, decreased slightly by 0.3% in Europe and by 0.2% in Canada.

In US, we continued to see a positive response from our customers to our fuel rebranding initiatives, particularly in The Pantry area, our micro market strategies as well as the growing contribution from premium fuel, offset by some material weather issues that we experienced in the Southeast US in the quarter, including Tropical Storm Emily in July. The slight decreases in Europe and Canada were mainly due to weakened market conditions at the end of the quarter.

As for the convenience sector, over the first quarter, total merchandise convenience revenue was up by 9.8% with same-store merchandise revenues increases in both the US, Europe and slight decrease in Canada. In the US, we continue our growth despite general softness in the retail industry and generally unfavourable weather conditions in the Southeast US

In Europe, our rebranding initiatives as well as the rollout and improvement of our food programs continue to contribute to the increases. In Canada, same-store merchandise revenue decreased by 0.2%, largely driven by cold and rainy weather experienced in Ontario and Québec in May and June. On positive note, we are seeing our Western Canada, specifically our Alberta market, beginning to stabilize post the sharp decline in oil activity.

Merchandise and service gross margin increased in all of our markets. In the US, this is primarily due to a change in our product mix towards higher-margin categories. While in Europe, we continue to benefit from the rollout of our food programs. In Canada, the gross margin increase primarily was a result of different revenue mix and our recently acquired Imperial Oil store network in Ontario and Québec.

Across the board, we continue to work on improving our supply terms and merchandising strategies to reflect our local market conditions. In the first quarter of 2018, we continue to push to make Simply Great Coffee known to our customers throughout the network. This category is now available in over 2,800 stores globally, and continues to have noted success in Europe. As advertised, this is a simply great cup of coffee with an exceptional taste at more than a competitive price. And I am confident that it will be a leader in the stiffly competitive coffee market in years to come.

We did also move quickly to roll out our core Circle K Polar program into the legacy CST stores, now after just two months having over 1,000 core stores carrying the Polar Pop brand. We will continue to invest in other cold beverages and bakery products and explore expanded prepared food items in several major markets. In the Québec market, we have recently piloted a new bakery program, which is a prepared on-site process. Results have been very positive, and we have begun to introduce it to our CST legacy stores here in Canada.

On our last call, I went over the acquisition agreement with Holiday Stations announced on July 10th. However, as the agreement did come in the first fiscal of the quarter, I want to remind you the details.

Holiday is a leading convenience store and fuel player in the Upper Midwest part of the US with 522 locations, of which 374 are operated by Holiday and 148 are operated by franchisees. Holiday also has a very strong car wash business at 221 of its locations, a very impressive food commissary operation and a fuel terminal, located in the Minneapolis Metro area.

On July 31, the transaction was approved by Holiday's parent company shareholders, and we are now working with Federal Trade Commission on the transaction as well as permits to transfer the business, and we anticipate that it will close in the third quarter of 2018.

Using our proven integration model, we began our collaboration with the strong management team at Holiday to capture the critical synergies between the two companies. Over the months ahead, we will focus on evaluating the business and planning the integration process, which will start upon closing the transaction.

We also completed this quarter the acquisition of 53 company-operated sites from American General Investments and North American Financial Group. The acquisition of the stores operating under the Cracker Barrel brand has broadened our position in the Baton Rouge and Lafayette, Louisiana markets as well as Froster, our food service offer, by adding another 11 quick-serve restaurants to the chain.

And finally, in July, we acquired from Empire Petroleum Partners, 53 fuel-supply contracts with independent operators in the Atlanta, Georgia Metro area.

This quarter has been noticeable in terms of integration, as we brought CST brands, our largest acquisition to date, fully into our company and began combining our wholesale fuel network with CrossAmerica Partners LP. For the first time, CST is officially part of our company's financial report.

After selling a significant portion of CST's Canadian assets to Parkland Fuel Corporation and entering into an agreement per the requirements of the US Federal Trade Commission to sell some of the US sites to Empire Petroleum Partners, we grew our retail network by 1,263 sites with the CST acquisition. This integration is going extremely well, and I am grateful to all the hard-working and talented employees bringing our teams together, and welcome the new CST and CrossAmerica members into the Circle K family.

During this quarter, we also became the general partner of CrossAmerica Partners as well as owing 100% of its incentive distribution rights and a 20.5% equity investment in it. CrossAmerica supplies road transportation fuel under various brands to more than 1,100 locations in United States. And by combining these locations with our existing wholesale network of more than 700 sites, we have made significant strides in becoming a leading wholesaler of road transportation fuel to the independent operators in the United States.

The benefits of our collaboration with CrossAmerica was clear when we entered into the agreement in August to acquire certain assets from Jet Pep, Inc. located in the Alabama, Birmingham market, including a fuel terminal, associated trucking equipment and 18 retail stores in Alabama.

In addition, through a distinct transaction, CrossAmerica agreed to purchase 93 fee sites, five lease sites and five independent commission accounts from Jet Pep. The combined approach to this M&A file allowed us to choose assets on each side of ACT and CrossAmerica sites that were best for each company.

Shifting to our global brand. The rollout of our new Circle K global convenience brand in United States, in Poland and the Baltic countries is going very well with great customer acceptance that we have recently launched here in Canada. Today, more than 3,000 locations in North America and Europe now probably display our new global brand.

As I said many times on previous calls, building our brand globally is one of our biggest priorities. We have clearly seen the positive impact of this rebranding in bringing more customers to our sites as they recognize Circle K's added value in saving them time at the pumps and in the store, and making easy purchase products as they go about their day.

And now, I will turn it over to Claude to take you through the numbers in more detail. Claude?

Claude Tessier

Thank you, Brian. So, ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. Again, this quarter we are proud to report net earnings attributable to shareholders of the corporation of $364.7 million or $0.64 per share on a diluted basis. One specific items described in our MD&A are factored in, adjusted net earnings are approximately $381 million, an increase of 16.5% compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2017, while adjusted diluted net earnings are $0.67 per share, an increase of 17.5%. This increase was driven by the contribution from acquisitions, by our continued organic growth as well as by the impact of lower tax rate.

As in previous quarters, we continue to accelerate depreciation of signage, equipment and the Statoil trade name in connection with our global brand initiative. During the first quarter, we recorded an incremental depreciation and amortization expense of $3.7 million. During the same quarter, we began swiftly to integrate the integration process of our newly acquired CST sites and recorded a pre-tax restructuring and integration expense of $43.2 million, of which $5.2 million is attributable to CrossAmerica's non-controlling interest.

This expense is mostly composed of severance to employees of CST and at the transaction date also, June 28, we also recorded an $8.8 million gain on an investment in CST that we held prior to the acquisition. During the quarter, we also recognized a gain of $11.5 million following the disposal of a terminal in Ireland as well as an income tax recovery of $13.4 million, stemming from an internal reorganization.

I will now quickly run through some of our key figures for the quarter. But for more details, please refer to our MD&A, which is available on our website. During the past quarter, the growth in merchandise and service revenues, excluding CAPL's revenues and the impact of foreign exchange, was $263 million or 10.4%. This increase is attributable to the contribution from acquisition, which amounted to approximately $208 million as well to our organic growth.

Same-store merchandising revenues increased by 1.4% in United States and in Europe, while in Canada, same-store merchandising revenue decreased by 0.2%, due to the sub-optimal weather conditions in some part of our countries as well as to continuing challenging economic condition in Western part of the country.

Excluding CAPL's gross profit as well as the net negative impact from the translation of our European and Canadian operation into US dollars, our first quarter of fiscal 2018 merchandise and service gross profit increased by $104 million or 12%. This increase is attributable to the contribution from acquisitions, which amounted to approximately $78 million and to our organic growth.

Our gross margin increased by 0.1% in United States to 33.3%, caused by changes in our product mix towards highermargins categories. Our margins increased by 0.4% in Europe to 42.1%, benefiting from the roll-out of our food program in our recently acquired stores. In Canada, our gross margin increased by 1.8% to 35% because of a different revenue mix in our recently acquired Imperial Oil stores network.

Total fuel volumes grew by 15.8% for the first quarter. Samestore volume growth in the US was 0.4%. Overall, this performance was driven by the positive response from customers to our fuel rebranding initiative and micro-market strategies as well as to the growing contribution from premium fuel.

In Europe, same-store fuel volumes decreased by 0.3% and in Canada, same-store road transportation fuel volumes decreased by 0.2%, mainly as a result of the challenging economy in Western Canada.

In the first quarter of 2018, the road transportation fuel gross margin was $20.75 per gallon in the United States, a decrease of $0.11 per gallon attributable to lower margins in the CST network. In Europe, the road transportation gross margin was $0.0897 per litre, an increase of $0.027 per litre, while in Canada, the road transportation fuel volume was CAD 0.0822 per litre, an increase of CAD 0.0144 per litre, mainly attributable to higher margins in our newly acquired Imperial Oil stores network.

As always, rigorous cost control throughout the organization is part of our DNA. This has been a key focus area for several years as this is one of the main reason as to why and how we remain competitive. Our discipline as well as the realization of additional synergies allowed us to keep the organic growth in expense at 1.7%, sorry, during the first quarter. The increase is explained by higher advertising and marketing activities in connection with our global brand project, by higher expenses needed to support our organic growth, by higher average number of company-operated stores and the proportionally higher operational expenses in our recently built stores due to the larger footprint.

Excluding specific items described in our MD&A, adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 increased by $99.6 million or 16.2% compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. And this is mainly due to the contribution from acquisition and organic growth.

The income tax rate for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 was 21.9% compared with an income tax rate of 27.2% for the first quarter of fiscal 2017. The income tax rate for the quarter was impacted by a tax recovery of $13.4 million, stemming from an internal reorganization. Excluding this tax recovery, our income tax rate would have been 24.8% for the first quarter of fiscal 2018. The decrease in adjusted income tax stems from a different geographical mix in our earnings.

As of the end of the quarter, our balance sheet and indebtedness ratio were, as expected, impacted by CST acquisition. Our adjusted net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 3.07x. We will work diligently to deleverage our balance sheet with the help of our strong cash flows in order to quickly recover our usual flexibility.

Our return on equity remains strong at 21.1% on a pro forma basis. As of July 23, we have $1 billion in cash and approximately $1.5 billion available through our revolving credit facilities, providing us ample flexibility to fund future investments. We have also financed the CST brand acquisition with interesting and flexible financing that includes more than competitive rates.

On that note, we were pleased on July 26, 2017 to finalize the issuance of Canadian dollar-denominated senior and unsecured notes totalling $700 million as well as US dollar-denominated senior and unsecured notes totalling $2.5 billion with maturity varying between 2022 and 2047.

The interest rates for those notes vary from 2.7% to 4.5%. The net proceeds from those issuance, which were approximately $3 billion, were mainly used to repay a portion of our acquisition facility and our revolving credit facility.

This morning, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of CAD0.09 per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 to shareholders on record as at September 15, 2017, and approved its payment for September 29, 2017.

So, thank you for your attention. And now, back to you, Brian.

Brian Hannasch

Alright. Thanks, Claude. While It is clear that the challenging conditions continue to linger the overall industry, we are committed to our efforts to understand and engage our customers even better than we do today. We are pleased with the continued growth of our company in the first quarter of our fiscal year. This is due to many factors you heard about today, including our ability to capture increased margins in our stores in the US and Europe and selling more fuel at our sites in the US while realizing sizable synergies from our recent acquisitions.

I am very proud of our employees to continue their clear commitment to our business. Always putting our customers first, focusing on growing our basket, our traffic and delivering same-store organic growth. With the addition of the CST sites, we significantly enhanced our presence in Texas, the Southwest and the Southern USand with the agreement to purchase Holiday stores, we look forward to becoming a more meaningful competitor in the Midwest. These additions will bring our network to 48 of the 50 US states. By working hard to successfully integrate the best practices of these acquisitions, we continue to grow into a stronger, better global company in both convenience and fuel spaces.

In the next quarter of 2018, we'll bring our Circle K brand to more countries and more neighbourhoods from Baltics to Canada to all corners of the US. We will also continue our disciplined approach to organic growth and acquisition growth all at the same time keeping our eye on the changing needs of the customer. I am confident that in fiscal 2018, we will get even closer our desire to become the world's preferred destination for convenience and fuel.

Once again, I want to say how committed the entire company is to helping our employees and communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey. We are encouraged that more stores open everyday, we will not rest until we have returned all our stores and fuel operations to their full capacity, support our impacted employees as they recover from the storm.

That concludes our presentation today. We will now answer the questions that we have received earlier today from our analysts.

Q - Marie-Noelle Cano

Our first questions come from Patricia Baker from Scotia Capital. First question, in the last quarter, you referenced softness with the Hispanic customer base and the lower income US consumer. Have those trends persisted? Are you seeing any specific shifts in consumer sentiment at all?

Brian Hannasch

It is a difficult question to answer this quarter given we have had several significant weather events, as I mentioned, particularly in the Southeast US and in the Eastern half of Canada. We are operating under the assumption that the trends for these consumers continue. And we are preparing to test a number of tactics on a surgical basis to see what traction we can get in the interest area of traffic, including some targeted promotions and varying some advertising campaigns and advertising spend in certain markets.

Marie-Noelle Cano

Second question. Couche-Tard started to get CST synergies pretty quickly. Do you feel that as a team or company you are getting better at extracting synergies and integrating as you complete more and more acquisitions and this is becoming a nice core competency?

Brian Hannasch

I would like to think we are learning organization, and we do get better, but seriously on this, we have got tremendous leadership led by Darrell Davis, who led our Pantry integration and a great team behind him.

We have had the opportunity to document many of our acquisitions over the years. So, I think we have got a pretty good road map of what we look at and how we look at it.

The one isI would say I am proud of particularly in this transaction and the work we are doing on Holiday is taking the time to really capture the reverse synergies and put two companies together to make even a better company going forward.

Marie-Noelle Cano

Following questions come from Derek Dley from Canaccord Genuity. First question, can you comment on the retail environment in North America? Are there particular pockets that you view as softer than others? And what areas of merchandise sales are outperforming?

Brian Hannasch

I will touch on that a little bit. Overall, our softness was particularly acute in the Southeast US and Eastern Canada. So,like Eastern Canada, I would say Québec and Ontario, to be specific.

Stronger in the West of both countries. I am happy to see that particularly Alberta, which has been very weak over the last two years with the fall in crude prices and oil activity, has been much steadier in the past two quarters.

And as I mentioned, we have got some very specific actions we are taking without knee-jerking margin or price to see if we can gain traction in these areas and at these targeted consumers.

And I would also add that we are anxious to put into practice some of the best practices from CST and Holiday. An example would be, CST's private label program combining that with our private label program, we think will have a much stronger program going forward, and we are in a position to implement things like that very quickly.

Marie-Noelle Cano

Second question, looking at CST, where do you anticipate the early-stage synergies coming from? And should we expect a relatively linear three-year cadence and timing to reach your three-year synergy targets?

Brian Hannasch

I think about it like this. I would expect a very big first year inside the range that we’ve communicated. Today, what we have shown you is largely FTEs and redundancy from duplicate public corporations, Board of Directors, auditor fees, things like that. But we also expect to achieve traction in,a procurement space is another example. So again, first year larger; second year, I would say it would be a little slower, and then the third year, would ramp up, again, as we would consummate our IT and shared service integrations.

Marie-Noelle Cano

Next questions come from Irene Nattel, RBC Capital Markets. First question, same-store sale metrics continue to be somewhat lacklustre across geographies, although margin performance is strong. Can you give us more colour around consumer demand trends, impact of weather, regional variations, etc? And can you also provide an update around your fresh food initiatives, the progress you are making, notably in Europe, and any early learning on fresh from CST?

Brian Hannasch

I think we covered the first part, I would add Scandinavia on top of what we have experienced in the Southeast US and here in Canada. Scandinavia had the coldest summer in 30 years. So,we have been very lucky with our weather this quarter.

So,I will focus on the question around the fresh food initiatives. I would categorize CST as being on a similar path to Couche-Tard on a number of fronts. They've got a made-on-site program, very similar to our made-to-go, that's in about 117 total locations between the two networks. CST bakes fresh bakery in store to about 800 locations and that's very similar to an offer that we have launched in parts of the US and Canada, and I will come to more specifics on that with a later question.

Then they have Nice-N-Easy, which is a chain up in upstate New York, that is very developed in the food space and particularly sandwiches and pizza. So certainly, our first step in the first 60 days is to combine the best talent from the Circle K or Couche-Tard team with the best talent from the CST team and challenge them to optimize all three levels of offer, being the full made-on-site, that medium offer of bakery and very limited number of SKUs and then more of an FFI or commissary-delivered approach.

In Europe, our activity is really in two areas. It is extracting what we think is some best-in-class practices out of Ireland. So,we’ve taken some concepts notably a Mexican concept out of Dublin that we piloted there, and we have launched that in five sites in Norway. Very early, but the results are encouraging. And then, again, as another reverse synergy, Ireland does not do hotdogs. We have launched a hotdog pilot in Ireland to see if we can introduce that product. And so far, I would say some very, very strong sites and some sites where people are wondering what is this thing. So more to come on that, but It is a small example of certainly taking best practices from an acquisition and trying to share it throughout the [indiscernible].

Marie-Noelle Cano

Second question from RBC Capital Markets is the $47 million run rate on annualized synergy after less than 1 month of owning CST transaction is very impressive. Can you talk about the source of the synergies realized to date? And how we should expect the next stages of synergies to layer in as you move through fiscal '18 and fiscal '19?

Claude Tessier

So, we are diligently working, Irene, at realizing our synergy plan. The first action for us was to communicate our plan to the employees of CST and what would be the next steps in terms of integration. For the first quarter of reporting, the synergies were mostly coming from severance and shareholder consultation. I think Brian referred to that a bit earlier on the call.

The next steps synergy layer will come as we have planned and will come mainly from operation, merchandising, fuel and procurement contracts that we are going to look into. These are the usual point of interests in our integration. We are also still working on plan of 24 to 36 months for delivering those synergies and are on schedule to deliver the plan as stated earlier.

And again, we will come back with our final synergy figure by the end of this year, as stated earlier. And so,we are confirming all the numbers that are still well in the range that we have disclosed earlier.

Marie-Noelle Cano

Two questions from Martin Landry GMP Securities. Now that you have closed the CST acquisition, you have had access to the fuel contracts, could you talk about the potential procurement synergies available on the fuel side?

Brian Hannasch

I will take that. Our goal is certainly first and foremost to make sure we are competitive in the fuel space, both in terms of cost of product and the brands that we represent while delivering value back to our fuel partners, such as ExxonMobil, Shell and Valero, and that's true in both the CST and CrossAmerica networks. So,we have a process underway on both the fuel sourcing and the fuel distribution, and we are confident we will find win-win solutions with our key partners in the next one to two months.

Marie-Noelle Cano

Next question from Martin Landry. Do you have any updates you could share on the Holiday Stationstore acquisition? The closing date appear on track. Would it be possible to discuss the potential synergies expected for this acquisition?

Brian Hannasch

I would say the timing is on track, as I mentioned in my comments. The two critical paths are the permits, which are little bit of an onerous process in Minnesota, we are finding and in the FTC. But, again, we don't anticipate any issues in working through those and anticipate closing in Q3. We would say as we did when this announced this deal, the synergies are in line with what was experienced in past acquisitions.

However, more than any company that we have acquired so far, I believe this is a great opportunity for reverse synergies. They do a lot of things very, very well in their markets. We talked previously about their commissary. They've got some very unique marketing approaches, relationships, operating processes in their stores. So,we are taking our time to work through those. So maybe as opposed to CST, which we just talked about, I would expect Holiday to have a little different cadence as we we'd very, very careful at making sure that we don't jeopardize capturing some of the reverse synergies and the great talent that we found in that company.

Marie-Noelle Cano

Questions from Peter Sklar from BMO Capital Markets. Can you please discuss the issues that are surfacing as you pursue your merger and acquisition initiatives in Europe and Asia?

Brian Hannasch

It is a broad question. I would say that we continue to be interested in both areas as we look at what's happened in the retail space. We made change some of the factors that we look at and the weighting of those factors. But first and foremost, we are going to patiently look for the right opportunity for the right platform, the right management team and in markets where there is level playing fields and government policies and the environment for our industry are favourable. So, in that context, we are continuing to look at both those areas, particularly Asia is certainly a growth engine for the next 20 years.

Marie-Noelle Cano

The next question was about Holiday and you already answered that. So, let's move on to question from Michael Van Aelst from TD Securities. First question was already previously answered. And so, let's move on to the second question. Can you review how you prepare the business for a hurricane? And how it typically impacts your business, depending on the length and severity?

Brian Hannasch

Yes. Unfortunately, I've been through a number of these starting when we bought Circle K back in 2003. We quickly hit a number in 2004 and then we, obviously, had the Hurricane Katrina experience. The focus is on preparing our sites to best serve the communities we are in without endangering our employees. That includes, Michael, increasing inventories, focusing on fuel, water, batteries and other staples. So, as we look at Hurricane Irma, that is an active process, a week in advance. So, doing everything we can to serve the communities we are in.

In terms of what happens, I think that depends certainly on the severity and certainty of the hurricane coming. We have seen everything from moderate case, people stocking up on core items to panic buying as we saw this week in Texas, where there were perceived shortages of fuel. And we saw lines, five and six hours long at some of our sites in San Antonio and Dallas. What happens in the weeks and months following also depends on the severity and extent of the damage, the rebuilding and repair.

There is an insurance question, we do maintain a certain level of name-storm coverage for property. However, we do not maintain business disruption. We view ourselves as being very, very geographically diversified, and certainly, that's an advantage to us in situations like we faced with Harvey and potentially here with Hurricane Irma.

Marie-Noelle Cano

Questions from Keith Howlett from Desjardins Securities. What changes to the consumer proposition at Mac's stores in Canada are planned in conjunction with the rebranding to Circle K? And what benefits will consumers experience?

Claude Tessier

So, the Ontario and the Western Canada markets are going through a significant transformation, integrating the Esso and CST sites and embarking on the rebranding journey. As we speak, there is, in Western part of Canada, 137 sites, including Ontario, 137 sites rebranded as of the end of the quarter. The impact on the offer is obviously more noticeable in the Esso and CST sites, where we are putting Circle K's program, Polar Pop, hotdogs and also introducing our merchandising category associated with the Circle K offer in our concepts. In the Max stores, we are more updating signage than offer. But in many instances, they already carry the heart of the offer, and we are just enhancing the offer to complete the rebranding in these places.

Marie-Noelle Cano

Second question from Desjardins Securities. What are some of the regional food service tests that are currently ongoing in the US? And in which markets in the US does Circle K have the most impactful food service program?

Brian Hannasch

It was about 18 months ago that we assembled a dedicated team focusing on differentiating our hot and cold beverage and food offers. With that, we have hit the ground running this year with some very active pilots. I will mention a couple and that certainly won't be comprehensive. But the hotdog area, we have launched a pilot of 27 stores with a goal to make our stores a destination for that category. Very encouraging early results and our goal is to have 273 locations completed in the US this year and another 85 completed in Canada.

Another example would be bakery, where we have launched a very, I would call a high-end, high-quality program here in Canada. I think at the end of the quarter, we had 21 locations complete, but we are far past that at this point, primarily here in the Quebec market and our goal is to have over 300 done by the end of the year here in Canada. In the US, prepared on-site. Bakery is a big concept in the CST sites.

We are launching that in several pilots in the US with a goal to have approximately 500 complete by the end of the year. A lot of activity. I think there is a question about where we will see our best food offer is. Holiday's been very strong. And that's, obviously, not ours yet, but as we close on Holiday, very, very strong food service, high percentage of sales, percentage of gross margin in that chain, driven by strong food service culture and leveraging commissary. So, we'll certainly look at that. I would say the next two areas for us would be the Great Lakes and Arizona.

They would both have well over 25% of sales and margin from the food category and both of those, again, are leveraging proprietary logistics. In the case of the Great Lakes, proprietary commissary that serves about 200 locations, and Arizona using our own DC and cross-docking to provide multiple three time a week delivery of fresh products into those stores. So again, a lot of activity on top of the CST integration. I am excited to put the best of what they're doing together with the best of Circle K's doing in the near future.

Marie-Noelle Cano

Now two questions from Mark Petrie from CIBC. US in-store gross margin percentage expanded modestly with mix as the key driver, reversing the trend of the last two periods. What is your outlook for how US merchandise gross margin percentage will track over the next two quarters given evolving mix, excluding the impact from CST and Holiday? How is changing mix impacting CST?

Brian Hannasch

First, I will start with the heritage business. Overall, we expect our margin in store to be relatively stable. We'll see some benefit from the expansion of our private label program, combining that with CST, as I mentioned earlier. There may be some offset as we looked at as a company, the moist smokeless category and the frequency of smokers to be what we call poly-users. So, they're using both cigarettes and moist smokeless cigars, chew, things like that, depending on their smoking occasions, that would include vaping and e-cigs. So, as we looked at that category, we have seen that we are not as competitive or don't have the same index in sales to moist smokeless. So probably we'll get little more aggressive in that category.

But again, overall, I expect the heritage business to be relatively stable. On the CST side, we certainly expect to benefit from synergies, buying synergies, in particular, to be a significant benefit, but we are also looking at reversing some of the softer traffic trends that we saw coming out of CST pre-close. And then in terms of growing sales, we are also adding quickly programs like Polar Pop, optimizing assortment, optimizing price where both networks in the same market. So, a lot of activity to try to generate traffic and grow sales in the network.

Marie-Noelle Cano

Second question. Could you please describe the competitive activity in fuel and call out any regions within the US or internationally where you have seen more aggressive price competition or promotion?

Brian Hannasch

I think the big factor that continues to drive the market is just the macro factor with the rise and fall of cost, driven by crude and then obviously the product to follow. And we have come off of really six months of fairly stable crude prices. So, volatility that we are seeing today certainly creates opportunities in the right markets. So, we will watch that, but again, we think long term, we feel good about the fuel business and the underlying margin structure. In terms of the specific market that I may call out as competitive, I would say, Southern Florida. Not a lot of new locations being built in that market by us, by RaceTrac, by Wawa, some very, very good competitors in that market. So,we have certainly seen pockets of price compression in micro markets and some of those areas.

Marie-Noelle Cano

Jim Durran, Barclays Research. First question. Can you provide the impact of the five extra days in Europe's reporting period on sales and profit? Would it be different than the 1.7% impact it had on consolidated SG&A growth?

Claude Tessier

So, Jim, I would bet that you are doing your calculation understanding that we report the five days more in Europe revenues and having access to our fuel and merchandising revenue per region in our press release, I would let you do your estimates of our -- the impact on our sales and profits.

Marie-Noelle Cano

The next question from Jim Durran has already been answered. So, we have a bonus question. Can you update us on our incremental cost containment efforts that you identified as one of the ways you were intending to deal with the industry-wide slowdown?

Claude Tessier

So, our incremental cost containment efforts. So, we are pleased with our performance on cost control. We continue as ever to have in our DNA the obsession to reduce cost and to find always better ways to improve our operation. We are watching closely the pressure on some areas on wages and remits and are continuing to work diligently at finding new cost saving opportunities in our store.

Also, we are looking at our supporting activities and the business that we are doing through our shared services. At this effect, we finalized also the integration during the quarter of our shared service activities in Canada operations that were previously sitting in Toronto are now integrated into our Montréal shared service [indiscernible].

Marie-Noelle Cano

Next questions come from Tal Woolley from Dundee Capital Markets. The first question was about in-store merchandising and fuel retail strategies, which we have already answered. So, we will move on to question number 2. What is the plan to utilize CrossAmerica? Based on CAPL statements, it seems like there is potential for more asset swaps. Is this the core asset that you intend to keep growing at a modest pace or transform in size or is it a noncore business for the company?

Brian Hannasch

I would say we are in the fuel business in a big way. So, I see the wholesale fuel business as being very synergistic to our core fuel and convenience business. If we look specifically at both our network of wholesale fuel and now CrossAmerica, we see significant operating synergies combining the two.

We see significant procurement synergies both in fuel procurement, equipment procurement and fuel distribution synergy opportunities that we are going to explore. We also see the opportunity in the M&A space as I mentioned with Jet Pep as one example where we can jointly approach a file where it may have assets, some of which are attractive to Couche-Tard, some of which are maybe more attracted to CrossAmerica depending on the nature of those businesses.

And then finally, as mentioned in the question, we do see it as an opportunity to optimize assets with ACT being able to focus on where we add value, that core to offer, combined with the strong full core to offer versus CrossAmerica may be more interested in a rent stream and a fuel stream as an example. So, net-net net, we see opportunity to add value to both shareholder groups in the coming years.

Marie-Noelle Cano

And that covers all the questions for this quarter. Thank you.

Brian Hannasch

Thanks, everyone. Have a great day.

Claude Tessier

Thank you very much.

