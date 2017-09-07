Seadrill Partners: Results Show Surprising Strength

On Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, Seadrill Partners LLC (SDLP) announced its Q2 2017 results. Overall, these results were worse than its first quarter 2017 results. However, Seadrill Partners remains significantly stronger than related companies Seadrill (SDRL) and North Atlantic Drilling Limited (NADL). With that said however, the offshore drilling environment in aggregate remains weak. I discussed this here. This environment has had a significantly negative effect on all or nearly all of the companies in the offshore contracting space. Seadrill Partners as a whole does remain considerably stronger than most of its peers though, as evidenced by these results.

As my long-time followers and readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of these results. This is because these highlights serve to provide background for the remainder of the article and serve to provide a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Seadrill Partners' second quarter 2017 results:

Seadrill Partners had total operating revenue of $267.9 million in the quarter. This represents an 18.2% decline from the $327.5 million that the company brought in during the first quarter of 2017.

The company reported total operating income of $81.6 million in the second quarter of 2017. This represents a 53.1% decline from the $173.4 million that Seadrill Partners reported in the previous quarter.

Seadrill Partners reported an impressive economic utilization rate of 96% during the quarter.

The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $164.6 million. This compares to 263.1 million in the previous quarter.

Seadrill Partners reported a net income of $16.6 million and net income attributable to the company's members of $11.7 million in the second quarter of 2017. This represents a significant decline from the first quarter 2017 figures of $106.9 million and $56.8 million respectively.

The first thing that a person reading these results is likely to notice is that the company's operating revenues decline in the quarter-over-quarter period. There is one primary reason for this and it relates to the soft market conditions that have plagued the offshore drilling industry for the past several years. One of Seadrill Partners' rigs, the ultra-deepwater semisubmersible West Aquarius completed work on its previous contract in April of 2017. While the rig did have a new contract to start working on in the second quarter of 2017, this new contract carries a lower dayrate than its previous one did. This naturally had the effect of reducing Seadrill Partners' quarter-over-quarter revenues. While this was the primary reason for the revenue decline, Seadrill Partners' revenue also declined due to an agreement that the company made with Exxon Mobil (XOM) to terminate the previous contract for the West Capella ultra-deepwater drillship back in May of 2016. Under the terms of the agreement, Exxon Mobil would make two equal installments of $125 million in exchange for the termination of the contract. These payments were to be made in the second quarter of 2016 and the first quarter of 2017. The receipt of this payment thus had the effect of increasing the company's revenue in the first quarter relative to the second.

The second thing that an astute reader reviewing the highlights is likely to notice is that both operating income and net income declined in the quarter-over-quarter period. The primary reasons for this were the same as the reasons for the decline in revenues. In particular, the fact that Seadrill Partners did not receive the $125 million one-time payment from Exxon Mobil in the second quarter had an outsized negative impact on the company's quarter-over-quarter income figures. In addition to these factors however, Seadrill Partners had higher operating expenses in the second quarter of 2017 than in the first quarter ($186.3 million vs. $175.4 million). There are two reasons for this. The first is that the company's West Vencedor tender rig, which was inactive for a period of time in the previous quarter, operated for the entire second quarter (its current contract started in March 2017). While this would have a positive impact on revenues (just not enough to overcome the negative impacts), it also resulted in higher operating expenses as the company needed to pay to actually operate the rig instead of just leaving it idle. The second reason for the increase in operating expenses relates to a second of Seadrill Partners' rigs, the ultra-deepwater semisubmersible West Capricorn. This rig, which was sitting idle, began work on a new two-year contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for oil giant BP (BP) in July 2017. Prior to the start of this contract, West Capricorn was also sitting idle. Despite the fact that the rig did not work or generate any revenue for the company in the second quarter, Seadrill Partners still had to expend some money to reactivate the rig and prepare it to start work on this contract. As the rig is now working, it will have a positive impact on the company's third quarter 2017 revenue.

One of the things that all of the companies in the Seadrill Group, including Seadrill Partners, have excelled at is maximizing the income generated by the contracts that they have by minimizing the downtime suffered by each company's contracted rigs. The most recent quarter was no exception to this. As I mentioned in the highlights of Seadrill Partners' results, the company achieved a 96% economic utilization rate in the second quarter of 2017. This tells us that fleet-wide, Seadrill Partners generated 96% of its maximum possible revenue during the quarter given the contracts that it had. The remaining 4% of the company's maximum possible revenue was lost due to downtime. This is not something for an investor to worry about, however. An offshore drilling rig is a very sophisticated piece of equipment and like all such machines, requires regular maintenance and repairs, and that will often result in some period of downtime. In practice, a 96% uptime rate is quite impressive and is among the highest in the business. Investors should be quite pleased with this result.

One of the significant factors that has worried investors and weighed heavily on the stock prices of all the companies in the Seadrill Group has been the organization's high debt load and potential Chapter 11 bankruptcy and restructuring plan. Indeed, Seadrill itself is expected to file a Chapter 11 restructuring plan by September 12, 2017. Seadrill Partners itself added to these concerns when it suspended its own distribution back in April until it reached an agreement with some of the Group's lenders as a result of these restructuring efforts. However, Seadrill Partners is in fact a wholly separate entity from Seadrill Limited. It is not a subsidiary of Seadrill - Seadrill was simply its largest investor. Seadrill did act as a guarantor on some of Seadrill Partners' debt, however. This is why Seadrill Partners suspended its distribution as the company was uncertain what effect these guarantees could have on its debt or the Group's restructuring efforts. Fortunately, this issue has now been resolved. During the second quarter, Seadrill Partners' own financial strength, forward outlook, and liquidity allowed it to remove Seadrill as a guarantor and renegotiate three of its credit facilities:

The secured credit facility relating to both the ultra-deepwater West Vela drillship, which is owned by Seadrill Partners, and the ultra-deepwater West Tellus drillship, which is owned by Seadrill, has been split into two separate facilities. These two facilities will henceforth be known as "the Wela Vela facility" and the "West Tellus facility". Seadrill Partners will only be responsible for the "West Vela facility," which currently totals $322 million outstanding. Seadrill is also not guaranteeing the "West Vela facility." Seadrill Partners has no responsibility for the "West Tellus facility." The lending banks also agreed to change the maturity date of the "West Vela facility" to the fourth quarter of 2020 from its prior maturity date in the second quarter of 2018. This will give Seadrill Partners more financial flexibility in meeting its obligations under this loan. Seadrill has been removed of a guarantor on the secured credit facility related to the ultra-deepwater drillship West Polaris, which is solely owned by Seadrill Partners. Seadrill Partners is now the sole party listed on this loan, of which $261 million remains outstanding. The maturity date of this loan has also been extended from the first quarter of 2018 to the third quarter of 2020. The secured credit facility related to the T-15 and T-16 tender rigs, which are owned by Seadrill Partners and the West Telesto jack-up, which is owned by Seadrill, has also been split into two separate facilities. These two facilities will henceforth be known as "the Tender rig facility" and "the West Telesto" facility. As with the prior described credit facility split, Seadrill Partners is solely responsible for "the Tender rig facility" and this facility no longer has Seadrill as a guarantor. Seadrill Partners is not responsible for "the West Vela facility." As with all the other renegotiated loans, the maturity date has been extended from the fourth quarter of 2017 to the second quarter of 2020. The total amount owed by Seadrill Partners on "the Tender rig facility" is $109 million.

For many investors, the primary reason to purchase units of Seadrill Partners is to generate income. In fact, when the Seadrill Group formed Seadrill Partners, the company's stated purpose was to appeal to those investors. Thus, many owners of the company's units were likely disheartened when Seadrill Partners suspended its distribution back in April. Fortunately though, now that Seadrill Partners has effectively completely separated itself from Seadrill and its restructuring efforts, the partnership is once again able to pay its distribution. In fact, the partnership has also rewarded its unitholders that weathered through the last few months alongside it. The company paid both its regular $0.10 per unit second quarter distribution and also paid the missed first quarter 2017 distribution on September 5, 2017.

Seadrill Partners appears to be one of the best options for investors that are interested in investing in the offshore industry. The company is in very solid financial shape, pays a respectable distribution, and boasts a fleet of some of the most capable offshore rigs in existence. It also possesses a very strong contract backlog, unlike many of its peers. All-in-all, this one looks like a top choice that should be on anyone's radar.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SDRL, NADL, BP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.