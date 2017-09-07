Hewlett Packard Enterprise To Acquire Cloud Technology Partners

HPE is making an excellent move to acquire additional platform-agnostic, hybrid cloud-focused consulting expertise, as a major IT operations shift is underway.

CTP provides IT consulting services that help enterprises plan, implement and manage their transition from on-premises IT to cloud and hybrid cloud environments.

HPE has announced a deal to acquire Cloud Technology Partners [CTP] for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced an agreement to acquire Cloud Technology Partners [CTP] for an undisclosed amount.

CTP provides a range of consulting services to companies seeking to transition their IT functions to the cloud.

HPE is right to acquire CTP for its expertise in advising and implementing information system moves to the hybrid cloud, as the once-in-a-generation shift from private to hybrid and public clouds by enterprises is well under way.

Target Company

Boston, Massachusetts-based CTP was founded in 2009 to help companies plan, build and manage IT applications and infrastructure in public or hybrid cloud environments.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Chris Greendale and co-founder and CTO Erik Sebesta, who was previously a principal architect at Novell.

Below is an overview video of CTP’s cloud orchestration system on Amazon’s AWS:

(Source: Amazon Web Services)

CTP’s primary offerings include:

Cloud Adoption - Helping organizations plan the move to the cloud

Digital Innovation - Accelerating development timelines

Cloud Controls - Managed cloud operations services

CTP operates in all the major public cloud environments, including Amazon (AMZN) AWS, Google (GOOG) Cloud Platform, Microsoft (MSFT) Azure and OpenStack and other private clouds.

Investors have invested at least $34 million in several private funding rounds, and have included Oak Investment Partners, Pritzker Group Venture Capital, and corporate investor Rackspace and State Street Bank & Trust.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms and HPE didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so I presume the transaction was for a non-material amount.

HPE is acquiring CTP in order to fold it into its Pointnext IT services group.

Pointnext’s purpose is to help enterprises determine their hybrid cloud strategy and then execute on that strategy, no doubt with plenty of HP products in the mix.

Even though middle market and large enterprises are in the midst of a transition to the cloud, for regulatory purposes, many of them need to retain some IT functionality, and data, in on-premises environments.

So, CTP’s expertise in hybrid clouds is a critical value to HPE and its ability to provide businesses with IT migration services tailored to their needs.

As HPE stated in the deal announcement,

CTP’s consulting, design and operational advisory services for cloud environments will strengthen our Hybrid IT consulting expertise in a fast growing market. Spending on the Hybrid IT Consulting and Cloud Native Development segments is approximately $6 billion today, growing at over 18 percent (Source: McKinsey, February 2017). Together, we will be even better positioned to capitalize on this market trend. The CTP team has built strong customer momentum and will be able to accelerate that momentum by leveraging HPE’s global brand and go-to-market.

So, given the large and historic move to the cloud by enterprises of all sizes, the deal for CTP’s consulting expertise makes perfect sense for HPE, as it builds out its consulting capabilities for the high growth hybrid cloud services, software and hardware space.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.