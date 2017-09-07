Kicking Cans And Pondering Gary Cohn (Again)

Wednesday's debt ceiling deal only adds to the palpable sense of indeterminacy in markets with regard to the fiscal situation.

So on Wednesday, the White House and lawmakers kicked the proverbial can to December after agreeing to a debt ceiling extension tied to relief for Hurricane Harvey victims. Not everyone involved in the negotiations came away pleased with how things went down, but that's another story.

The reaction in T-bills was telling to the extent it demonstrates that all we've done here is push the fiscal disaster date forward by a couple of months.

Yields on October bills of course plunged as the paper is no longer at risk...

(Bloomberg)

...but concurrently, yields on December bills spiked:

(Bloomberg)

It goes without saying that this is a suboptimal scenario. And markets realize it, because as of Thursday morning, 10Y yields (TLT) have fallen to new YTD lows:

Far from instilling a sense of confidence then, yesterday's deal only underscored the idea that "gridlock" is now the default state of affairs in D.C.

Meanwhile, the Gary Cohn drama is back. I wrote a piece last month about Cohn when a rumor that his resignation was imminent sent risk assets tumbling. Quite a few readers didn't seem to grasp how important the Cohn issue is. We're talking about the future of the Fed here at a time when policymakers are set to try and roll back the greatest experiment in the history of monetary policy. It would be literally impossible to overstate how important that is for markets.

Because Cohn was the frontrunner to replace Yellen, the idea that he might resign created all kinds of anxiety for traders. And indeed, it would be three weeks before we saw another day that was as bad for U.S. stocks as August 17 (Tuesday saw the biggest losses for equities since the Cohn rumor):

Well sure enough, that "rumor" turned out not to be entirely false.

He didn't resign, but according to multiple reports, he did draft a resignation letter and according to a WSJ piece out Wednesday evening, his displeasure with the administration's response to Charlottesville put him on the outs with Trump who is now set to look at other options for the soon-to-be-vacant Fed Chairmanship. Here's the Journal:

President Donald Trump is unlikely to nominate Gary Cohn, his top economic adviser, as the next Federal Reserve chairman, according to people familiar with the president’s thinking, adding to the uncertainty over the U.S. central bank’s leadership and policies next year. The shift in Mr. Cohn’s prospects for the top Fed job arises largely from his criticism of Mr. Trump’s response to the violence in Charlottesville, Va., the people familiar with the matter said.

Sure enough, S&P (SPY) futs dipped on the news the first chance they got (erasing the entirety of their debt ceiling deal gains in the process) and as of this writing have now retraced back down to those lows hit yesterday evening:

When you step back and look at all of this, what you're invariably left with is a market that's casting a wary eye at the bigger picture.

Yes, a U.S. default has been averted in the short-term, but the longer-term indeterminacy remains. Again, the can kicking exercise with the debt ceiling actually makes people more nervous than they already were. Because what it seems to suggest is that the administration took a look at the fractious environment on Capitol Hill and decided that the idea of crafting workable, bipartisan solutions is so far-fetched that the best thing to do is just take whatever's on the table so as to avoid 11th hour brinksmanship and get the relief effort for Hurricane Harvey underway.

That's great in terms of avoiding a market collapse tied to a technical U.S. default and in terms of what it means for the humanitarian effort in Texas, but it's terrible for what it says about the prospects for fiscal policy going forward.

Which is why you're seeing what you're seeing in the dollar and yields.

Keep in mind that this comes just days before North Korea is widely expected to launch another ICBM (that's not me fearmongering - it's founding day on Saturday) and just ahead of Hurricane Irma making landfall in Florida.

So I guess what I would say here (for the umpteenth time) is that bonds and the dollar are saying something entirely different than stocks. And it's almost impossible to make an argument that stocks are "right" because for one thing, there's no way to spin government ineptitude (and I'm actually talking more about Congress here than the White House) as "positive" and there's no way to spin valuations as "cheap":

(Goldman)

If you want the charts for the numbers in that table, please see "Nosebleed" for a good laugh (or a good "scare" depending on how you want to look at).

Long story short, there is a whole lot of pessimism hiding in plain sight here. All you have to do is take your eye off the Nasdaq for a minute and look at yields and the dollar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.