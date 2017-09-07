Deere & Company To Acquire Blue River Technology For $305 Million

The deal makes sense for Deere as it stays on top of the latest advances in agricultural technology, potentially adding services and software to its business model.

Blue River has created a suite of machine learning-based technologies that assist farmers in maximizing crop yields while minimizing inputs and labor.

Quick Take

Deere & Company (DE) has announced an agreement to acquire Blue River Technology for $305 million.

Blue River has developed computer vision technologies paired with agricultural equipment that enables farmers to identify specific weeds and spray the proper herbicide only on the weed.

Deere is acquiring Blue River to stay at the forefront of a historic technological shift in the agricultural industry, as it expands its business model to adopt new technologies and generate service and software revenues in addition to its traditional equipment focus.

Target Company

Sunnyvale, California-based Blue River was founded in 2011 to build intelligent weed control solutions for the agricultural industry.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Jorge Heraud, who was previously a business unit manager at Trimble Navigation (TRMB).

Below is an overview video of Blue River’s system:

(Source: Blue River Technology)

Blue River has developed a number of technologies:

Lettuce Bot - Smart lettuce thinning machine

See & Spray - Imaging-based identification and individual spraying of weeds

Drone Base Remote Sensing - Unmanned system for surveying and measuring crop health

Data Insights - Individualized plant by plant knowledge

The company raised approximately $30 million from venture capital firm and corporate investors including Data Collective, Khosla Ventures, Monsanto Growth Ventures (MON), Syngenta Ventures (SYT), Pontifax AgTech and others.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Deere disclosed the acquisition price as $305 million but did not indicate that the amount or terms would materially change its forward financial guidance.

Blue River’s technology is especially enticing to Deere as part of the confluence of several trends: the use of computer vision and machine learning to identify crop conditions, robotic drones to increase speed and coverage of monitoring and precision equipment to apply the necessary changes to the actual plants.

All of these contribute to further optimization of farming techniques to increase yield and reduce the cost and environmental damage of the inputs required to produce that yield.

As Deere stated in the deal announcement,

Blue River has designed and integrated computer vision and machine learning technology that will enable growers to reduce the use of herbicides by spraying only where weeds are present, optimizing the use of inputs in farming – a key objective of precision agriculture.

The deal also provides Deere with the potential ability to provide proprietary services and software built on top of hardware solutions - Agriculture-as-a-Service if you will - to augment its equipment-centric historical focus.

This represents an opportunity to integrate the latest in precision agriculture into Deere’s existing business model and expand it accordingly.

Deere plans to retain all Blue River’s 60 employees with the business imperative of continuing to develop its existing technology base and adjacent applications.

The acquisition is an excellent move by Deere as it seeks to take advantage of recent AgTech developments to stay on the front edge of what is arguably a revolution in agricultural technologies.

