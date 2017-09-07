9% Yielder That You Should Avoid

I am very concerned about EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENLK). Over the past two years, many natural gas and crude oil midstream MLPs have cut distributions due to persistent adverse conditions in energy commodities. However, ENLK is one of the few that has not cut its distributions. On the contrary, distributions increased from $0.36 per quarter in 2014 to $0.39 per quarter in 2017, yielding 9.5% per year. However, I believe that the distribution is not sustainable under the current business model, and ENLK should consider shrinking it shortly.

The macro environment

43% of ENLK’s revenue in 2Q17 came from pipelines, processing plants, storage facilities, and NGL assets in Louisiana. Fortunately, Hurricane Harvey did not impact Louisiana severely. Therefore, I do not expect any significant drop in revenue due to the natural disaster.

Extracted from 2Q17 ER. p. 27

Natural gas delivered to consumers in the U.S. rose for 2016 by 0.8% on a YOY basis to 25.2 million million-cubic-feet according to the Energy Administration Information, mostly due to increasing consumption by the industry and electricity generation. The natural gas delivered to consumers has grown between 2% and 6% YOY since 2010.

Moreover, the World Bank expects natural gas prices to trade close to $3.50 next year, up 15% from current levels. For the next decade, the WB projects a slow but steady price recovery until 2030.

Overall, I believe that the outlook for natural gas looks good. However, keep an eye on the demand in search for any trend reversal.

Why do I believe that ENLK is in trouble?

My concern is not with the business operation of the LP. For 2Q17, total revenue rose by 20% to $1.26 billion primarily due to soaring product sales from its Louisiana segment as a result of a 23% increase in gathering and transport volume. Net income also increased from $3.2 million in 2Q16 to $32.7 million in 2Q17.

Source: Investor Presentation

My concern is with ENLK’s ability to cover current distributions. The distributable cash flow for 1H2017 was $307.3 million, slightly up from 1H2016. However, the distribution coverage dropped to 1.02. I was interested in the distribution coverage over the past few years for the first half of the year to eliminate the seasonality effect. I was impressed to see that the distribution coverage has been shrinking from 2.15 in 1H2014. The major driver for a shrinking distribution coverage was the massive hike of distributions compared to the distributable cash flow.

A small distribution coverage ratio means that ENLK cannot finance expansion plans with its own capital. The long-term debt for 1H2016 rose 11% to $3.63 billion from $3.26 billion a year ago. Financial leverage increased from 0.70 to 0.80 also due to shrinking shareholders' equity.

I believe that financing all expansion projects exclusively with borrowed cash is a bad strategy.

In brief

I hope that ENLK is considering cutting distributions to shareholders as many other MLPs have done in the recent past, allowing the company to finance expansion projects with its own cash reserves. As distributions are cut, the stock price is likely to plummet. Therefore, you should consider exiting any long position.

Disclaimer: I have created all of the graphs in this article unless noted.

