TDS To Acquire K2 Communications Cable Operator

The deal is adjacent to TDS's 2013 acquisitions of Johnstown and Berthoud and is a smart move to continue adding subscribers, upgrading service and increasing prices.

TDS has agreed to acquire tiny K2 Communications for an undisclosed sum.

Telecom and Data Systems (TDS) subsidiary TDS Broadband Service has announced a deal to acquire cable operator K2 Communications for an undisclosed amount.

K2 is a small operator covering the city of Mead, Colorado and provides service to up to 1,200 addresses.

TDS is acquiring K2 to build on its 2013 acquisitions of nearby cable systems in fast growing Colorado.

Target Company

Mead, Colorado-based K2 was founded in 2002 to provide a range of cable services to Mead, including internet broadband, video and voice products.

Mead is within 10 miles of TDS’s existing operation in Johnstown and six miles from its Berthoud market.

TDS acquired the Johnstown and Berthoud systems in 2013, and it is not uncommon for cable systems to acquire other, smaller operators as ‘stub-outs’ or expansions along or adjacent to desired corridors, since they can spread the costs of servicing the new customer bases through existing service resources.

TDS’s national U.S. coverage map is shown below,

(Source: Decision Data)

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms and TDS did not file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so given the tiny size of K2, the deal was likely for a non-material amount.

TDS plans to upgrade K2’s broadband, video and related service offerings quickly.

As Jim Butman, COO TDS Telecom stated in the deal announcement,

K2 Communications provides an excellent clustering opportunity for TDS operations in Colorado. Situated on the I-25 corridor 30 minutes north of Denver, K2 Communications is approximately ten miles from our Johnstown location and just six miles from our Berthoud market.

Large cable operators have been in a consolidation phase in recent years. Altice (ATUS) went public recently after its large acquisitions (Suddenlink and Cablevision) and Cable One (CABO) acquired NewWave Communications, just to name a few deals that have occurred in 2017 already.

Acquisitions are being driven by a desire to create cost synergies and to take advantage of the opportunity to upgrade services and charge higher prices from a customer base in low-competition environments.

The cost of acquiring cable systems using debt is also low, as interest rates continue to remain stubbornly low in the face of low inflation, so larger cable systems with access to capital markets are using their balance sheet to their advantage.

Although we don’t know how much TDS is paying for K2, the deal makes sense from a strategic sense. Mead is within 30 miles of Denver, and the state of Colorado has seen significant population growth in recent years, ranking as the seventh fastest growing state in population rate increase, according to a 2016 U.S. Census report.

I expect to see continuing acquisitions by larger cable systems as they achieve economies of scale in a growing industry.

