Aratana Therapeutics Is A Lucrative Investment - Again

A few months ago, I analyzed Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PETX). For investors with a higher tolerance for risk and price fluctuations, I recommended to buy. Back then the stock price was about the same level it is right now, although in the meantime the stock has been rallying and declining quite a bit. In the first few weeks after the article was published, the buy recommendation seemed to work out fine, as the stock climbed 50% from its low point. But then a sell-off began and after a 30% decline we are almost back where we were about five months ago. Is the market providing another opportunity to make a bargain or was the rally to $7.50 just an overreaction?

Rise and fall

A 30% sell-off within a few weeks often has a fundamental reason that is scaring away investors. In the case of Aratana Therapeutics I can’t see any justification for the steep decline, as there haven't been any bad news or information that might negatively influence the stock price and that we didn’t know a few months ago. All I found were some speculations that Aratana might issue new additional stock, which might be an understandable reason for the decline, but no information that might support the rumors. Aratana was focused mainly on research and development and has some issues concerning sales, marketing as well as manufacturing, but we already knew months ago, that the launch of Entyce got delayed to the fall of 2017.

Mister Market, however, doesn’t always need a reason for price fluctuations, because in the short-term the market is rather driven by sentiment and psychology and in this case there actually seems to be no fundamental reason for this steep decline. Before I confirm my buy recommendation, I will make sure we are not missing anything and check the facts once again that convinced myself Aratana Therapeutics might be a good investment.

Starting to generate revenue

When writing the last article, Aratana Therapeutics didn’t have any significant revenue other than a few thousand dollars each quarter (except the $38 million upfront payment in the second quarter of 2016 by Elanco Animal Health). For the last two quarters, Aratana did not just start generating revenue on a more predictable basis, but also managed to beat revenue expectations by 32% in the first quarter and by 9.3% in the second quarter. For the third quarter, the average revenue consensus is $6.37 million, for the fourth quarter analysts expect $8.54 million on average. This leads to a full-year revenue prediction of $23.83 million for 2017. For 2018 analysts expect even a revenue of $44.2 million.

Revenue in the next few quarters will mainly stem from three different products: Galliprant, Nocita and Entyce. While Galliprant and Nocita are already contributing to Aratana’s revenue, Entyce will be commercially available for the first time during the fall of 2017. Blontress and Tactress will no longer be available when the current inventories are exhausted by late-2017, because customer demand does not justify further manufacturing. In the following sections, we will – once again – look at the three main products individually, before we will estimate the intrinsic value of Aratana Therapeutics.

Galliprant

The biggest part of revenue right now stems from Galliprant, that was made commercial available in the United States in January 2017. The market authorization for the European Union is expected for the first half of 2018. Although Galliprant, which is for the control of pain and inflammation in dogs with osteoarthritis, is only available on the market for a few months, it is already available in a large number of clinics: “We believe that number of clinics that have stocked Galliprant now exceeds 10,000, and approximately 75% of those clinics have already reordered Galliprant.” (Earnings Call) The company also expects that Galliprant will not just gain market shares from competitors, but might also expand the market “by offering a new tool with which to manage OA pain in the earliest stages of disease” (Earnings Call).

Galliprant is a co-promotion of Aratana Therapeutics and Elanco Animal Health (a subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY)) and Aratana therefore has to split generated revenue with Elanco. In 2016 Aratana received already an upfront payment of $38 million from Elanco. In the first quarter of 2017 Aratana recorded $903,000 in Galliprant licensing and collaboration revenues and approximately $2.5 million related to Galliprant product sales as finished goods under the supply arrangement with Elanco. In the second quarter, the company received $804,000 in Galliprant licensing and collaboration revenue from Elanco and about $3.7 million in Galliprant product sales as finished goods.

(Source: William Blair Growth Stock Conference Presentation)

As the 100mg tablets remain on backorder, there are currently only the 20mg and 60mg tablets available (but in a variety of packaging configurations). Despite the current problems to deliver the 100mg tablets (a problem, which Aratana is hoping to solve within the next quarters), I expect growing revenues for Galliprant over the next quarters, as the ordering and acceptance by veterinarians and clinics seem to be high and different dog owners report the effectiveness of Galliprant (positive feedback and reviews in different online shops).

Nocita

Aside from Galliprant, a second product – Nocita – is already available for sale and contributing to revenue. Net product sales of Nocita were $327,000 in the first quarter and could be almost doubled to $637,000 in the second quarter of 2017. Aratana believes that the increase in sales was driven by continued growth of new accounts and strong re-order rates. Nocita is a long-acting local anesthetic formulation of bupivacaine to provide up to 72 hours of local post-operative analgesia for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs.

One of the products in the pipeline is AT-003, which is basically Nocita, only for cats instead of dogs. “In June 2017, we filed the target animal safety technical section with CVM for review and in July 2017, we completed an FDA concurred pivotal field effectiveness study evaluating bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats.” (10-Q)

Entyce

A third drug that is not available yet, but might contribute to revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017, is Entyce. Although Entyce already received FDA approval in May 2016, it could not be made available for sale and Aratana had to delay the sales start. Entyce is for appetite stimulation in dogs and great expectations rest on the shoulders of Entyce for two different reasons. First of all, there are many different underlying conditions that can cause inappetence in dogs (dehydration, fever, pain, nausea, etc.) and the number of dogs suffering from inappetence is rather big. The second reason is even more important. Right now, Entyce is the only FDA-approved veterinary therapeutic indicated for stimulation of appetite in dogs. Without any approved drugs to stimulate appetite, clinicians were using drugs extra-label and according to a Aratana study (n=166), 81% of veterinarians expressed a need for an effective product indicated to treat inappetence.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Revenue in the next few quarters will stem from these three products – Galliprant, Nocita and Entyce. Back in 2016 analyst Bruce Jackson of Lake Street predicted, that Nocita could reach peak sales of well over $75 million. For Galliprant and Entyce he expected peak sales of over $100 million a year. The overall market for the products Aratana addresses is about $2 billion, but is expected to grow to $5 billion over the next ten years. Of course, Aratana also has its pipeline and is not stopping after just developing these three products. Although the development and the FDA approval doesn’t take as long as with products for humans, we can’t expect the introduction of any new products for the next few quarters as the entire pipeline still seems to be in the early stages.

(Source: William Blair Growth Stock Conference Presentation)

For our intrinsic value calculation, we rely mostly on the revenue these three products can generate. With additional revenue from products that are currently developed, it seems possible and likely that Aratana might generate an annual revenue of almost $300 million in 2026. For 2017 we expect about $23 million in revenue and about $44 million in 2018 – according to analysts’ expectations.

Revenue won’t be enough for Aratana to be profitable in the next two years as the expenses and costs are currently at least $10 million a quarter and we assume expenses of $50 million for 2017 and 2018. In 2019 the generated revenue might be high enough for Aratana to be profitable for the first time. For the following years we expect that Aratana can spend about 45% of generated revenue on research and development as well as sales and marketing and other operational costs. Currently, the costs of product sales are about 70-75% and Aratana has therefore a – for pharmaceutical companies – terrible gross margin of only 25-30%, but we can expect that margins will improve over time and costs of goods sold decrease as percentage of revenue. Until 2026 Aratana should be able to reach a gross margin of 65%. In the following calculation, we assume a tax rate of 20% and a discount rate of 10% and get an intrinsic value of $8.75 if we assume, that after 10 years the company will only grow 3% into eternity – which is extremely conservative for such a young company. If we assume instead, that Aratana will grow at least 5% for perpetuity, we get an intrinsic value of $11.83.

Technical Picture

We wrote above, that there is no fundamental reason for the almost 30% decline during the last few weeks, but there might be some technical reasons for the sell-off. There is an open gap since February 2017 that almost got filled and might have been a resistance level for the stock. Right now, the stock looks oversold and might rebound. We are also near a very strong support level. The stock is almost at the lows of May 2016 and March/April 2017 and these should present a very strong support level (dotted green lines) for the stock. Additionally, we have a declining trendline (orange dotted line) and currently a very nice pullback after the breakout through this trendline. All three aspects – the oversold state, the former lows and the pullback – should lead to a rising stock price. However, if the support level doesn’t hold, the stock might also decline to $4 or even $3 (from a technical perspective). Considering that the stock is undervalued from a fundamental perspective, I consider that scenario rather unlikely.

(Source: TraderFox Trading-Desk - 8.000 Aktien und Realtimekurse weltweit in Echtzeit)

Considering Exchange Rates

A last piece of information is only important for investors outside the United States. As I live in Germany, I not just have to look at the current stock price for US companies, but also pay attention to the exchange rate. If you missed the chance to buy Aratana for $5 in April, you don’t have to worry because you will get a second chance. Back then you had to pay about €4.70 or €4.75 for a share and right now you only have to pay about €4.60 (because of the weaker dollar and strong euro). For long-term investors, the exchange rate between two currencies is not so important, because over many years a stock has hopefully doubled or tripled that these fluctuations don’t matter, but in the short-term favorable exchange rates can make a stock sometimes 10% or 15% cheaper.

Conclusion

Basically, I can only repeat what I already wrote a few months ago. Aratana Therapeutics is certainly a risky investment, because our analysis is built in parts on speculation instead of proven facts. But the company seems to have the potential to reward investors and from a fundamental point of view as well as from a technical point of view, the company is presenting another good buying opportunity right now. And although it might still lose money for the next two years, we don’t have to be concerned. Aratana has about $80 million in cash and cash equivalents (compared to $100 million stockholder’s equity and $152 million in total assets), which is enough to compensate potential losses before Aratana might become profitable.

